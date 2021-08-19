Scroll through any social media and you’ll quickly find someone sharing a “designer dupe.” These alternative products resemble, or often times are indistinguishable from high-end, designer-made products, with one exception: price. When it comes to decor, these dupes are all the rage — offering the same luxurious look or practical use for a much more reasonable price. Check out these 47 cheap things that actually make your home look way more expensive.

When it comes to decor accents like art, throw blankets or picture frames — it’s easy to go over budget. But Amazon is home to plenty of low-cost goodies that look much more expensive. Check out the satin sheets that are much easier to maintain than their similar-looking yet wildly more expensive cousin, silk. They offer the same shiny finish and buttery-soft feel for a fraction of the price. No one will ever know the difference.

Improving the functionality of your home can also make it appear more expensive. That’s why I’ve added storage solutions like non-slip velvet hangers and a narrow bathroom cabinet to the list. These practical finds are elevated and provide value beyond how they look, creating the illusion that they’re much more expensive. Other products like the wall-mounted toothbrush holder or pull-out spice rack make it easier to keep a tidy, magazine-ready home that looks lavish without the buyer’s remorse.

The cheap things I added to this list are highly rated and reviewed so you can shop with confidence, knowing that your home is on its way to a more elegant state. Go ahead and plan your next party, you’re going to want to show these finds off.

1 The $6 Wallpaper That Looks Like Real Marble PracticalWs Marble Granite Wallpaper Amazon $6 See On Amazon Jazz up any surface in your home with this peel-and-stick marble wallpaper that will make your home look expensive without breaking the bank. Add it to countertops, cabinets, drawers, doors, and walls for a luxurious and expensive look. The PVC material is self-adhesive, smooth, and easy to clean. Reviewers state that it is also simple to install and your wallet will love the price.

2 A Polished Decorative Tray For Storing Accessories Umbra Prisma Geometric Tray Amazon $21 See On Amazon Function meets style in this unique geometric plated tray that’s practical and modern. It comes in a brass, metal, or nickel finish and provides storage for necklaces, rings, and other accessories, while simultaneously upgrading the appearance of your space. The 3D tray looks polished on your nightstand or vanity.

3 These Decorative Wall Hooks That Hold 25 Pounds Felidio Wood Wall Hooks (4 -Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Swap those command hooks you use to hang your purse with these wooden wall hooks that are just as affordable and more chic. The 100% beech wood hooks are decorative and practical since they can hold up to 25 pounds. This pack comes with four hooks that are simple to install. Use them to hang your bath towels, plants, and dog leashes.

4 The Utensil Rest That Seems Expensive But Isn’t Zulay Silicone Utensil Rest Amazon $6 See On Amazon Amazon is home to some of the coolest gadgets that seem expensive but are actually reasonably priced. This utensil rest has a drip pad so you can keep your counters clean while you cook. It has four grooves to hold spatulas, spoons, and other cooking utensils. The utensil rest is made of silicone, plus it’s heat-resistant and BPA-free. This $6 bestseller has earned more than 17,000 reviews.

5 These Adhesive Vanity Lights That Are Dimmable Chende LED Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $22 See On Amazon Add extra lighting and a vintage look to your bathroom mirror with these dimmable vanity lights. Each of the 10 bulbs has a self-adhesive back for easy installation, and the one-touch on/off dimmer switch supports customized illumination. With a 4000K color temperature, these cool vanity lights are great for highlighting your makeup application.

6 The Decorative Outlet Plates That Look Fancy Amazon Basics Light Switch Outlet Wall Plate (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Outlets are a necessity in a home, but they’re not always the most aesthetically appealing. Swap out your standard white outlet plates with this decorative rubbed bronze option. This pack comes with three plates that fit standard single gang outlets or switches. They’re so simple to install, you won’t even need tools, plus they come with matching screws. At this low price, you can afford to replace all of the outlet and switch plates in your home.

7 A Simple Hardware Swap For Elegant Kitchens Ravinte Cabinet Pulls (30-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Swap out your build-grade hardware for these matte black stainless steel pulls that are simple and modern. This 30-pack is surprisingly inexpensive so you can replace the hardware in your bathrooms and kitchen for a low price. The sleek finish matches many decor styles from industrial to farmhouse. The 5-inch pulls have earned more than 15,000 reviews and are also available in satin nickel and brushed brass.

