50 Cheap Ways To Upgrade Your Home With Little Effort

Small improvements can make all the difference in the way your home looks and feels. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you have to drop a ton of money to switch things up. In fact, there are many
cheap ways to upgrade your home that surprisingly require little effort. Adding minor tidbits such as pillowcases or a new shower head can make a major impact on your home's overall aesthetic, creating an ambiance that helps you feel relaxed and comfortable. Thanks to Amazon and its vast inventory, finding pieces that elevate the landscape of your dwelling space is now easier than ever.
To help you with your latest
home improvement project, I've compiled a list of affordable items that will give you the upgraded look you've always wanted. From cool-mist humidifiers to a light sensor kit that ensures you'll never come home to a dark house, this list has it all. There are space-saving items (like bed risers), a mop and broom holder, and even a rolling storage cart that allows you to free up space, reduce clutter, and give your home better organization. I've even listed a security camera to help offer peace of mind when you're away from home or in bed asleep at night.
Wherever you're looking to make changes — major or minor — these products are sure to
help your home look and feel better than it ever has before.
1
This Soft 4-Piece Bedding Set For Less Than $30
This four-piece
bedding set is made from soft microfiber and comes with a deep-pocket fitted sheet that won't slip off during the night. It features an 1,800-thread count and is additionally packaged with a flat sheet and two pillowcases. Hypoallergenic and durable, this set is resistant to fading, pilling, and wrinkling. Choose your favorite of 10 colors. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
2
A Plush, Quilted Down Alternative Comforter
Designed with box-stitch styling, this
comforter will make a great addition to your bedroom. It's filled with down alternative and has an outer made of soft and comfortable microfiber. This cover looks sleek and is easy to machine-wash when needed. Choose your favorite of three neutral colors. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
3
The 100% Silk Pillowcase That Features A Zipper Closure
Made of 100% natural silk, this
pillowcase is soft, breathable, and hypoallergenic — resisting allergens and comforting those with sensitive skin. It's also great for your hair, preventing tangles and unwanted frizziness as you sleep. Plus, this style features a zipper closure that holds your pillow in place throughout the night. Select from a wide range of colors. Available sizes: Standard, Body, Queen, King, Toddler
4
This Reversible Gel & Memory Foam Pillow That Comes With A Washable Cover
This reversible
gel and memory foam pillow features cooling gel on one side and memory foam on the other. The soft and supportive design is great for all types of sleepers, making it a viable addition to any bedroom. It also comes with a moisture-wicking, hypoallergenic cover that can be removed and laundered in your washing machine.
5
A Cozy Back Pillow With Storage Pockets
Get super cozy while working from home or reading in bed with this soft
back pillow. It's stuffed with shredded, non-clumping foam that supports your back, neck, and arms — and it can be used almost anywhere. This design features a breathable outer cover made of velour and comes with an attached handle that makes it easy to transport from room to room.
6
This Pack Of Wireless Light Strips That Are Motion-Activated
These
light strips ensure that the path is illuminated wherever you go. They are easy to hang without the use of tools and can be stuck to any surface through the built-in magnet or the included self-stick backing. Each strip has a three-way switch that can be set to stay on or be activated by motion, working with a rechargeable polymer lithium battery.
7
A Smart Light Switch That Can Be Voice-Controlled
Control your lighting and other electronics with this
smart wall switch. It can be operated with the sound of your voice using Alexa or Google Home and also works via remote control on your mobile phone. This device additionally features a timer that can be set to turn your lights on in the evening, so you never have to come home to a dark house again.
8
The LED Strip Light With Lots Of Customizable Features
Add a bit of ambiance to your home with this
LED strip light. It offers 16 color choices and comes with a ton of customizable features that can change the lighting to be dimmed, put on auto-off mode, and more. It's super easy to install and use, too: Simply plug it in and you're all set.
9
The Marble Contact Paper That'll Look Amazing In Your Kitchen Or Bathroom
Give your countertops and other surfaces an instant upgrade with this
marble contact paper. It'll work nicely in your kitchen, bathroom, or office — and it's super easy to use and cut on many surface textures. Super sleek in design, this contact paper is easy to wipe clean with a wet cloth after application.
