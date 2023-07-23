Shopping

40 Clever Things On Amazon That Are So Damn Comfortable

Stay comfy all day and night with these hidden gems.

Written by Veronika Kero
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The word “comfortable” doesn’t only apply to fluffy sweaters and cozy pants; Amazon is full of home and personal care products that can keep you comfy throughout your day. Below, you’ll find 40 highly rated products that reviewers say are oh-so-snuggly, including silky bedsheets and cushy pillows for your bed, massagers for your feet or aching back, and even inflatable outdoor furniture and ergonomic gadgets for working at your desk. Best of all, most of these buys that will keep you cozy all day (and night) cost less than $30.

1

This Inflatable Lounger That Can Support 650 Pounds

While this inflatable lounger is large enough to support up to 650 pounds, it can be filled in just a few minutes by simply swirling it in the air. When not inflated, it can fit inside its own carrying bag with a shoulder strap that makes it easy to bring to the beach or a festival. And because the durable material is water-resistant, you can use it just about anywhere.

2

An Absorbent Memory Foam Bath Mat With 44,000+ 5-Star Reviews

Nearly an inch thick, this memory foam bath mat feels like stepping onto a cloud. While the top is extremely soft and plush, the bottom is covered in PVC dots that prevent it from slipping and sliding. It’s available in 22 different colors and several sizes in the listing.

3

These Waterproof Slides Reviewers Say Are Surprisingly Comfy

With a 2-inch footbed and subtly raised edges, your toes will be safe (and comfy) in these waterproof slides. The textured insole and nonslip bottom give you enough traction to use them indoors and out. One shopper wrote, “Bought these to wear around the house and for running errands, I didn’t expect them to be so comfortable! [...] I’ve worn them frequently these last few weeks and they’re holding up very well so far.”

  • Available sizes: 5 — 12.5
  • Available colors: 4

4

This Memory Foam Pillow With Customizable Filling

For a better night’s rest, add this memory foam pillow to your cart; it’s entirely customizable to be as firm or soft as you like thanks to its zipper; just add or remove foam until it’s just right. The cover is made of temperature-regulating bamboo that wicks away moisture.

5

This Satin Pillowcase With A 4.7-Star Overall Rating

This soft and cooling satin pillowcase will be gentle on your skin and hair to reduce frizz, prevent breakage, and retain moisture so you can wake up feeling fresh. It’s available in 14 different colors and fun patterns in the listing.

6

This Cooling Towel For Your Next Workout Or Hike

This cooling towel can keep you cool and comfy no matter where you are. Just run it under water and wring it out, then let it rest around your neck or on your shoulders. “It truly gets very cool, feels fabulous, nice cool towel to wipe your sweaty face, doesn't soak your clothes and it stands up to the toughest heat and humidity,” wrote one reviewer.

7

A Waffle-Knit Pajama Set Available In 20+ Colors

With a relaxed fit, this pajama set is great to wear to bed or while lounging on the couch. It’s made of a waffle-knit weave that’s soft on the skin and lightweight enough to keep you cool on hotter nights. And because the two pieces match, it’s chic enough to wear out as well.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 21

8

This Eye Mask That Can Be Used Hot Or Cold

This eye mask is filled with gel beads that not only conform to your face but can be frozen or heated. Just stick it in the freezer or microwave to get relief from headaches, puffiness, and more. The handy tool comes with a storage bag for travel.

9

A Machine-Washable Bath Pillow Made Of Quick-Drying Microfiber

Large enough to support your neck, shoulders, and upper back, this highly rated bath pillow can be popped into your washing machine using the included wash bag to keep it fresh and mildew-free. It’s made of soft microfiber that dries quickly and you can also hang it from the top hook for storage.

10

This Fluffy Area Rug That Comes In 24 Colors & 11 Sizes

At the core of this area rug is a layer of memory foam while the top is covered in 1.77 inches of fluffy fibers. The shaggy upper will not shed and the rubberized bottom will keep it from moving around. It’s available in 24 colors and 11 sizes in the listing.

11

A Silicone Massaging Foot Scrubber For A Spa Experience In Your Shower

The hundreds of flexible silicone bristles of this foot scrubber clean hard-to-reach places and dry quickly when you hang it from its top hook. And because the bottom is covered in suction cups, it’ll stay in place as you use it. It’s available in a few colors and two sizes in the listing. One shopper wrote, “Nonslip, stays in place and feels good on feet.”

12

This Microfiber Throw Blanket That Can Be Used Year-Round

Made of soft microfiber, this throw blanket will keep you cozy year-round while adding great texture to your couch or bed. The durable fibers resist pilling and shedding, and it’s available in 30 different colors in the listing to match or contrast with your decor.

