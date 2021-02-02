Here's Your Horoscope For Today: February 2, 2021

In this daily horoscope for Feb. 2, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains stationed in partnership-oriented Libra, keeping the focus on the need to connect with others. With the Libra moon teaming up with the Sun in community-centered Aquarius today, it's a great time for spending some (virtual) time with friends or engaging in a witty convo with a romantic interest. Of course, as Libra is a sign that favors equality and justice and Aquarius is a sign that aims to progress the collective forward, today is also a good time to get involved in activities that support social justice.

When it comes to wellness, the multiple planets that are in Aquarius now could have us feeling a bit jittery or excitable. As a remedy, the moon in Libra encourages us to seek out balance by way of pleasurable experiences and activities. This could be done by way of music and art, fashion, interior decorating, or striking a balance between mind and body.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might be tempted to go it alone today, but you don't have to. Connecting with friends or someone you love could brighten your heart and your outlook.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your star is on the rise professionally. With all the attention you're getting, you can make a big impact by spotlighting the talent of others. Share the wealth and watch your portion grow.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might find yourself feeling more optimistic than you have in a while. If so, go with it as it's possible you can lift someone else's spirits, too. Meanwhile, nurture your creativity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might need more emotional nourishment than usual today. Quality time with your partner or family could hit the spot. Also, take time to marinate on your own badassery. It will uplift you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The right conversation with the right person could take place at the right time today so pay attention to the synchronicities you see. Need to have a heart-to-heart convo? Go for it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could hit a positive financial milestone today or find yourself feeling more confident in your skills. Either way, take some time to celebrate your hard work. You've come a long way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

What makes you feel comfortable in your skin? You're encouraged to do that today. Even if you're the only one noticing how brightly you shine, you're still a star. Don't forget it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You usually like to be on the go, but today calls you to take a time out and feed your soul. Entertaining your creative side could be therapeutic for you, so could a nap.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Check in with a friend or sibling today. You might not realize the power you have to make their day. Meanwhile, a meeting or brainstorming session could take you somewhere special.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Money and career are areas that continue to glow for you. Just make sure that you don't dull your shine by ignoring your achievements. Honor your values and your value.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You're the cosmic darling of the moment and as such, you've got just the right combo of charm, wit, and vision behind you to flourish. Be confident in your gifts; the world needs them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might not be feeling like your usual bubbly self, making it necessary to take care of your emotional and spiritual well-being. That said, you don't have to do it all by yourself.