10
This Pack Of Motion-Sensor Strip Lights That Come In Warm Or Cool Light
Install this two-pack of
light strips to keep your home illuminated at all times. They feature motion-sensor technology and are operated via rechargeable battery (so they don't need an outlet or any form of electricity to work). Hang them easily without the use of tools by simply applying strong adhesive or other mounting hardware. They're available in both warm light or cool light.
11
A Smart Light Bulb That's Color Changing And Voice-Activated
Use this
smart light bulb in any room to control and operate your lighting quickly and effectively. It changes colors and can be dimmed to your desired settings as needed. This bulb can also be navigated through voice control when connected to Amazon Alexa or Google Home devices (or via an app from your phone at any time when you're away).
12
The Security Camera That Sends Alerts To Your Phone
You'll get some peace of mind after installing this
Wi-Fi surveillance camera in your home. It gives you full-time access to the important areas of your house, protecting your family, pets, and other valuable assets. It's also completely wireless and comes with a motion sensor that can be sent to automatically alert your mobile phone if any movement is detected. This device is great because it also has night vision, so you can even see what's going on when the lights go down.
13
This Sleek Bathroom Sink Faucet That Looks Like A Waterfall
Give your bathroom vanity a major upgrade with this
brushed nickel faucet. It comes with hot and cold water hoses and is super easy to install and use. Plus, the water pouring out mimics a peaceful waterfall. Choose your favorite of four sleek finishes.
14
A Squatty Potty Toilet Stool Made Of 100% Bamboo
Reduce strain when using the bathroom with this
Squatty Potty toilet stool. It's made of 100% natural bamboo, which is eco-friendly, antibacterial, and mold-resistant. This stepper is easy to assemble and comes with all of the necessary tools to put it together.
15
A Drill Brush Kit With A Piece For Every Cleaning Need
Attach these
nylon brushes to your drill for all of your cleaning needs. This set comes with four different power scrub brushes that vary in shape and size to fit and clean between areas where you need it most. Each piece is easy to use and made with corrosion-free properties.
16
This 2-Pack Of Window & Door Sensors That Don't Require Wiring Or Electricity
These
door and window alarm sensors are a total bargain at $14 for a two-pack. Each comes with two adjustable settings that alert you any time a door or window is opened, and they can also be used on your garage door. These devices are easy to install with the included double-sided tape and are operated by batteries, so they don't require any electricity or wiring to activate.
17
The Toilet Bowl Night Light That's Activated By Motion
Add a splash of fun to your bathroom with this
toilet bowl lighting kit. It features a motion-detection sensor that senses movement at five feet, illuminating a nightlight inside the bowl. The set offers 16 colors that rotate or stay solid, according to your desired settings. It works on three AA batteries also has five brightness levels that can be adjusted to your liking.
18
A Sleek Bathroom Shelf That's Rust-Resistant
This
glass wall shelf will free up bathroom space while giving you an aesthetically pleasing area to store your items. It's made of tempered glass and features a towel bar that's rust-proof and perfect for the humidity from the shower. This unit is easy to install and comes with everything you need to get it up and ready to use.
19
The Space-Saving Paper Towel Holder That Can Be Installed With Tools
Use this space-saving
paper towel mount to free up counter space and more. It can be mounted on your wall vertically or horizontally with the included adhesive, but it also comes with two screws for installation (if needed). Made of aluminum alloy, this holder is rust-resistant and easy to care for.
20
This Adhesive Door Draft Stopper That Prevents Unwanted Elements From Entering Your Home
Protect your home from drafts, lighting, pests, and outdoor sound with this
door draft stopper. It easily adheres to your door with its included sticky backing and works to keep your home free of unwanted light, air, and more. Simply stick it to the bottom of your door, and you're good to go
21
A Dual Shower Head That's Easy To Use (& Feels Spa-Worthy)
Get the most out of your shower with this
dual shower head. Designed with six water flow settings, an ergonomic grip, and a three-way water diverter, you can simply turn the switch to direct water flow between two shower heads. The flexible stainless steel hose and adjustable mount make it durable and easy to use at many angles.