13

A 4-Foot-Long Body Pillow With Adjustable Foam

At over 4 feet long, this body pillow is snuggly but not too warm thanks to the breathable bamboo-based cover. It’s safe to throw in the washing machine and if you want to adjust its shape or feel, simply unzip it to add, remove, or adjust the placement of the memory foam.

14

This Lightweight, Stretchy Robe That’s Soft & Silky

As soft and cozy as this modal knit robe is, it’s also lightweight enough to be used in the hotter months. It has three-quarter sleeves, a tie waist to adjust the fit, and is made with 5% elastane for extra comfort. “Very soft and silky and not too heavy,” wrote one fan. Note that many reviewers say this runs a little large and recommend sizing down.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 18

15

This Cooling Bamboo Blanket With 13,000+ 5-Star Reviews

If you can’t sleep without being covered but don’t want to overheat under a heavy knit, you need this cooling blanket. Its breathable bamboo material allows air to circulate and wicks away moisture; it can reduce your body temperature by up to four degrees. It’s available in eight colors and four sizes within the listing.

16

An Ergonomic Laptop Stand With A 4.8-Star Overall Rating

By raising your device 6 inches, this laptop stand makes it easier to see your screen without hunching over. And because it is completely open on the bottom, it helps keep your laptop from overheating. It can support up to 22 pounds and it has rubber pads to prevent scratches and cutouts to keep your cables tamed. It comes in seven colors in the listing to match your workspace.

17

A Washable Memory Foam Cushion With A Nonskid Bottom

Filled with firm memory foam and featuring a washable mesh cover, this lightweight seat cushion is ergonomically contoured to distribute your weight. It will give you the support you need throughout the day, improving your posture.

18

A Scalp Massager With 2 Interchangeable Heads

Use this scalp massager on dry or wet hair to boost blood flow, remove product buildup, and lather your shampoo. It’s equipped with two different removable heads and has a wide handle that’s comfortable to hold. One shopper wrote, “I didn't know how much I needed a good scalp massage until I used this. [..] I noticed that my scalp felt energized again. [...] Noticed my dull dry hair start to get soft and body. Less frizz.”

19

A Soothing Massage Tool That’s Only $20

You’ll be able to target every part of your body with this massage tool that comes with six different heads. The 2-pound device can run for six hours per charge and it has 20 different speed options to personalize your experience. It comes with a carrying case for storage or travel.

20

This Plush Cotton Bath Towel Set With A 4.6-Star Overall Rating

Equip every bathroom in your home with this spa-quality 10-piece set of bath towels. They feature a 100% cotton low-twist nap that makes them just as absorbent as they are soft. The set is available in 13 colors in the listing. “I was pleasantly surprised at the quality of these towels for the price. [...] they have held together well,” wrote one fan.

21

This Anti-Fatigue Mat That Comes In Lots Of Colors & Patterns

Made of high-density foam, this anti-fatigue mat gives you a soft but supportive place to stand while you’re working or washing dishes to reduce pressure on your feet, knees, and spine. Because the bottom is covered in nonslip grooves, you don’t have to worry about the edges curling or it shifting out of place.

22

A Sturdy Hammock That Has A 4.8-Star Overall Rating

Able to hold up to 400 pounds, this highly rated nylon hammock weighs just 24 ounces and folds into itself, making it easy to carry wherever you go. A larger version that can hold up to 500 pounds is also available in the listing, as are several different colors.

23

These Deep-Pocketed Satin Sheets That Resist Wrinkling

Available in 26 beautiful shades, these satin bed sheets feature luxuriously cool fabric that will keep you comfortable even on warm nights. They have deep pockets to fit mattresses up to 15 inches thick and the durable material resists wrinkling, fading, staining, and shrinking.

24

This Velvet Throw Pillow That Comes In 4 Rich Jewel Tones

Available in four rich colors, this velvet throw pillow is elegant but also extremely cushy. Its unique circular shape and pleated design add great texture to your couch and if you need another seat around the coffee table, it can be used as a floor pillow.

25

A Fan-Favorite Pair Of Cotton Sleep Headphones

To lull yourself to sleep or simply enjoy Netflix curled up in bed, slip on this Bluetooth sleep headband. It’s made of soft cotton that will stay in place yet be gentle on your skin and hair. It offers 10 hours of continuous play per charge and even has a built-in microphone so you can answer calls while working out or on the go. The cover can be removed and washed as well.

26

This Plush Tablet Pillow Stand For A More Comfortable Viewing Angle

This tablet pillow stand puts your device (or book) at a 60-degree angle for a more comfortable viewing angle in bed or laying on the couch. The soft cotton surface is equipped with a side pocket to hold any small essentials. To work while lounging, just flip open the plush pillow to reveal additional space where you can place your keyboard.

