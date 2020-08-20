In this August 20 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon continues her stay in dedicated and thoughtful Virgo, which can help us with knocking out our to-do list and responsibilities for the day. With the Moon teaming up with multiple planets in hardworking Capricorn throughout the day, we get the extra oomph we need to follow through on projects and goals. Since Virgo and Capricorn are signs that often seek to help and support others, we're also encouraged to use the day to do what we can to help those in need.

Though we may need to watch out for some crankiness or frustration as the Moon in Virgo brushes up against aggressive Mars in Aries in the late afternoon. The best way to harness this energy is by applying it toward something productive. With dreamy Neptune in Pisces also in the mix this afternoon and opposing the Moon in Virgo, we're also encouraged to take a break as needed.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You can make lots of progress today when it comes to something you've been toiling away on. Just try not to get too frustrated if things are moving at a snail's pace. The extra time you spend will pay off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you've been working on a creative project, you could make progress today, but take care to keep what you're doing under wraps for now. The time to reveal will come. Enjoy being in your bubble.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If something has been weighing on you, today helps you to find the courage and resilience needed to get through it. Hint: Exercise your boundaries and guard your energy. Also, make time for fun.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The right conversation or the right connection could steer you in the right direction today. Your words have impact and can make quite an impression. Don't force it, just be yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You could have a win today, either by way of work or money coming in. Be mindful of overspending though. Also, consider ways to hone and sharpen your skills. Continue learning as much as you can.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tap into your creative energy or something that you love. This is one of those days where's it's OK to be a little selfish and splurge on yourself. The world can wait.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might be feeling nostalgic today. Though try not to get too stuck in the past. If anything, now's the time for letting stuff go. Entertaining happy memories can be therapeutic, as well as time spent alone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You get by with the help of your friends today, so connect with them. Meanwhile, what can you do to help out your community or people in need? It doesn't matter where you start as long as you just get started.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your reputation is stellar now, which could bring in some extra bucks for you, so don't be shy about tooting your own horn. Now's the time to capitalize on your popularity. Just don't spread yourself too thin.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your ideas are pretty spot-on now, making it necessary that you share them with a wider audience. As such, consider the ways you can capitalize on your knowledge or expertise. Don't let self-doubt grip you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might need to pull back from the crowd today and to sit in your feelings. Try not to deny yourself the time for reflection and solitude that you need. Be proactive in protecting your peace.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you're trying to get a plan off the ground, you can find the assistance that you need today. Don't be shy about asking for what you want. An assertive approach is needed now. Too, lend a hand where you can.