8 The Adhesive Wall Decals That Make A Statement Decals for the Wall Gold Wall Dots (200-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Custom murals or art can cost a pretty penny, but this $15 renter-friendly option will save you money and give you full creative freedom. The peel-and-stick gold dot wall decals are safe to stick on walls, paint, metallic, or vinyl and won’t ruin these finishes. This pack includes 200 two-inch decals that have adhesive backs you can stick anywhere. Now you can make your own show-stopping, high-end art.

9 This Himalayan Salt Lamp That Adds Ambiance For Less Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp Amazon $12 See On Amazon This Himalayan salt lamp is a work of art, sure to capture the attention of guests and add soothing amber warmth to any room, and guess what? It’s only $12. This lamp is made of natural Himalayan salt to give off a unique glow and comes with a beautiful natural Neem wooden base. It includes a 15-watt warm light bulb. It’s a total steal that has earned more than 17,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

10 The Thrifty Picture Frame Set To Build A Gallery Wall Upsimples Picture Frames (Set of 5) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Create an elegant gallery wall in your home with this crowd favorite picture frame set that’s also a total deal. This five-piece set comes with 11-by-14-inch frames that have an optional 8-by-10-inch mat, depending on your preference. They’re lightweight because they feature transparent plastic rather than glass, plus they can easily be hung vertically or horizontally. This set has earned more than 26,000 reviews and comes in eight sizes and 17 colors including white, rustic blue, and oak.

11 A Magnetic Stove Shelf For Storage And Decor StoveShelf Magnetic Kitchen Stove Shelf Amazon $40 See On Amazon This magnetic shelf sits right on top of your stove, providing additional space for storing spices and styling your kitchen like a magazine. Simply place the stainless steel shelf on top of your stove and you're seconds away from a more organized kitchen. It comes in three sizes: 20, 24, and 30 inches. There are also three colors: black, stainless steel, and white.

12 The Modern Pull-Out Spice Rack HOLDN’ STORAGE Cabinet Spice Rack Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon This durable spice rack is practical since it slides out, yet is modern and stylish to beautifully display your spices. The base of the rack is just over 8-inches wide, 10-inches deep, and 2-inches tall. Pull the steel handle to slide the “drawer” out so you can easily find the spice you’re looking for. It comes pre-assembled but won’t cost you an arm and leg. Choose among six different sizes.

13 This Budget Molding That Sticks To Flat Surfaces FIXPIX Flower Molding Peel & Stick Wall Border Amazon $11 See On Amazon This ornate peel-and-stick molding will instantly add elegant character to your home without going over budget. The PVC molding will stick to any smooth surface, including your baseboards — but can also be used for framing art, creating accent walls, or bordering walls. One reviewer noted: “Sticks so well and firm, yet you can easily remove it if needed. It looks very expensive. [...] It is very easy to cut and you can create a different trim-look.”

14 A Two-Pack Of Inexpensive Outlet Plates With Lights SnapPower Outlet GuideLight (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Adding custom lighting to your home can be a huge investment, but these outlet guide lights are a budget-friendly solution with more than 11,000 reviews. This pack comes with two outlet plates that have a built-in light that doesn’t require batteries or wires. It snaps on easily without occupying one of your outlets. They’re only $27 and cost less than 10 cents per year to power.

15 The $12 Hexagon Mirror Decals To Brighten Up A Room Shappy Acrylic Mirror Wall Decals (32-Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Reviewers love these inexpensive mirror wall decals that instantly brighten up a room. For just $12, you get 32 hexagon wall stickers that you can put anywhere. Of the 8,000 reviews, one five-star reviewer noted, “I am in love with these.....I love the shine!... They look expensive but really are thin plastic-like mirrors.”

16 These Budget LED Lights That Are Cool & Practical Vansky Motion Activated LED Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon These under-bed lights provide better visibility during midnight bathroom trips and they’re a total bargain. The motion-activated lights turn on when motion is detected within 11 feet and can be customized to stay on from 30 seconds to 10 minutes. They have an adhesive backing that sticks anywhere — so you can use these beyond just your bed and in closets, hallways, or stairs. The LED bulbs last for up to 100,000 hours.

