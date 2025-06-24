Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, June 24

If you aren’t navigating misunderstandings this morning, you may need to speak up, even if you’re scared. Mindset-ruling Mercury goes head to head with Chiron, the asteroid representing inner wounds, causing insecurities to surface. Conversations may feel vulnerable or defensive. Listen carefully instead of firing off a hasty response.

Later in the morning, optimistic energy surges to cut through the tension. The Sun links up with lucky Jupiter, filling you with hope and understanding. You may grow quickly from situations that push you to advocate for yourself, even if your voice shakes. This confident energy lingers throughout the day, encouraging patience, compassion, and sensitivity.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Focus on what matters today — self care, warm memories, and inner peace — and you’ll find happiness. Enjoy a night in.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Heartfelt conversations will offer the reassurance you didn’t know you needed. Talk to your peers and neighbors. You never know who has a dose of wisdom to share, or who could use your encouragement.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Aim high, Gemini, and practice gratitude. Pursue lucrative opportunities that reflect what you deserve. Financial offers that emerge now could be the key to cultivating long-term security. Don’t hide away your nicest items for a special occasion — today is worth enjoying them.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) You’re growing into your potential, Cancer. Acknowledge how far you’ve come. You now have the confidence to approach situations that once made you feel shy or insecure. When an opportunity comes your way, say yes.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) What feels insignificant on the surface could be a blessing in disguise. Adopt a hopeful outlook. Looking for opportunities where you once only saw setbacks could be a game-changer.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Be yourself and like-minded people will gravitate toward you in search of friendship, community, and collaboration. Share what has inspired you, and you may encourage someone in your circle to follow their dreams.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) You’re the shining star at work today. Seize the opportunity to progress toward your professional goals when recognition comes your way. A leadership position or promotion is calling your name.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Take a moment to acknowledge how much your worldview has evolved and whether you’ve outgrown your surroundings. You may feel ready for a new adventure. Be on the lookout for opportunities in the realm of travel, education, and mentorship.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) If you want to get closer to someone, be brave. Vulnerability creates intimacy. Candid conversations will elevate your trust in others when it comes to money-related matters.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Your relationships are coming into focus. However, don’t let your desire for connection outshine your need for safety. Move toward people who express their love, support, and appreciation for you openly and generously.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Creating an impact doesn’t require massive funds or effort. Offering a helping hand, a small favor, or genuine advice will go a long way. Put positive energy into the world, and it will be mirrored back to you.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) If you’re eager to express yourself, don’t hold back or worry about how you will be received. Create art. Dance wildly. Say “I love you” without needing to hear it back.

