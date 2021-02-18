Here's Your Horoscope For Today: February 18, 2021

In this daily horoscope for Feb. 18, Bustle's resident astrologer, Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

In keeping up with the theme of change, the sun changes signs today from rational Aquarius to dreamy and compassionate Pisces. With Pisces season kicking off in the early morning, we're called to drop out of our headspace for a bit and down into our heart-space, as we're called to focus on the people and things we love and love us back.

With the moon still in pleasure-seeking Taurus, the day gets off to a gentle start as the moon teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. Couple this planetary combo with the sun in Pisces and the first half of the day is a good time for doing anything creative, kind, or self-soothing. By the evening, the energy gets bumpy as the Taurus moon squares off with quirky Venus in Aquarius and stubborn Mars in Taurus. As a result, we could find ourselves feeling irritable or restless. The best way to handle the energy may be to take a cue from Pisces season and take a time out.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might find yourself feeling pickier or more restless than usual today. If so, don't try to force anything you're not feeling or make hard and fast decisions now. Give yourself a break.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could feel like you're carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders today. Though know that you don't have to, as now's the time to call on your friends and community.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might feel a mix of being wired and tired today, which is a sign that you need to be intentional with your time. Stay focused on your long-term goals. Patience will see you through.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be easy to get pulled into someone else's drama or even stir up one of your own. However, you're being called to give your energy to more inspiring and joyful things.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be eager to make a rash or snap decision today, especially in connection to your goals or your career. While change is needed, be more strategic with how you implement it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You have lots on your plate, but you can actually get more done when you employ the help of others now. Need to get out of your head for a bit? Connecting with others can help with that.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's possible that jealousy or insecurity could come bubbling up today. Though instead of feeding the energy, seek out ways you can use your time more constructively.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could feel like everyone is putting demands or pressure on you today. While there might be some obligations you have to see through, don't neglect yourself. Make room for joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be hard to focus today, as it might seem like nothing is going the way you planned it. Don't fight the current. Pull inward and take some time to anchor yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A romantic interest could trigger your insecurities today. Before you cut this person off, you might need to have an honest and direct conversation with them first. Ask for what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A family- or home-related issue could come to a head today. Be mindful of people pleasing or taking on more than your fair share of responsibility in the matter. You're important too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With your birthday season underway, the first order of business is to seek out the things that fuel and affirm you. When you make a habit of choosing yourself, the more secure you feel in yourself.