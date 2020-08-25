In this August 25 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon moves into freedom-loving Sagittarius early this morning, which could have us feeling a bit restless and eager to get out and about or try something new. However, with the Moon squaring off with the Sun in pragmatic Virgo by the afternoon, we're pushed to be a bit more pragmatic too and encouraged to channel our energy into things related to our work or well-being.

With analytical Mercury in Virgo teaming up with innovative Uranus in Taurus by midday, we get the flash of insight or creativity needed to effectively solve problems or to update our methods for getting things done. Hint: It's best to keep things as simple as possible now.

By the evening, love planet Venus in community-oriented Cancer teams up with bountiful Jupiter in Capricorn, reminding us to keep the goodwill going today by being generous with others where we can or being open to receiving support from others. By late tonight, when the Moon in Sagittarius meets up with wounded Chiron in Aries, we're called to seek out the things that inspire and uplift us.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A slow and steady approach wins the race today, no matter how much you may want to rush forward. While this might not be the norm for you, know that a different method will pay off. Nourish yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to deepening or developing a romantic connection with someone new, don't assume the worst. Remain open and see where things go. With a creative project, take a risk. Your genius will shine through.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You and someone close to you might not be on the same page today. Instead of trying to force a resolution, take a time out and come back to the issue later. Focus on what's important.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might have to be extra discerning today in being of help or assistance to others. Try not to let guilt or an unnecessary obligation be a motivator for you. It's OK to prioritize yourself today. Be open to receive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be more in the mood for playtime today than work but duty calls. If you've been looking to go in a new direction with your career, you're given a green light. Put the effort into your dream.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might find yourself feeling a bit moody or cranky today, making it necessary to take some extra time to love up on yourself. Too, friends could be a haven for you. Don't let the past weigh you down.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might not be seeing things as clearly as you need to today, which is a good sign that you should probably put off any big decisions until later. Intuitive insight will come. Stay focused on what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be feeling discouraged today as a financial matter could be hampering your plans. Look to others to help you come up with solutions instead of going it alone. Stay optimistic. Things will come together.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be craving some attention or praise today when it comes to your work, but you're reminded to look inward for the validation. A new idea or project could take you far. Make sure it's what you really want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Today, you're reminded to focus on the good things you have going for you, rather than worrying about the past or things you can't change. Romantically, things could heat up, if you're open to it. Let yourself go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Others could be a little too demanding of you today. As such, you'll need to guard your energy. Trust your intuition now, since it will be spot-on. Take time out to care for your well-being. The world can wait.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might feel thwarted today in trying to proceed with a plan, but it doesn't mean that you have to take no for an answer. Enlisting the help of others can help you move forward. Don't give up on your vision.