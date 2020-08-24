In this August 24 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day brings some intense vibes with the Moon being currently camped out in all-or-nothing Scorpio. Although the days when the Moon is in Scorpio can give us extra focus and determination, today asks that we not try to push ourselves too hard and instead practice patience. One major reason for this is because assertive and headstrong Mars in Aries will be squaring off with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn this afternoon, which will cause some frustrations in being able to move forward with a plan of action.

However, the Scorpio Moon will be teaming up with love planet Venus in family-oriented Cancer in the morning, as well as expansive Jupiter in Capricorn and dreamy Neptune in Pisces in the afternoon. Together, this cosmic combo reminds us that we can get our goals accomplished when we enlist the help of others, believe in our mission, and allow things to come together organically. With Mars and Saturn facing off, we're reminded to take our time and trust the process. With the Moon meeting up with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn by the late evening, we're called to check-in with ourselves to make sure that we really want the things that we want. If so, perseverance and discipline are needed.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've got a burning desire to achieve your biggest goals now, but you're reminded that empires aren't built in a day. Now's the time to be focused, intentional, and patient. Ask for help. You'll get where you want to be.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might have some big ideas and opinions about how things are supposed to go, but today you're being pushed to be open to another point of view or option. Talk to the people around you. They can help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've got some big hopes and wishes you'd like to see come true, but now's a time to ask yourself if everything you want is truly worth your time and energy. Invest in the people and things that invest in you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've been putting in a lot of hours at work and a lot of time into a significant relationship. But be mindful of doing things solely for a utilitarian purpose. Make sure you are happy and appreciated, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You can accomplish big things now, but it will take some impulse control or resisting the need for instant gratification to do it. Being realistic about your needs will help. Take the focus off outcomes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

There's something you want in a romantic connection that you're not getting, but you may need to better communicate your needs or shift your approach to love. With a creative project, open up to new ideas or collaboration.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might feel like you're in competition with someone or someone could be trying to detract from what you're building. Your goal is to remember just how amazing and capable you are. Focus on that.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You have lots you want to do, but you could feel blocked when it comes to doing it. Try not to focus on problems but more on solutions. Know that you already have both what you need, as well as options.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're craving fun and romance, but taking shortcuts to fulfill this craving, as well as overindulgence is affecting your happiness and well-being. Time to put more thought and care into what you want and getting it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

There could be some contention with a family member or a roommate that might be hard to ignore now —and the same goes for any pent-up feelings. Getting outside support will help. You can't handle this all alone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

There's new things you want to try, but you may have some fear of doing them alone or that you won't accomplish anything. If you want to succeed, now's the time to be open to learning, as well as failing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be working hard toward something, but you're being pushed to stop and ask if you want this or it's what everyone else wants. Now's the time for letting your heart guide you, even if you have to go solo.