In this daily horoscope for Feb. 8, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

For those us that could use some extra pep in our step, the cosmos sends some our way today. With the moon in ambitious and hardworking Capricorn, we should find ourselves in the mood to tackle responsibilities and get things done. Meanwhile, the day kicks off with the confident Sun and intellectual Mercury teaming up in innovative Aquarius. As Mercury is currently retrograde, this Sun-Mercury meetup could bring a breakthrough or assist us in discovering crucial information that we might have missed before.

Come the late evening, the Capricorn moon teams up with assertive Mars in determined Taurus. Together, they help us to find the motivation and patience needed to overcome a challenge or deal with a tough task. If we find ourselves feeling out of sorts now, this Moon-Mars combo encourages us to slow down and nurture our bodies.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

If you've met a roadblock in accomplishing a goal, today could help you find a viable way through or around that block. A friend or peer could have enlightening information for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Trust your instincts today when it comes to a professional decision. You can make the biggest impact on others and your goals when you dare to be the original you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might be feeling the urge to go in a new direction, but you may need to sit with the information you have before making a move. It may be time to release a self-limiting belief.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If you've been offered the chance to partner with someone in business or otherwise but didn't accept the offer, it could be worth giving it a second look. This union has great potential.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You're in the zone today when it comes to your goals. Though why try to do everything all on your own? Re-connecting with the right person could help you speed up your progress.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If working to get a creative project off the ground, you're problem solving skills are on point today. Though the solution could be as simple as taking an unnecessary task off your plate.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you haven't been feeling like yourself lately, today invites you to put the world on pause for a bit and reconnect with yourself. Take time to get in touch with your playful, passionate side.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If there's been friction between you and a roommate or family member, today gives you the green light to address it. You might find things working out better than you expected.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It could be a good time to revisit an idea or a business contact as it could lead to cash. On the flip side, you may need to turn down an offer to focus on what you already have. More is not always better.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could be ready to shoot your shot with someone you've had your eye on. If so, take a moment to determine if they're who you really want. Creatively, you're on fire. Charge accordingly.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your intuition is spot on today, so trust the insight that comes through. It might be time to put yourself out there in a new way or share your ideas with a new audience. Your genius shines.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You should find yourself feeling more confident about the future than you have in a while, as the steps you need to take to move forward are much clearer. Stay the course.