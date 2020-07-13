At this point, you're propbably craving your favorite restaurant, in dire need for a manicure, and really miss your friends. But even though your friends are just a text or call away, the stress from staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic (adding on to the fact that you probably haven't done anything super exciting in a while) can make it hard to find things to talk about. If that's the case, you may need some help thinking of conversation starters for your group chats so you can stay connected.

If it's been hard trying to start conversations with even your closest friends lately, it's totally OK — it doesn't mean anything about the bond you share with your friends. Instead, it probably has to do with how you're all mentally coping with adjusting to life in quarantine. From worrying about getting sick to not being able to go outside as much as you'd like, quarantine can really take a toll on your mental health. And while keeping up with your friends can be a great way to improve your mood, sometimes it's hard to think of what to say to them when you're all dealing with the same, intense stresses.

So, to help you out, here are 15 text starters you can use in your next group chat to really get the conversation going.

1 "How's Everyone Feeling?" Shutterstock One of the most important things you could talk to your friends about is how they're coping with being in quarantine. Odds are if you're struggling a little, they probably are too. And while they may not feel like being the person to bring it up, you starting the conversation with a check-in may encourage them to open up to you about their feelings.

2 "Let's Watch A Movie." If it's been a while since you and your group chat got to do a group activity, suggest a movie night. While you may not be able to go to the theatre like you'd like, you can always use Zoom or Netflix Party to watch a movie together. Afterward, your group chat will probably be filled with an in-depth discussion of the characters, plot, and who looked the cutest.

3 "Would You Rather...?" Sometimes the best ice breaker is a fun little game, and "Would You Rather" is one of my favorites. From serious life questions to preposterous hypotheticals, "Would You Rather" isn't just entertaining, it's a really fun way to get to know your friends a little better. Plus, it's a great way to get the conversation going as I'm sure discussions around your decisions will ensue.

4 "What's Your Current Skin Care Routine?" Shutterstock The stress from the coronavirus pandemic might be wreaking havoc on your skin. If that's the case, maybe your friends have skin care routines they've been trying out that have really been doing the trick for them. Ask them about it and it'll probably lead to a discussion about their favorite products, what they're doing different, and what they might want to try next. Warning: This conversation might lead to some serious online shopping.

5 "What's Something You're Grateful For?" While facing a global pandemic, it's super important for your mental health to remain positive. And while that may be hard, you and your friends can help each other out. Asking each other what you're grateful for is a great way to not only remind yourself of all the things you're lucky to have in your life, but it's also a nice way to connect with your friends on an emotional level. Just don't forget to remind your group chat that you're grateful for them.

6 "How Are You Practicing Self Care?" In the spirit of staying positive, practicing self care is also super important. Whether this means face masks, curling up with a good book, or journaling all your thoughts and feelings, gauging how your friends are taking care of themselves is a great conversation starter. Aside from this, you might just get some inspiration from your group chat on how to take better care of yourself through all of this.

7 "What's The First Thing You're Going To Do Once Quarantine Ends?" Shutterstock If you've been drooling over your daydreams of when you'll be able to finally go outside again and explore, share these fantasies with your friends and ask about theirs too. Are they itching to get back to a rooftop happy hour? Will they hop on a plane the first moment they get? Are they just looking forward to a great sleepover? Talking about what you're all looking forward to after quarantine is a surefire way to start a fun conversation.

8 "Send Me Music Suggestions." If there's a good time to get into some new music and really explore a different artist, it's now. With all the time you have in quarantine, you have the opportunity to really deep dive into music you haven't heard before. Ask your friends to help you out. Tell your group chat to send you music suggestions and do the same for them. In asking them to share music, you'll start a discussion as well as learn more about their taste. Plus, you get to leave with some potential new favorite songs. Win-win-win.

9 "Show Me Your WFH Setup." After turning their home space into a work space, it's possible that your friends added a few tweaks and decided to really get it together for their "home office." It's also possible that their "WFH space" is just their laptop in their bed. Whatever your group chat members do to get in the zone, ask them about it! Exchange pictures and discuss. You might get a few new ideas for your own space as well.

10 "Favorite Instagram Account Right Now?" Shutterstock It's no secret that you're probably using Instagram way more than usual lately (I'm afraid to look at my Screen Time Analytics), so it's likely that you have a favorite Instagram account. Is it an influencer? A fashion blogger? A cat-in-mugs compilation account? Whatever Instagram account is giving you life and helping you through this quarantine can be great to share with your group chat.

11 "What's Been Your Most Awkward Zoom Meeting?" Life in quarantine brought about a new phase of Zoom meetings for everything. Whether it's for work, social reasons, or movie nights, Zoom has become a main form of communication. And with that many Zoom meetings, it's likely you've had one or two ones that were super awkward. Talk about it with your group chat and ask them to share their own experiences. You're sure to soon be laughing about the oddities of virtual hangouts.

12 "What's your quarantine schedule?" By now, everyone's life has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Aside from many people working from home, it's created a lot of free time that people now have to spend indoors, away from other people. Ask your group chat members for their quarantine schedule. Do they have a daily brisk walk? Are they sleeping in til the afternoon? Talk about what you've been up to. This'll start conversation as well as give you an idea as to what your friends have been doing.

13 "Favorite Quarantine Recipes?" Shutterstock Are you part of the group of people that has turned to a life of baking since quarantine started? Or, has your most adventurous experiment in the kitchen been a grilled cheese with different cheese. Whatever the case may be, asking your group chat about their favorite quarantine recipe or go-to snack is a great way to stir up some conversation. You might even get inspired with a new recipe.

14 "I'm Thinking Of Cutting My Own Bangs." Be bold! If the uncertainty of the quarantine has driven you to wanting to make a major appearance change within your own home, run it by your group chat. They're sure to either encourage you to go for it or they'll snap you back into your senses. Either way, you'll get a few other opinions before you take the scissors to your hair.