17 An Industrial Bar Rack That Can Hold 80 Pounds OROPY Utensils Hanger Amazon $25 See On Amazon This 39-inch bar rack is the perfect place to display your cookware while freeing up cabinet and counter space. This modern design is industrial and looks like something you’d see in the middle of a high-end restaurant’s kitchen. But in reality, this rack, which comes with 14 S-hooks, is less than $25. It can hold up to 80 pounds of pans, lids, or utensils.

18 The Magnetic Knife Bar Made Of Smooth Wood CaddieBAR Wood Magnetic Knife Strip Amazon $30 See On Amazon This wood magnetic knife bar safely stores tools and utensils in your kitchen in a stylish and convenient way. From knives to spatulas, just let the magnetic bar hold these tools in place. The strip is 16-inches long and comes with all the mounting hardware you need to keep it in place on your wall. Unlike bulky butcher blocks, this smart pick frees up counter space.

19 A Stylish Water-Resistant Bamboo Bath Mat ZPirates Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $25 See On Amazon Odds are your bath mat has seen better days. This affordable bamboo bath mat is luxurious, spa-like, and waterproof to meet both your practical and style needs. It has a lattice design that allows air to move freely — drying the mat between uses and preventing mold and mildew. It even rolls up so you can easily stow it away whenever you want.

20 This Dimmable Ceiling Light That’s Budget-Friendly Cloudy Bay Dimmable LED Ceiling Light Amazon $21 See On Amazon Add a little light to your home with this flush mount ceiling light that’s dimmable. The brushed nickel fixture and rounded shape are elegant and go with any decor style. It measures 10-inches in diameter and is subtle enough to place in a hallway, bedroom, dining room, or bathroom. At just $25, this quick upgrade won’t break the bank.

21 A Stove Gap Cover To Prevent Messy Spills Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon How many times has food or other items like your keys or the mail fallen through the black hole that is that gap between your kitchen appliances? Keep it from ever happening again by adding these $11 silicone gap covers. Place the covers in between your stovetop and counters to create a barrier that seals in that space. Each set comes with two covers that are resistant to heat and can be cut to fit your area.

22 An Artistic Wooden Rack To Hold Your Wine Collection Ferfil Wood Wine Rack Amazon $17 See On Amazon Display your wine collection with this stackable wooden rack. It can hold up to 10 bottles of wine so you can stay fully stocked without running out of space. The solid wood rack is sturdy and folds down flat when you’re not using it. It’s beautiful enough to display on a counter, but compact enough to fit in your pantry or cabinet. Best of all? The rack probably costs less than your favorite wine. Win-win.

23 These Repair Markers That Make Wood Look Brand New Katzco Wood Markers Furniture Repair Kit (Set of 13) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This furniture repair kit revives your older wood furniture or floors for just $10. This set comes with six markers and six wax sticks, as well as a sharpener, to fill in holes and imperfections on wood. The pack features a wide variety of colors from lighter oak to black. Just draw over the scratch and watch it disappear, leaving your wood looking brand new.

24 A Satin Bed Sheet Set That’s Luxurious Yet Cheap Pure Bedding Satin Sheets (4-Piece Set) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Looking for luxury at a reasonable price? These satin sheets are silky and soft with a high-end sheen that looks like you’re sleeping at a fancy hotel. The four-piece set includes a fitted sheet, top sheet, and two pillowcases. Unlike expensive silk, these budget sheets are easy to maintain and are resistant to fading, stains, shrinking, and wrinkles. Choose among five mattress sizes and 16 bold and elegant colors.

25 The Budget-Friendly 3-Pack Of Floating Shelves Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add these floating shelves to your cart for custom wall decor that won’t bust your budget. The set of three comes with large, medium, and small shelves that can each accommodate up to 40 pounds. They have a rustic look and are available in five wood shades. Use them anywhere — from your kitchen to your bedroom — for additional storage or to display your cutest home decor.

26 A Bamboo Arm Tray With An Elegant Finish GEHE Bamboo Wood Sofa Arm Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon Enjoy your coffee while you lounge on the couch with this expensive-looking sofa arm tray. The bamboo design slips over the armrest to provide a skid-proof surface for snacks or beverages. The tray itself is protected so it’s simple to clean and won’t stain. It’s available in six finishes including mahogany and walnut.

