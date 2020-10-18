50 Cheap Ways To Upgrade Your Home With Little Effort

Small improvements can make all the difference in the way your home looks and feels. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you have to drop a ton of money to switch things up. In fact, there are many cheap ways to upgrade your home that surprisingly require little effort. Adding minor tidbits such as pillowcases or a new shower head can make a major impact on your home's overall aesthetic, creating an ambiance that helps you feel relaxed and comfortable. Thanks to Amazon and its vast inventory, finding pieces that elevate the landscape of your dwelling space is now easier than ever.

To help you with your latest home improvement project, I've compiled a list of affordable items that will give you the upgraded look you've always wanted. From cool-mist humidifiers to a light sensor kit that ensures you'll never come home to a dark house, this list has it all. There are space-saving items (like bed risers), a mop and broom holder, and even a rolling storage cart that allows you to free up space, reduce clutter, and give your home better organization. I've even listed a security camera to help offer peace of mind when you're away from home or in bed asleep at night.

Wherever you're looking to make changes — major or minor — these products are sure to help your home look and feel better than it ever has before.

1 This Soft 4-Piece Bedding Set For Less Than $30 Shilucheng Bed Sheets Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon This four-piece bedding set is made from soft microfiber and comes with a deep-pocket fitted sheet that won't slip off during the night. It features an 1,800-thread count and is additionally packaged with a flat sheet and two pillowcases. Hypoallergenic and durable, this set is resistant to fading, pilling, and wrinkling. Choose your favorite of 10 colors. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

2 A Plush, Quilted Down Alternative Comforter Utopia Bedding Down Alternative Comforter Amazon $25 See On Amazon Designed with box-stitch styling, this comforter will make a great addition to your bedroom. It's filled with down alternative and has an outer made of soft and comfortable microfiber. This cover looks sleek and is easy to machine-wash when needed. Choose your favorite of three neutral colors. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

3 The 100% Silk Pillowcase That Features A Zipper Closure Ravmix Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made of 100% natural silk, this pillowcase is soft, breathable, and hypoallergenic — resisting allergens and comforting those with sensitive skin. It's also great for your hair, preventing tangles and unwanted frizziness as you sleep. Plus, this style features a zipper closure that holds your pillow in place throughout the night. Select from a wide range of colors. Available sizes: Standard, Body, Queen, King, Toddler

4 This Reversible Gel & Memory Foam Pillow That Comes With A Washable Cover Classic Brands Reversible Cool Gel Double-Sided Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon This reversible gel and memory foam pillow features cooling gel on one side and memory foam on the other. The soft and supportive design is great for all types of sleepers, making it a viable addition to any bedroom. It also comes with a moisture-wicking, hypoallergenic cover that can be removed and laundered in your washing machine.

5 A Cozy Back Pillow With Storage Pockets ComfortSpa Reading Pillow Amazon $39 See On Amazon Get super cozy while working from home or reading in bed with this soft back pillow. It's stuffed with shredded, non-clumping foam that supports your back, neck, and arms — and it can be used almost anywhere. This design features a breathable outer cover made of velour and comes with an attached handle that makes it easy to transport from room to room.

6 This Pack Of Wireless Light Strips That Are Motion-Activated RXWLKJ Stick-on Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These light strips ensure that the path is illuminated wherever you go. They are easy to hang without the use of tools and can be stuck to any surface through the built-in magnet or the included self-stick backing. Each strip has a three-way switch that can be set to stay on or be activated by motion, working with a rechargeable polymer lithium battery.

7 A Smart Light Switch That Can Be Voice-Controlled Gosund Smart Light Switch Amazon $15 See On Amazon Control your lighting and other electronics with this smart wall switch. It can be operated with the sound of your voice using Alexa or Google Home and also works via remote control on your mobile phone. This device additionally features a timer that can be set to turn your lights on in the evening, so you never have to come home to a dark house again.

8 The LED Strip Light With Lots Of Customizable Features MYPLUS LED Strip Light Amazon $19 See On Amazon Add a bit of ambiance to your home with this LED strip light. It offers 16 color choices and comes with a ton of customizable features that can change the lighting to be dimmed, put on auto-off mode, and more. It's super easy to install and use, too: Simply plug it in and you're all set.

9 The Marble Contact Paper That'll Look Amazing In Your Kitchen Or Bathroom practicalWs Contact Paper Amazon $6 See On Amazon Give your countertops and other surfaces an instant upgrade with this marble contact paper. It'll work nicely in your kitchen, bathroom, or office — and it's super easy to use and cut on many surface textures. Super sleek in design, this contact paper is easy to wipe clean with a wet cloth after application.

