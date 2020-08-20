Cinnamon Toast Crunch 'Cinnadust' Seasoning Is Coming To Stores So Soon

Either you love Cinnamon Toast Crunch or you’re wrong. If you’ve yet to be indoctrinated into the Church of CTC — did you even have a childhood if you don’t have a Pavlovian response to the words “Cinnamon Toast Crunch”? — now is the time because Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust seasoning is coming. You’re going to want to put it on everything. Prepare your baked goods accordingly.

On Sept. 1, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust seasoning is hitting shelves courtesy of B&G Foods. If you think this is just your average cinnamon and sugar blend, think again. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust seasoning combines your classic cinnamon sugar blend with notes of vanilla, caramel, and graham. It is essentially a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch ground into a powder and put into a shaker.

The press release for the Cinnadust recommends trying it on baked goods, toast, coffee, sweet potatoes, desserts, and ice cream. Some other ways you can enjoy your CTC seasoning are sprinkled into your dalgona coffee, on popcorn, by the spoonful, or injecting directly into your veins. Each 13.75 oz container of Cinnadust costs $5.48, which is significantly less than what I’d be willing to pay for such a seasoning (e.g. a year’s worth of paychecks, my firstborn, the last of my dignity).

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is far from the first snack to be made into a seasoning. There’s Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning you can buy by the shaker. There’s Trader Joe’s Everything But The Bagel seasoning, which has a cult following of its own. People have even been known to turn Cool Ranch and Nacho Cheese Doritos into a seasoning. Basically, if you have a food processor and a shaker, anything can become a seasoning.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust will be available exclusively at Sam's Club locations. Unfortunately, if you’re not a Sam’s Club member, you’ll have to wait until next year for it to roll out nationwide, per the press release. (Or, if you get desperate, chances are good that you'll find people hocking second-hand shakers online at a seep upcharge.) In the meantime, you can satiate your Cinnamon Toast Crunch cravings with everything from Cinnamon Toast Crunch creamer to Cinnamon Toast Crunch churros to Cinnamon Toast Crunch ice cream. There is a Cinnamon Toast for most every occasion.

Now if you'll excuse me, I have to have a conversation with a certain cinnamony bowl of cereal.