20 Christmas Movie Quotes That'll Get You In The Holiday Spirit

During the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it’s always nice to take some time for yourself to slow down, cuddle up on the couch with some hot cocoa (or a spiked one, you do you), and turn on your favorite Christmas movie. There are plenty of festive movies to choose from including rom-coms and childhood favorites... and even Die Hard.

These movies are just the thing to help you get into the holiday spirit or to give you a chance for some relaxation before the chaos of hosting your secret Santa gift exchange, cookie baking with your friends, or braving the mall to pick out the best present for that special someone. Regardless of the movies you choose, Christmas films tend to have some pretty sweet messages about believing, childhood, and love. Below, find 20 Christmas movie quotes that will help you get in the holiday mood (and can also make great Instagram captions, FYI).

Christmas Movie Quotes That Will Bring You Back To Childhood

“Keep the change, ya filthy animal” — Home Alone

“I triple dog dare you” — A Christmas Story

“A toy is never truly happy until it is loved by a child.” — Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer

“Nick, there's been one thing that's been eating at me since I've been here. That naughty-nice List that you got? There's no naughty kids, Nick. They're all good kids. But some of them are scared. And some of them don't feel listened to. Some of them had some pretty tough breaks too. But every kid deserves a present on Christmas.” — Fred Claus

Christmas Movie Quotes That Will Hit You Right In The Feels

“Remember, no man is a failure who has friends” — It’s A Wonderful Life

“We're not just doing this for us. We're doing it for the kids. For every kid who ever sat on Santa's lap. For every little girl who left cookies and milk for Santa on Christmas night. For every little boy who opens a package Christmas morning and finds clothes instead of toys.” — Jingle All The Way

“It came without ribbons, it came without tags. It came without packages, boxes, or bags.” — How The Grinch Stole Christmas

“I never thought it was such a bad little tree. It’s not bad at all really. Maybe it just needs a little love.” — A Charlie Brown Christmas

Christmas Movie Quotes About The Holiday Spirit

“At Christmas, you tell the truth.” — Love Actually

“Treat every day like Christmas.” — Elf

“It's Christmas Eve. It's the one night of the year when we all act a little nicer, we smile a little easier, we cheer a little more. For a couple of hours out of the whole year, we are the people that we always hoped we would be." — Scrooged

“That’s what Christmas memories are made from, they’re not planned, they’re not scheduled, nobody puts them in their Blackberry, they just happen.” — Deck The Halls

Christmas Movie Quotes About Believing

“Faith is believing in things when common sense tells you not to." — Miracle on 34th Street

“Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are things we can’t see” — Polar Express

“Seeing isn’t believing; believing is seeing.” — The Santa Clause 2

“Just because I cannot see it doesn't mean I can’t believe it.” — The Nightmare Before Christmas

Christmas Movie Quotes About Love

“I suppose I think about love more than anyone really should. I am constantly amazed by its sheer power to alter and define our lives." — The Holiday

“I’m not gonna heal my heart and then give it to someone who is going to break it.” — Last Christmas

“Human beings aren’t meant to be alone on the holidays.” — Holidate

“Next time... we will laugh more, we'll love more; we just won't be so afraid.” — Last Holiday