10 This Pack Of Motion-Sensor Strip Lights That Come In Warm Or Cool Light Megulla Motion Sensor Night Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon Install this two-pack of light strips to keep your home illuminated at all times. They feature motion-sensor technology and are operated via rechargeable battery (so they don't need an outlet or any form of electricity to work). Hang them easily without the use of tools by simply applying strong adhesive or other mounting hardware. They're available in both warm light or cool light.

11 A Smart Light Bulb That's Color Changing And Voice-Activated KHSUIN Smart Light Bulb Amazon $18 See On Amazon Use this smart light bulb in any room to control and operate your lighting quickly and effectively. It changes colors and can be dimmed to your desired settings as needed. This bulb can also be navigated through voice control when connected to Amazon Alexa or Google Home devices (or via an app from your phone at any time when you're away).

12 The Security Camera That Sends Alerts To Your Phone HeimVision Security Camera Amazon $26 See On Amazon You'll get some peace of mind after installing this Wi-Fi surveillance camera in your home. It gives you full-time access to the important areas of your house, protecting your family, pets, and other valuable assets. It's also completely wireless and comes with a motion sensor that can be sent to automatically alert your mobile phone if any movement is detected. This device is great because it also has night vision, so you can even see what's going on when the lights go down.

13 This Sleek Bathroom Sink Faucet That Looks Like A Waterfall Bathlavish Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet Amazon $35 See On Amazon Give your bathroom vanity a major upgrade with this brushed nickel faucet. It comes with hot and cold water hoses and is super easy to install and use. Plus, the water pouring out mimics a peaceful waterfall. Choose your favorite of four sleek finishes.

14 A Squatty Potty Toilet Stool Made Of 100% Bamboo Squatty Potty Toilet Stool Amazon $40 See On Amazon Reduce strain when using the bathroom with this Squatty Potty toilet stool. It's made of 100% natural bamboo, which is eco-friendly, antibacterial, and mold-resistant. This stepper is easy to assemble and comes with all of the necessary tools to put it together.

15 A Drill Brush Kit With A Piece For Every Cleaning Need Drillbrush Power Brush (4-Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Attach these nylon brushes to your drill for all of your cleaning needs. This set comes with four different power scrub brushes that vary in shape and size to fit and clean between areas where you need it most. Each piece is easy to use and made with corrosion-free properties.

16 This 2-Pack Of Window & Door Sensors That Don't Require Wiring Or Electricity Noopel Door Window Alarm (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These door and window alarm sensors are a total bargain at $14 for a two-pack. Each comes with two adjustable settings that alert you any time a door or window is opened, and they can also be used on your garage door. These devices are easy to install with the included double-sided tape and are operated by batteries, so they don't require any electricity or wiring to activate.

17 The Toilet Bowl Night Light That's Activated By Motion Chunace Toilet Night Light Amazon $11 See On Amazon Add a splash of fun to your bathroom with this toilet bowl lighting kit. It features a motion-detection sensor that senses movement at five feet, illuminating a nightlight inside the bowl. The set offers 16 colors that rotate or stay solid, according to your desired settings. It works on three AA batteries also has five brightness levels that can be adjusted to your liking.

18 A Sleek Bathroom Shelf That's Rust-Resistant Vdomus Tempered Glass Bathroom Shelf Amazon $40 See On Amazon This glass wall shelf will free up bathroom space while giving you an aesthetically pleasing area to store your items. It's made of tempered glass and features a towel bar that's rust-proof and perfect for the humidity from the shower. This unit is easy to install and comes with everything you need to get it up and ready to use.

19 The Space-Saving Paper Towel Holder That Can Be Installed With Tools ORLESS Adhesive Paper Towel Holder Under Cabinet Amazon Roll over image to zoom in $12 See On Amazon Use this space-saving paper towel mount to free up counter space and more. It can be mounted on your wall vertically or horizontally with the included adhesive, but it also comes with two screws for installation (if needed). Made of aluminum alloy, this holder is rust-resistant and easy to care for.

20 This Adhesive Door Draft Stopper That Prevents Unwanted Elements From Entering Your Home YourHouseInc Door Draft Stopper Amazon $13 See On Amazon Protect your home from drafts, lighting, pests, and outdoor sound with this door draft stopper. It easily adheres to your door with its included sticky backing and works to keep your home free of unwanted light, air, and more. Simply stick it to the bottom of your door, and you're good to go

21 A Dual Shower Head That's Easy To Use (& Feels Spa-Worthy) AquaStorm Shower Head Amazon $25 See On Amazon Get the most out of your shower with this dual shower head. Designed with six water flow settings, an ergonomic grip, and a three-way water diverter, you can simply turn the switch to direct water flow between two shower heads. The flexible stainless steel hose and adjustable mount make it durable and easy to use at many angles.