27 This Cheap Bidet With More Than 23,000 Reviews BioBidet SlimEdge Toilet Bidet Amazon $32 See On Amazon Many people assume that installing a bidet is expensive and difficult. There’s no need to replace your entire toilet when you can purchase this budget-friendly attachable option. The sleek design features dual nozzle spray options that are controlled with an easy-to-use knob. Best of all? It’s simple to install and only costs $32. Plus it’s earned more than 23,000 reviews so you can shop with confidence.

28 These Fingerprint-Proof Fridge Door Handle Covers OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only do these refrigerator door handle covers look much nicer than your worn, smudged handle, but they’re protective. These plush sleeves keep stains, water drips, and fingerprints at bay. This pair of machine washable covers features velcro closures, which you can adjust to fit your door’s handles. Choose among a variety of sizes and quantities so you can use them on other appliances like your dishwasher and oven.

29 The Unique Geometric Hanging Plant Holder Umbra Geometric Hanging Planter Amazon $17 See On Amazon Up your decor game with this geometric hanging plant holder. This unique work of art is easy to hang and has a contemporary look that elevates any space. Add real or faux plants to these basins to dress up your bathrooms, entryways, and more. It’s available in two sizes and four colors including gold and copper.

30 These Non-Slip Hangers To Create Your Dream Closet Amazon Basics Velvet Clothing Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon A perfectly organized closet really makes a statement and these thin nonslip hangers help you accomplish that. Each one is covered in velvet to help keep your clothes in place — and the notches on both sides help keep spaghetti straps from sliding off. With 30 hangers in the pack, you can easily get started on the closet of your dreams while staying under budget.

31 A Bamboo Box For Beautifully Storing Tea Bags RoyalHouse Bamboo Tea Box Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Toss out your store-bought tea boxes and store your tea bags in this bamboo tea box so they’re organized and easily accessible. A clear cover makes it easy to see each flavor, while the sturdy wooden construction delivers durability and a stylish appearance. With eight sections, this box makes it easy to organize and store.

32 An Automatic Soap Dispenser For Your Bathroom Secura Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $30 See On Amazon Turn your bathroom into an automated, hotel-inspired space with this soap dispenser that’s battery-powered to automatically work when you put your hand under it. This waterproof design holds 17 ounces of soap and comes in four finishes. It offers a contactless way to wash your hands that looks good and costs less than you might think.

33 The Cheap Chalkboard Labels For Organizing Savvy & Sorted Chalkboard Labels (96-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These reusable chalkboard labels make it easy and affordable to neatly organize and label your belongings. This pack includes 96 labels in a variety of shapes and sizes, as well as a chalkboard pen. Add these stickers to your jars, spices, or baking ingredients to spend less time searching for what you need. The best part? These labels are waterproof and safe to run through the dishwasher, yet they can be erased and reused.

34 This Bamboo Cheese Board For Hosting ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Unique Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon $25 See On Amazon This bamboo cheese board is perfect for your next gathering or special occasion. Its large size (15.5-by-10 inches) and built-in serving compartments are ideal for preparing and serving charcuterie. It’s made of durable bamboo that’s resistant to odors, water, and scarring. The side handles and slip-resistant tabs make it easy to carry and display at your next party.

35 The Spa-Like Shower Soap Dispenser Better Living 3-Chamber Soap & Shower Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon A collection of skincare and haircare bottles can really clutter up your bath. This three-chamber soap dispenser easily takes care of that, transforming your shower into a spa-like oasis, free of chaos. Fill each section with your favorite shower gel, shampoo, and conditioner for one-touch dispensing. This dispenser itself can be mounted in a corner or flat on the wall for versatility and you can easily remove it to refill the chambers.

36 A Toothbrush Holder For Affordable Storage Showgoca Toothbrush Holder & Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $18 See On Amazon This wall-mounted toothbrush holder is a modern way to store your toothbrushes and toothpaste. It has slots to hold four toothbrushes by their heads, allowing them to hang dry and stay clear of dust. It also has a toothpaste dispenser and two cup slots for small cups, as well as a space for other bathroom tools like razors or combs.