27

This Chenille Floor Pillow Thats Adds Comfy Seating To Any Room

This beautiful floor pillow is a sneaky way to add extra seating to your home without a high price tag and it’s so cozy that it’s likely your guests will be fighting for it. The scalloped edges and textured chenille fabric enhance your decor. A shopper that purchased the spice color commented, “It feels like you’re sitting on a chair, it’s so cushion-ey. Such a gorgeous color too!”

28

An Orthopedic Wedge Pillow For Side Sleepers

This knee pillow can make a world of difference for side sleepers. By supporting your upper knee, the memory foam can reduce discomfort in your legs, ankles, and hips, as well as help with sciatic nerve issues. It even comes with a travel case for bringing it on trips.

29

This Cooling Mattress Pad That’s Reversible

Filled with over an inch of ultra-soft and breathable microfiber, this mattress pad with a 4.5-star overall rating will keep you cool and comfortable as you doze off. It’s even reversible so you can lay on the fuzzier side on cooler nights. It has deep pockets that can fit mattresses that are up to 24 inches thick.

30

A Highly Rated Lightweight Cardigan With Pockets For Lounging & More

When you need a light sweater, pull this waffle-knit cardigan with two pockets out of your closet. It’s made of breathable material and because it comes in 18 different colors, it can match any outfit.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 18

31

These Dual-Layer Shoe Inserts With No Trimming Required

Setting up these no-trim shoe inserts takes just seconds but the dual-layer pads can relieve pain and pressure from the ball of your foot while also supporting your arch. One shopper wrote, “These shoe inserts are true to size and do a great job of relieving foot pain, especially in the ball of the foot.”

  • Available sizes: 6 — 12

32

A Weighted Blanket With Over 29,000 5-Star Reviews

The glass beads that fill this weighted blanket are separated into small sections so that the weight remains evenly distributed even after a full night’s rest. One reviewer wrote, “SO CRAZY COZY!! [...] The blanket is NOT hot & is working very well with our other blankets.” Several different sizes and weights are available in the listing.

33

This Reviewer-Beloved Foot Rest For Better Posture

By resting your feet on this memory foam footrest, you can improve posture, circulation, and reduce pressure on your back and knees. It has a velvety-soft cover with a non-slip bottom. One shopper commented, “Not too dense, not so squishy that your feet sink in. Grippy bottom stays in place.”

34

A Velvet Sofa Cover That Comes In Lots Of Prints & Colors

As chic (and cozy) as this velvet sofa cover is, no one will suspect that you’re actually protecting your furniture or hiding unsightly stains with it. The one-size-fits-most design can stretch up to 40 inches wide and has an elasticized bottom to keep it in place. It’s available in tons of patterns and colors within the listing, as well as an extra-large size.

35

This Gua Sha Set To Relieve Facial Tension

Both the jade roller and gua sha in this set are made of cooling genuine jade — you can pop them in the fridge to get them even colder. Use the squeak-free roller to massage under your eyes and reduce temple tension and the gua sha to relax other parts of your face.

36

A Reed Diffuser To Create An Inviting Vibe

With three scents to choose between, you can completely change the vibe of your home with this reed diffuser. It comes with six reeds and 3.38 ounces of essential oil that can quickly fill your space with a delicious scent. Plus, the black jar is chic enough to display in any room.

37

These Memory Foam Wrist Rests With A 4.6-Star Overall Rating

Don’t begin your work day without these wrist rests; one can be kept directly in front of your keyboard so you are supported as you type and the other doubles as a mousepad and puts your hand in a more ergonomic position. Both are made of memory foam padding and have nonslip backing to keep them in place.

38

This Portable White Noise Machine With 36 Different Sounds

This portable white noise machine lets you enjoy soothing sounds including the ocean, rain, waterfall, crickets, and more. It fits in the palm of your hand (making it easy to pack) and can be powered by either batteries or USB. It also has a timer setting for 30, 60, or 120 minutes.

39

A Reversible All-Season Comforter Reviewers Say Is Their New Favorite

You get two styles in one with this reversible comforter that has earned a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon. Each of its eight color options has a different shade on either side so that you can switch up your bedroom decor in seconds. “Easily my favorite comforter I have purchased and I have bought $200+ comforters previously. [...] It’s very soft and lightweight but still keeps you extremely warm in the winter,” wrote one fan.

40

This Travel Neck Pillow With A Washable Cover

To rest or sleep comfortably when you’re in the car or on a train or plane, bring along this travel neck pillow. It’s made of plush memory foam that molds to your neck so you can enjoy a customized fit. And because it’s covered in luxurious velour fabric, it will be soft and gentle on your skin. The cover is removable so you can throw it in the washing machine.