22 The Leaf-Shaped Soap Bar Holder That Eliminates Waste & Mess Nepfaivy Soap Bar Holder Leaf Shape Amazon $7 See On Amazon Place this leaf-shaped soap holder in your bathroom for easy and mess-free use. It's not only cute in decoration, but it also reduces waste by using a triangular shape to drain away water. This device attaches using three silicone suction cups on the bottom for quick installation and easy access.

23 This Bidet Attachment That Installs Without The Need For Tools Or A Plumber Tibbers Bidet Amazon $28 See On Amazon Get the extra-cleansing treatment without switching your actual commode with this uniquely designed bidet attachment. It installs in minutes without the use of tools, electricity, or a plumber. The self-cleaning mode cleans the device's nozzle after use, creating less stress and worry.

24 A Mop & Broom Holder That Can Be Mounted On Any Wall Home- It Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Rid your home of clutter with this mop and broom holder. It features five spaces that can hold cleaning tools as well as sports equipment and more. Made of plastic, it's compact and easy to mount on any wall where it's needed.

25 The Tub Drain Protector That Catches Hairs Before They Get Into Your Pipes TubShroom Tub Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon Never worry about dealing with a clogged tub again with this hair-catching tub drain protector. This gadget fits neatly into your drain to collect stray hairs while keeping the flow of water moving freely. Once you notice your drain backing up again, simply pop it out, remove the hair, and place it back in to start over.

26 These Patio Lights That Are Solar-Powered GIGALUMI Solar Deck Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Want chic patio lighting? Don’t mess with extension cables — just grab these outdoor garden lights. Each one features a built-in solar panel, and they absorb enough energy to power themselves for up to eight hours. Choose from two finishes: black or bronze.

27 A Door Stopper That Helps Prevent Damage To Your Wall Syosin Door Stopper Wall Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon Door handles are notorious for scuffing walls, which is why I have these door stoppers installed throughout my home. They’re made from soft, protective silicone — and each order comes with sticky 3M adhesive so that they’re easy to install.

28 This Holder That Keeps Your Scrubbers High & Dry KIBEE Kitchen Faucet Caddy Amazon $13 See On Amazon Even if your scrubber caddy is rust-resistant, it can still become grimy over time if it sits inside of your sink. This caddy, on the other hand, sits above and away from your wet sink to help keep it pristine. It’s made from thick stainless steel, and it even features a rack where you can hang a dishcloth.

29 A Stylish Dispenser For Loose Grocery Bags simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser Amazon $27 See On Amazon Instead of bunching up your loose grocery bags underneath your sink, why not stuff them into this dispenser? There’s enough space for up to 30 bags, and it comes with all the screws and tape necessary for mounting.

30 The Curtain Holders That Come In Tons Of Colors DELISIx Magnetic Curtain Holdbacks Amazon $19 See On Amazon Looking for curtain tiebacks that match your home? These ones are available in 10 rich shades, including wine, pink, blue, and more. The magnets on the ends snap together so that you don’t actually have to tie a knot, and you can loop them around multiple times to accommodate thinner curtains.

31 A Set Of Shelves You Can Use All Over Your Home Whitmor Wood Household Shelves Amazon $24 See On Amazon Shoes, books, electronics — you name it, these shelves can keep it looking neat and tidy. There’s no protective coating on the wood so that you can easily stain or paint it, and many reviewers raved about how they’re “easy to assemble.”

32 This Plug-In Timer That Comes With A Remote DEWENWILS ODT12B Outdoor Light Sensor Timer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Just plug your patio lights into this timer, and the built-in dusk-to-dawn sensor will automatically turn them on and off (depending on how much light is out). It also features a timer, and each order comes with a remote so you can control the plug from afar.

33 A Mattress Pad With An Extra-Deep Pocket OBOEY Mattress Pad Amazon $26 See On Amazon Have trouble finding a mattress pad that’ll fit your tall bed? This one not only features an extra-deep pocket for mattresses up to 21 inches, but it’s also made from 100% cotton. Putting it on your bed is an easy way to help extend the life of your mattress by helping to keep it clean, too.

34 The Remote That’s Compatible With All Popular Garage Door Openers Chamberlain Garage Door Remote Amazon $25 See On Amazon Lost your garage remote? Don’t worry — this one is universally compatible with all popular opener brands, including Genie, Stanley, Craftsman, LiftMaster, and more. The clip on the back lets you stick it onto a visor, and you can even program it to operate at two separate brands of openers at the same time.

35 A Rolling Cart Made From Heavy-Duty Metal CAXXA Rolling Storage Organizer Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made from durable metal with a chic powder coating, this rolling cart works perfectly as a bar, or even for serving guests at dinner parties. You can also use it as an end table to stash some books, and assembly only takes about 10 minutes (no tools required).

