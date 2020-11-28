The 16 Cutest Packs Of Cotton Undies Under $15 On Amazon

Sure, shopping for new undies is fun — but when you're trying to find the best cotton underwear, specifically, it can feel like you're searching for a needle in a haystack. There are just so many options — and with expensive lingerie stores charging exorbitant prices for a single pair, it's often hard to buy multiple pairs without dropping big bucks. That's why buying a pack of cute cotton underwear could actually be your best bet. As it turns out, there are lots of cotton underwear packs on Amazon for under $15 that are pretty, fun, and affordable.

As you shop for the best women's cotton underwear, keep in mind that the most comfortable pairs may not be 100% cotton. There are plenty of cotton-blend undies that combine spandex, nylon, polyester, and other materials for added stretch and durability. Many options like these are great because they also offer moisture-wicking properties that'll help keep you comfy and dry (while still remaining soft and breathable).

As far as style is concerned, this list has a little bit of everything. There are boxer briefs and bikinis with lace, thongs with contrasting waistbands, and even some hipsters with witty sayings on the backsides.

The options are practically endless, and they're all right here at your fingertips. Go ahead and keep scrolling to discover your new faves.

1 A 3-Pack Of Cotton Underwear With Lace Trim Amazon Brand - Mae Women's Lace Trim Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon The bikini-style underwear in this three-pack are made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex, making them breathable and stretchy. Each pair is soft and features delicate lace trim around the edges. Three different color combinations are available for your choosing. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

2 This 6-Pack Of Smooth, Tag-Free Cotton Undies Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made with medium back coverage and a tag-free design, the cotton underwear in this six-pack fit comfortably and smooth. Each one is designed with a bikini cut, and they come in several color combinations. You can also choose from sets with all black or white pairs. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

3 The 6-Pack Of Low-Rise Hipsters Made Of 100% Cotton Fruit of the Loom Women's Tag Free Cotton Hipster Panties Amazon $9 See On Amazon You'll never have to worry about pinching or bunching with these pairs of assorted underwear that are made with 100% cotton. The hipster-style underpants are extra-soft and breathable to keep you dry and cozy all day long. They're also tag-free and offered in various colors. Available sizes: 5 - 13

4 A 3-Pack Of Hipsters With Scalloped Lace Trim Amazon Brand - Mae Cotton Hipster Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Slip into these hipster-style undies to feel comfortable and cute at the same time. They're made of 95% breathable cotton and 5% stretchy elastane — and they're highlighted by floral, scalloped-lace trims around the edges. The cheeky coverage and low-rise design offer added style — and the three-pack comes with black, gray, and pink pairs. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

5 This 4-Pack Of Hipster Underwear With Tiny Accent Bows Halcurt Cotton Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These cotton underwear — which are made with 95% cotton and 5% spandex — are smooth, comfortable, and stretchy. They're breathable throughout and come in a hipster style with lace trims and a tiny bow at the front of teach. Additionally, the mid-rise cut offers a height that's not too low and not too high on the waist. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

6 The 3-Pack Of Underwear With Lace Waistbands Amazon Brand - Mae Lace Waistband Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon The lace waistbands on these undies lend a soft and romantic touch to the traditional cotton hipster. Three pairs are offered in one pack, all of which are made with cotton (95%) and spandex (5%). They're comfortable enough for day or night wear and are available in six different color combinations. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

7 A 6-Pack Of Color-Block Cotton Underwear Free to Live Lace Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Another set of lace-waistband underwear has made the list! This hipster style is made of cotton, polyester, and spandex, and it features a color-blocked design that's both cute and comfortable. In this set of six, you'll receive baby pink, blue, fuchsia, heather grey, red, and white. Available sizes: Small, Medium, X-Large

8 This 3-Pack Of Mid-Rise Cotton Panties That Won't Roll Down Annenmy Mid Rise No Muffin Top Panties Amazon $10 See On Amazon The underwear in this pack promise to stay up and in place. They're made of premium cotton and elastane that's stretchy and moisture-wicking, helping you stay dry and cool all day long. The mid-rise build, lace waistband, and full-back offers coverage that won't roll down or ride up. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

9 The 6-Pack Of Cotton Bikini Briefs With Contrasting Trims Just Intimates Cotton Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These bikini briefs are made with a blend of 95% cotton and 5% polyester, which means they're super soft and breathable while remaining durable. The set of six come in solid colors with contrasting trim on the front panels, offering a mix of cute combinations that are cozy enough for all-day wear. They're highlighted with an assortment of funny sayings on the backsides for added fun and have smooth waistband that won't dig into your skin at any time. Available sizes: 4- 7

10 A 6-Pack Of Cotton Thongs With Lace Trim Amazon Brand - Mae Women's Super Soft Lace Thong (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These pairs of cotton-blend thongs feature all-around lace detailing that's both pretty and cozy. They're made with 95% cotton and 5% elastane, so they're breathable and move with the body. The low-cut design ensures that won't show under clothing, while the styling promises all-day comfort. Available sizes: Large

11 This 6-Pack Of Seamless Cotton Thongs That Don't Have Tags CULAYII Womens Cotton Thong Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made with 100% cotton crotch linings and lace trims, these thongs are total must-haves. They're smooth and moisture-wicking, making them great options under your workout gear and more. They're also tag-free, seamless, and offered in a selection of muted colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

12 The 3-Pack Of Low-Rise Cotton Thongs With Ribbed Fabric Amazon Brand - Iris & Lilly Low Rise Thong (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These ribbed thongs are low-rise and designed with contrasting waistbands that won't roll down. The cotton material is thick and durable while offering comfort and breathability at the same time. This style can be purchased in gray with a turquoise band or rose with a black band. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

13 A 5-Pack Of Cotton Boyshorts That Are Seriously Cozy Boy Shorts Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This pack of boy shorts offers five pairs of underwear that'll remain nearly invisible under your clothing. Each pair is made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex that's soft and breathable for fuss-free, all-day wear. One pack comes with five pairs with both neutral tones and striped patterns. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

14 This 3-Pack Of Cotton Panties With Sheer Striped Waistbands Amazon Brand - Iris & Lilly Cotton Rub Panty (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon How cute are these ribbed cotton panties? They come in a bikini style and feature a sheer striped waistband at the top. Made with a mix of cotton, modal, and elastane, this three-pack is soft and stretchy while remaining breathable. Select from two different jewel hues: olive and plum. Available sizes: 0 - 14

15 The 3-Pack Of Cotton Thongs With Logo Waistbands Amazon Brand - Mae Cotton Thong (3-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These thongs are made with a blend of 95% cotton and 5% spandex, and each pair has a thin waistband with the Mae logo printed onto it. They come in a pack of three and are available in an assortment of beautiful colors selections. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large