37 The Fancy Umbrella Stand For Your Entryway JackCubeDesign Steel Umbrella Stand Amazon $30 See On Amazon Even though this umbrella stand is completely affordable, yet just having one in your home feels like stepping into a museum or hotel. The steel stand offers guests a safe place to store their wet umbrellas so they won’t drip water all over your floors — it even has a drip pan to collect water. The sleek design is subtle yet functional and well worth the $30.

38 A Two-Tier Shoe Rack Made Of Trendy Bamboo Oceanstar 2-Tier Bamboo Shoe Rack Amazon $21 See On Amazon Who says utilitarian pieces have to lack style? This shoe rack has two tiers and can hold up to eight pairs of adult shoes — plus it’s made of beautiful bamboo. And it’s easy on your wallet, too. Store shoes and boots on this rack or add storage baskets below to keep your clutter under control. It features rounded handles and slats to allow damp shoes to dry and to promote air circulation.

39 This Luxurious Faux Fur Rug That’s Under $20 Ashler Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug Amazon $18 See On Amazon This soft, chic faux fur rug feels fancy but is reasonably price to elevate your home’s aesthetic. The plush rug has a high pile and comes in 11 sizes and 19 colors. It has earned more than 25,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. It fits easily in small spaces or as an accent in a larger room.

40 A Bamboo Lazy Susan That’s Less Than $20 Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Amazon $19 See On Amazon This 13-inch lazy Susan is versatile and surprisingly cheap at just $20. Use it to service food or place it in your cabinet as a spice or condiment organizer to make it easy to find what you’re looking for. It spins 360-degrees and can hold up to 25 pounds. It has earned more than 2,400 reviews, including one five-star rating that noted, “I’ve had this for a few months and it looks just as good as when I first purchased it. Very sturdy, even with heavy items on it.”

41 These TV Backlights Sync With What You’re Watching TanTan TV LED Backlight Amazon $14 See On Amazon Upgrade movie night with these affordable LED backlights that elevate your TV and viewing experience. They have adhesive backs and wrap around your television (or computer) and connect via wifi to your voice-controlled devices or an app on your phone. They will even sync with music to completely change the atmosphere. Choose among more than 16 million colors and control the brightness and saturation of these 9.3-foot long LED lights.

42 The Cheap Cordless Shades That Are Adhesive Redi Shade Cordless Shade Amazon $27 Looking to add a bit more privacy to your home without blowing the budget? These cheap cordless shades are easy to install because they just stick in place. They filter light, offering privacy without making the room completely dark. Choose from two colors and four sizes to fit your windows with these clean, modern shades that are shockingly affordable.

43 These Flameless Candles That Elevate The Mood SHYMERY Flameless Votive Candles (24-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Let these LED flickering candles set the mood for your next romantic date night at home. Choose from two glow modes: flickering or a steady glow, and set timers to automatically turn off the candles at two, four, six, or eight hours. The wick-less candle lights are remote-controlled, dimmable, and run on AA batteries (which are not included). These beautiful candles are flameless and won’t attract bugs.

44 The Narrow Bathroom Cabinet That Looks Custom TuoxinEM Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $32 See On Amazon This small bathroom cabinet is a fan-favorite with a thrifty price tag. This cabinet looks custom and expensive but is less than $35. The top section of the cabinet dispenses tissue while the remainder of the cabinet has room for bulk cleaning supplies. It’s narrow enough to fit next to a toilet and comes in three colors and three sizes.

45 A Charging Station For Six Devices Houtingmaan Bamboo Charging Station Amazon $20 See On Amazon This bamboo charging dock has a spot for all of your devices to charge at once. It features five USB cords and a dedicated spot to charge your iWatch, as well as a convenient box to keep all the cords hidden. It has a spot for your smartphones, tablets, or e-readers and the entire charging station is made from smooth and sustainable bamboo, which is stylish and affordable at just $20.

46 These High-End Turkish Cotton Towels In 17 Colors DEMMEX Turkish Cotton Towel Amazon $22 See On Amazon They’re fast-drying, made from the softest 100% organic cotton, and will make your bathroom look instantly more beautiful — yet they cost less than $20. Add these Turkish bath towels for practical elegance. The OEKO-tex certified striped towels feature tassels at the ends and come in 17 colors.