36 This Lazy Susan That Adds Storage To Tight Spaces mDesign Lazy Susan Amazon $20 See On Amazon Running out of space in your cabinets? Just pop this lazy Susan turntable inside. It’s perfect for spices, toiletries, or even art supplies — and the raised edges prevent anything from falling off while it’s spinning. The best part? It’s made from shatter-resistant, BPA-free plastic.

37 A Set Of Tiered Shelves For Toiletries & Spices Copco Pantry Organizer Amazon $7 See On Amazon You’re not limited to just spices with these tiered shelves: Put them on your bathroom vanity to store toiletries, or even use it for polishes and makeup. Each tier is lined with non-slip material to keep your items stable, and many reviewers wrote about how it’s a “space-saver.”

38 The Organizer That Holds Your Pans & Lids SunnyPoint Pots And Pan Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Instead of stacking your pans and lids willy-nilly in your cabinets, why not keep them organized on this rack? It’s made from durable metal, and the end caps prevent scratches to your surfaces. One rack is able to hold up to five pans or lids.

39 An Organizer That Adds Pantry Storage To Any Door SimpleHouseware Over The Door Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Simply hang this pantry organizer over any standard door, and you’ll instantly have space for dry goods, spices, oils, coffee — or anything else you’d normally have in a pantry. Each one features 15 clear pockets, and there are zero tools required for installation.

40 These Shelves That Save Space In The Shower SMARTAKE Wall Mounted Bathroom Shelf Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t clutter up the sides of your tub — just pop these shelves into the corner of your shower. They’re made from rustproof stainless steel, and each order comes with sticky adhesive so that you can install them without any drilling. Choose from two finishes: silver or bronze.

41 A Set Of Shower Shelves Available In 4 Different Finishes Zenna Home Shower Tension Pole Caddy Amazon $23 See On Amazon Looking for a stylish storage option in your shower? These shelves come in four chic finishes: bronze, chrome, nickel, and white. They’re rust-resistant so that they stay looking fresh, and the tension rod easily adjusts to fit most standard showers.

42 The Lights That Turn Any Mirror Into A Hollywood Vanity ILEBYGO Upgrade LED Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $14 See On Amazon I was a little skeptical at first — but now that I’ve added these lights to my vanity mirror, I’m a big fan. The brightness is adjustable up to five levels, and you can even trim the wires to fit your mirror. “Everything from the size of the lights to the length fit perfectly on my mirror,” one reviewer wrote.

43 A Stylish Wine Rack That Fits On Your Countertop Riipoo Wine Rack Amazon $28 See On Amazon There’s no drilling or mounting required with this wine rack, as it easily assembles to fit on your countertop. It features enough space for up to 16 bottles of wine, and it’s made from chic bamboo — not plastic. Not a big wine drinker? You also have the option of eight- and 12-bottle versions.

44 This Magnetic Rack That Works With All Types Of Kitchen Knives Hmagnets Knife Rack Amazon $28 See On Amazon It doesn’t matter what kind of kitchen knives you have — this magnetic rack is compatible with all of them. It’s made from corrosion-resistant stainless steel that complements basically any kitchen, and each order comes with all the screws necessary for installation.

45 These Throw Pillow Inserts That Come In A Variety Of Sizes Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert Amazon $11 See On Amazon Need some filling for your throw pillows? These inserts are made with siliconized fiberfill that helps them maintain their puffy shape — even after you’ve slept on them for hours. Each order comes with two, with sizes ranging from 12-by-12 inches up to 28-by-28 inches.

46 A Cool Mist Humidifier That Runs For Up To 16 Hours Pure Enrichment Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon Dry air always leaves my throat and nose feeling irritated at night, which is why I keep this humidifier on my dresser. The water reservoir is so large that it can run for up to 16 hours, and there’s even a built-in night light in case I get up to use the bathroom in the dark.

47 The Bath Mat Filled With Soft Memory Foam Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don't have to step onto a cold tile floor once you're out of the shower — just grab this soft bath mat. It's filled with plush memory foam that contours to the shape of your feet, and the top is covered in rich velvet. Choose from more than 15 colors as well as eight sizes.

48 A Set Of Lifts That Add Height To Your Bed Honey-Can-Do Wood Bed Lifts Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not only do these bed risers give you more storage space underneath your mattress, but each one is also rated to hold up to 300 pounds. They're designed to work with any type of bed, and you can stack them together in storage when you're not using them.

49 This Handheld Vacuum That's Completely Cordless BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum Amazon $30 See On Amazon At less than 2 pounds, this handheld vacuum is perfect for quick messes all around the house. Each order comes with a wall-mountable charger that doubles as storage, and the cordless design means you're not stuck next to an outlet while you're cleaning. The best part? The dirt bowl is bagless as well as easy to empty.