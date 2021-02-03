Here's Your Horoscope For Today: February 3, 2021

In this daily horoscope for Feb. 3, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon leaves light and airy Libra for the emotional depths of Scorpio early this morning, putting us in an all-or-nothing kind of a mood. This feeling will be especially strong in the afternoon when the Scorpio moon faces off with charming Venus and tough Saturn in friendly Aquarius. For some of us, this cosmic combo may show us where we need to be more tolerant toward certain people in our lives. For others, this Moon-Venus-Saturn pairing could show us where we may need to exercise better boundaries.

Come the late evening, the moon in Scorpio goes on to oppose unstable Uranus in Taurus. As a result, we could find ourselves feeling restless, irritable, or anxious. The best way to handle this emotional electricity is by channeling it into activities that require creativity and innovation. Burning off the energy physically can help too, as could engaging grounding or meditative practices.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You could be suffering from Zoom or social fatigue today. If so, try pulling back a bit and spend some time with yourself or do something that you love. Meanwhile, watch your spending.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might not be seeing eye-to-eye with someone (in a supervisory role), which could have you ready to do something rash. Take a moment to ground yourself. Can you find a happy medium?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You could be feeling overwhelmed today, as something you want may not be coming together as quickly or as perfectly as you'd like. Try to take things one step at a time. You have options.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Whether it comes to getting what you want in a romantic connection or within a business transaction, make sure you honor your worth. You have much to offer, act accordingly.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It could feel like everyone wants a piece of you today. While you should try to uphold your commitments, be mindful of overextending or committing yourself. You need support, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It might feel like you're all over the place today, with multiple things vying for your attention. Take it easy, Virgo. Some things could be best left for another day. Rest is needed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You may be itching to splurge today, but you may need to be more pragmatic with your cash and save up for a future investment or purchase. Job hunting? Tap your friends for leads.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be mindful of deferring too much to others when making decisions today. Now's the time when you're being called to trust yourself a lot more. Don't be afraid to go your own way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It could be easy to fall into a feeling of hopelessness or worry today. While it's important to acknowledge your emotions, try to seek out things that uplift and inspire you as well.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You may be trying to quickly get over something now to avoid stewing in your feelings. However, acknowledging what you're feeling (and the discomfort) is crucial to moving forward.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You can't be everything to everyone, so don't wear yourself out in trying. Instead, seek out the people who give you the freedom to be who you are. Invest in people that invest in you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It could be easy to get discouraged today or feel scattered in different directions. The best way to ensure your plan comes to life is by putting in the work to make it happen. Stay focused.