22
The Leaf-Shaped Soap Bar Holder That Eliminates Waste & Mess
Place this leaf-shaped
soap holder in your bathroom for easy and mess-free use. It's not only cute in decoration, but it also reduces waste by using a triangular shape to drain away water. This device attaches using three silicone suction cups on the bottom for quick installation and easy access.
23
This Bidet Attachment That Installs Without The Need For Tools Or A Plumber
Get the extra-cleansing treatment without switching your actual commode with this uniquely designed
bidet attachment. It installs in minutes without the use of tools, electricity, or a plumber. The self-cleaning mode cleans the device's nozzle after use, creating less stress and worry.
24
A Mop & Broom Holder That Can Be Mounted On Any Wall
Rid your home of clutter with this
mop and broom holder. It features five spaces that can hold cleaning tools as well as sports equipment and more. Made of plastic, it's compact and easy to mount on any wall where it's needed.
25
The Tub Drain Protector That Catches Hairs Before They Get Into Your Pipes
Never worry about dealing with a clogged tub again with this hair-catching
tub drain protector. This gadget fits neatly into your drain to collect stray hairs while keeping the flow of water moving freely. Once you notice your drain backing up again, simply pop it out, remove the hair, and place it back in to start over.
26
These Patio Lights That Are Solar-Powered
Want chic patio lighting? Don’t mess with extension cables — just grab
these outdoor garden lights. Each one features a built-in solar panel, and they absorb enough energy to power themselves for up to eight hours. Choose from two finishes: black or bronze.
27
A Door Stopper That Helps Prevent Damage To Your Wall
Door handles are notorious for scuffing walls, which is why I have these
door stoppers installed throughout my home. They’re made from soft, protective silicone — and each order comes with sticky 3M adhesive so that they’re easy to install.
28
This Holder That Keeps Your Scrubbers High & Dry
Even if your scrubber caddy is rust-resistant, it can still become grimy over time if it sits inside of your sink. This
caddy, on the other hand, sits above and away from your wet sink to help keep it pristine. It’s made from thick stainless steel, and it even features a rack where you can hang a dishcloth.
29
A Stylish Dispenser For Loose Grocery Bags
Instead of bunching up your loose grocery bags underneath your sink, why not stuff them into this
dispenser? There’s enough space for up to 30 bags, and it comes with all the screws and tape necessary for mounting.
30
The Curtain Holders That Come In Tons Of Colors
Looking for curtain tiebacks that match your home?
These ones are available in 10 rich shades, including wine, pink, blue, and more. The magnets on the ends snap together so that you don’t actually have to tie a knot, and you can loop them around multiple times to accommodate thinner curtains.
31
A Set Of Shelves You Can Use All Over Your Home
Shoes, books, electronics — you name it, these
shelves can keep it looking neat and tidy. There’s no protective coating on the wood so that you can easily stain or paint it, and many reviewers raved about how they’re “easy to assemble.”
32
This Plug-In Timer That Comes With A Remote
Just plug your patio lights into this
timer, and the built-in dusk-to-dawn sensor will automatically turn them on and off (depending on how much light is out). It also features a timer, and each order comes with a remote so you can control the plug from afar.
33
A Mattress Pad With An Extra-Deep Pocket
Have trouble finding a mattress pad that’ll fit your tall bed?
This one not only features an extra-deep pocket for mattresses up to 21 inches, but it’s also made from 100% cotton. Putting it on your bed is an easy way to help extend the life of your mattress by helping to keep it clean, too.
34
The Remote That’s Compatible With All Popular Garage Door Openers
Lost your garage remote? Don’t worry —
this one is universally compatible with all popular opener brands, including Genie, Stanley, Craftsman, LiftMaster, and more. The clip on the back lets you stick it onto a visor, and you can even program it to operate at two separate brands of openers at the same time.
35
A Rolling Cart Made From Heavy-Duty Metal
Made from durable metal with a chic powder coating, this
rolling cart works perfectly as a bar, or even for serving guests at dinner parties. You can also use it as an end table to stash some books, and assembly only takes about 10 minutes (no tools required).
36
This Lazy Susan That Adds Storage To Tight Spaces
Running out of space in your cabinets? Just pop this
lazy Susan turntable inside. It’s perfect for spices, toiletries, or even art supplies — and the raised edges prevent anything from falling off while it’s spinning. The best part? It’s made from shatter-resistant, BPA-free plastic.
