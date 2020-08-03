In this August 3 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

There's a buzz in the air today, thanks to the Full Moon in innovative and electric Aquarius (11:59 a.m. ET). As full moons mark periods of things coming to a close or things coming to a head, this full moon could bring us something unexpected or uprising, namely because this moon is also in a tense position with unconventional and unpredictable Uranus in Taurus.

No matter which way we slice it, today definitely will usher in some sort of change. We just need make sure we're open to the new things that come our way and remain as flexible as possible. Though we should be mindful of being to reactive or impulsive as this full moon's energy can have us all feeling excitable and on edge.

Luckily, communicative Mercury in intuitive Saturn will be in an opposition to serious Saturn in Capricorn by the late afternoon, which can help us with finding a moment to ground ourselves or at least to take a moment to process any shifts or surprises that come up. On the other hand, this Mercury-Saturn aspect could have us seeing the glass half empty as opposed to half full, so we'll need to guard against assuming or expecting the worst.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You could feel like an outsider today, but take it as confirmation that you're not meant to follow the herd. That said though, how can you make a deeper impact on your community? Too, a friendship may need to end.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If one door closes, you're reminded that you can break down doors, especially in terms of your career or goals. Meanwhile, you could receive some unexpected recognition for being a trailblazer. Own it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could have an a-ha moment today that helps you bring an idea to life or an opportunity to present to the public. Though if you find yourself feeling anxious, focus on what you can control versus what you can't.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to let go of an unhealthy attachment or entanglement now, so don't be surprised if you're ready to call it quits on something. Make sure you have a discussion about it though, even if it's hard to do.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It might be time to bring a partnership to an end, as it might suddenly dawn on you just how much you've grown apart from this person or connection. Someone could make a surprise offer to you, too. Think on it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might have to break ties with a project on your plate, especially if it's affecting your well-being. On another note, your inventiveness could score you a win. Look to the future, but be present to the moment.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If a love connection has been emotionally taxing on you, today could be the day you decide to go your own way. If anything, today will help you getting clear on what you want. Also, creativity comes from unexpected places.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

A home or family related issue could be triggering for you today, but it's important that you don't allow yourself to get weighed down by the drama. Taking the high road or freeing yourself of guilt is the way to go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might receive some surprising news, or you could feel compelled to have an honest conversation with someone. Try to be intentional with your words and actions. Some things are best kept to yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Creative differences could be the root cause of you walking away from a job or opportunity, but trust that something better is on the horizon. You might be hesitant, but now's the time to lean on the people close to you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're called to stand fully in who you are, Aquarius, warts and all. Doing so many mean you might need to break away from someone that you're close to or something in your past. You know what you need to do.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A secret could come out into the open that could jar you, but the truth will set you free. On a separate note, you could decide to release something you used to think was important. Go your own way.