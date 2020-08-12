In this August 12 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

There's a buzz in the air today with the Moon entering curious and outgoing Gemini in the mid-morning. When the Moon is in Gemini, we usually find ourselves in the mood to socialize, entertain new ideas and learn information, or delve into many interests or activities at a time.

Since the Gemini Moon is also being influenced by chatty Mercury in bold and creative Leo (Mercury is the planet in charge of Gemini), today could also bring some creative inspiration, a breakthrough, or some much needed laughs along with it. Though with the Moon in Gemini and Mercury in Leo, we may need to be mindful of listening just as much as we talk, as Leo is a sign that can sometimes be a bit self-centered.

Overall, if there's any pending emails, conversations, calls, errands, or paperwork that we need to catch up on, today's the perfect day to do it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Expect to be super busy today with all the meetings, errands, and projects you've got on your plate. This is the perfect time to follow up on conversations or ideas that you've set in motion. Too, creativity is king.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You've got your mind on your money today, making it a good time to take care of any bookkeeping duties or redrafting your budget. If you're owed money, follow-up on that too. You can get what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you're mood has been all over the place, it should pick up for the better today, especially as you're encouraged to pamper and nourish yourself. Too, humor goes a long way. Seek out laughter.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not have a lot of get up and go today. Though now's the time that you should listen to your body and slow down. Your spiritual self could use some extra attention. Time to yourself will replenish you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's all about who you know today, as an opportunity could arrive by way of a friend or word of mouth. On another note, when's the last time you've shown appreciation to your friends? Reach out and show you care.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your goals and ambitions are in the spotlight today and as you survey the progress you've been making, give yourself credit where it's due. Now's not the time for being too humble. Take those compliments.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you're craving an adventure today, perhaps a day trip to an outdoorsy spot could be what you need. If you can't leave, online activities, especially those that are art and culture related could provide a getaway.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be craving intimacy more than usual today, but you may need to get creative when it comes to bonding with your partner. If single, keep your standards high. Meanwhile, extra money could arrive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's all about partnership and teamwork today, as you're encouraged to join forces with others at the professional and personal level. When dealing with others, consideration and care goes a long way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're in the zone today when it comes to handling your to-do list. Just make sure that taking care of your well-being is on the list as well. You can make lots of progress today. But don't soldier through difficult feelings.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're in need of some joy and laughter today and the cosmos gives you the green light to do it. Delving into a creative project or hobby could also be therapeutic. Romance could also be sweet.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you find yourself feeling tender today, be gentle with yourself. This is a great time to connect with family or community if you could use some extra support. Doing chores around the house could boost your mood.