37
A Set Of Tiered Shelves For Toiletries & Spices
You’re not limited to just spices with these
tiered shelves: Put them on your bathroom vanity to store toiletries, or even use it for polishes and makeup. Each tier is lined with non-slip material to keep your items stable, and many reviewers wrote about how it’s a “space-saver.”
38
The Organizer That Holds Your Pans & Lids
Instead of stacking your pans and lids willy-nilly in your cabinets, why not keep them organized on this
rack? It’s made from durable metal, and the end caps prevent scratches to your surfaces. One rack is able to hold up to five pans or lids.
39
An Organizer That Adds Pantry Storage To Any Door
Simply hang this
pantry organizer over any standard door, and you’ll instantly have space for dry goods, spices, oils, coffee — or anything else you’d normally have in a pantry. Each one features 15 clear pockets, and there are zero tools required for installation.
40
These Shelves That Save Space In The Shower
Don’t clutter up the sides of your tub — just pop these
shelves into the corner of your shower. They’re made from rustproof stainless steel, and each order comes with sticky adhesive so that you can install them without any drilling. Choose from two finishes: silver or bronze.
41
A Set Of Shower Shelves Available In 4 Different Finishes
Looking for a stylish storage option in your shower? These
shelves come in four chic finishes: bronze, chrome, nickel, and white. They’re rust-resistant so that they stay looking fresh, and the tension rod easily adjusts to fit most standard showers.
42
The Lights That Turn Any Mirror Into A Hollywood Vanity
I was a little skeptical at first — but now that I’ve added these
lights to my vanity mirror, I’m a big fan. The brightness is adjustable up to five levels, and you can even trim the wires to fit your mirror. “Everything from the size of the lights to the length fit perfectly on my mirror,” one reviewer wrote.
43
A Stylish Wine Rack That Fits On Your Countertop
There’s no drilling or mounting required with this
wine rack, as it easily assembles to fit on your countertop. It features enough space for up to 16 bottles of wine, and it’s made from chic bamboo — not plastic. Not a big wine drinker? You also have the option of eight- and 12-bottle versions.
44
This Magnetic Rack That Works With All Types Of Kitchen Knives
It doesn’t matter what kind of kitchen knives you have — this
magnetic rack is compatible with all of them. It’s made from corrosion-resistant stainless steel that complements basically any kitchen, and each order comes with all the screws necessary for installation.
45
These Throw Pillow Inserts That Come In A Variety Of Sizes
Need some filling for your throw pillows? These
inserts are made with siliconized fiberfill that helps them maintain their puffy shape — even after you’ve slept on them for hours. Each order comes with two, with sizes ranging from 12-by-12 inches up to 28-by-28 inches.
46
A Cool Mist Humidifier That Runs For Up To 16 Hours
Dry air always leaves my throat and nose feeling irritated at night, which is why I keep this
humidifier on my dresser. The water reservoir is so large that it can run for up to 16 hours, and there’s even a built-in night light in case I get up to use the bathroom in the dark.
47
The Bath Mat Filled With Soft Memory Foam
You don't have to step onto a cold tile floor once you're out of the shower — just grab this
soft bath mat. It's filled with plush memory foam that contours to the shape of your feet, and the top is covered in rich velvet. Choose from more than 15 colors as well as eight sizes.
48
A Set Of Lifts That Add Height To Your Bed
Not only do these
bed risers give you more storage space underneath your mattress, but each one is also rated to hold up to 300 pounds. They're designed to work with any type of bed, and you can stack them together in storage when you're not using them.
49
This Handheld Vacuum That's Completely Cordless
At less than 2 pounds, this
handheld vacuum is perfect for quick messes all around the house. Each order comes with a wall-mountable charger that doubles as storage, and the cordless design means you're not stuck next to an outlet while you're cleaning. The best part? The dirt bowl is bagless as well as easy to empty.
50
A Box That Keeps Your Cables Looking Neat & Tidy
Got a jumbled mess of wires sitting out in plain sight? Keep them tucked away in this
cable management box. It's great for home offices, entertainment centers, or anywhere else you'd like to disguise some wires — and the non-slip feet keep it from sliding around. Choose from two finishes: wood or white.