Here's Your Horoscope For Today: February 10, 2021

In this daily horoscope for Feb. 10, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The air is abuzz today as multiple planets meet up in innovative and excitement-seeking Aquarius, including the moon. Things may get off to a bumpy start though, as planets in Aquarius face off with stubborn Mars and unstable Uranus in Taurus. As a result, the opportunity for misunderstandings and frazzled nerves is high. The best way to channel this energy is to apply it toward plans and projects that require extra brain power or ingenuity.

With cool-headed Saturn in Aquarius in the mix, we can avoid frustration when we refuse to take anything personally and temper any restlessness we may be feeling. We can also avoid potential scuffles (on and offline) when we commit to working together rather than trying to fly solo. Thanks to love planet Venus, currently in Aquarius, we get help from the cosmos in team building by the late afternoon. When the evening rolls around, the moon meets up with buoyant Jupiter in Aquarius, which can help to increase the friendly vibes. However, we'll need to be wary of taking a my-way-or-the-highway approach.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you don't like where you are right now, you're encouraged to change that. But recognize that change can be a slow process that may require you to take a different approach.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may need to be mindful of taking a heavy-handed approach in getting things done today. You can still achieve the same results with a cooler vibe.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling some anxiety or worry today about a plan that you want to take off. What's the most optimistic thought you can have about the situation? Lead with that.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might find that something you wanted is no longer what you want. Try not to let this spook you too much as it means that you're being authentic to who you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be hard to avoid a misunderstanding with your partner, parent, or supervisor today. If you want to move forward, some compromise will be needed. Hear them out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could feel like you're swimming in work today, but you have some choice in how much you take on. Don't let the need to stay busy ruin your ability to enjoy where you are right now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Sparks could fly between you and a love interest. Before you get too excited, make sure it's what you want. Now's not the time to compromise. Meanwhile, be wary of impulse shopping.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A home- or family-related issue could get under your skin today. Addressing it may mean setting a boundary or accepting responsibility for your part. Act with integrity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be hard to know if you're coming or going today. As such, it's important to take your time with your to-do list rather than trying to rush or do it all at once. You'll get there.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There might be something or someone you really want right now, but you could be holding yourself back from going after it. If you think it's worth having, don't give up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

In order to move forward, you may need to deal with some unfinished business from the past. Confronting it head on will give you the freedom and confidence you crave.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could feel like everything is vying for your attention all at once today. Instead of letting all the noise get to you, take some time out to yourself. Give your mind a rest.