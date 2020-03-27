There’s no rulebook for adjusting to life under quarantine. For some, it’s important to have structure and routine. These are the folks who are still updating their calendars, working out regularly, and getting dressed up every day (or, at least, every other day). For others, it’s all about taking this new normal from moment to moment. Then, they’re the people who don’t believe time is even real anymore. And you know what? Fair.

But no matter where you fall on the quarantine lifestyle spectrum, one need remains universal: quality entertainment. Thankfully, in the digital age, that’s not hard to come by. From shows and podcasts to virtual tours and creative collaborations, the internet is truly a treasure trove of never-ending content. For the fashion-obsessed, there’s no shortage of media to spend hours (and hours and hours…) consuming.

As people spend more of their lives indoors social distancing, it’s more important than ever to seek out mediums that both entertain and inspire. Most recently, several brands — including Bottega Veneta, Ganni, Karl Lagerfeld, and others — have announced creative initiatives in an effort to foster community during this bizarre time. Ahead, check out the best fashion content that will help make quarantine a little less dreary.

Making The Cut (Amazon)

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum are back. The original Project Runway stars have reunited for — yes, you guessed it — another design competition series. Except this time around, the grand prize is $1 million instead of $250,000, and the contestants are already relatively established within the industry. “I felt physically lighter on Making The Cut than I did on Project Runway because I knew how capable the designers were of doing their own heavy lifting,” Gunn previously told Bustle.

Bottega Residency

Bottega Residency is basically a weekly itinerary that covers just about everything, from fashion and food to film and music. Expect to hear from a wide range of “residents” — including artists, chefs, designers, musicians, and writers — discussing their artistic influences. The themes change daily during the work week, while weekends are for winding down.

Next In Fashion (Netflix)

If you haven’t watched this design competition series yet, what are you waiting for? Queer Eye’s Tan France and it-girl Alexa Chung serve as hosts and judges, alongside a rotating list of guest judges (including Adriana Lima and Tommy Hilfiger) who deliver some serious fashion wisdom. The budding design talent on the show is almost too good, with aspiring designers from all over the world vying for that winning spot. Who knows, you may wind up being inspired to take up sewing after it’s all said and done.

Karl Lagerfeld: #StayHomeWithKarl

This newly launched initiative recently kicked off on the the Karl Lagerfeld Instagram feed. DJ Chelina Manuhutu performed a live set to get followers up and moving, and to create a sense of connectedness. According to the brand, it will have “many more exciting lessons, shows, and classes” to share in the weeks to come.

Levi’s 5:01 Live

Live music appears to be the quarantine entertainment du jour, with Levi’s now bringing its community performances to Instagram at 5:01 p.m. PST every weekday. The series will feature the musical stylings of some of Levi’s favorite artists to encourage everyone to stay home and connected. The initiative also gives Levi’s an opportunity to support musicians directly and their chosen charities while connecting with their fans. The artist lineup includes Vic Mensa, Hayley Law, Jaden Smith, Sylvan Esso, Koffee, and many more.

Project Runway (Hulu)

Now in its 18th season, the reality show that made “fierce” and “make it work” catchphrases continues to deliver some iconic fashion moments. Who can forget the first meme of the decade, which came from a testy exchange between judge Karlie Kloss and one of the contestants who brought up her affiliation with the Kushners? Now that’s some must-see TV.

Styling Hollywood (Netflix)

Of course, fashion isn’t exclusively about the design side of the business. Stylists are important, too. Enter Jason Bolden, who dresses the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi, and Ava Duvernay. If you’ve ever wanted to get an inside look at all of the stress and drama that goes into creating a major red carpet moment, you’ve come to the right place.