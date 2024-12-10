Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, December 10

The day begins with a meeting between the sun in growth-inspired Sagittarius and Chiron, the healing asteroid. This gentle flow of energy facilitates powerful opportunities for self-development. Set yourself up for success with a pep talk. Spend your morning noticing your insecurities without judgment.

Giving yourself grace will have an immediate impact. Expect a burst of confidence when the moon in assertive Aries aligns with philosophical Jupiter (currently retrograde in Gemini). This brief energy exchange motivates you to meet your potential. Push yourself!

When the Aries moon fuses its power with asteroid Chiron, a courageous tone is set for the rest of the day. Be honest about your emotions and curious about your impulsive habits; they will reveal what you’re running from.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Vulnerability is a strength. When you are unafraid to get raw and real, you inspire others to be honest, too.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Find the courage to confront your destructive patterns head-on. You know what you need to do.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) When surrounded by a group today, you might be tempted to shrink away. What lurks behind your fear of rejection?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A blow to your confidence is just another opportunity to combat self-doubt. Address the hidden parts of yourself that are still looking for external approval.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Nobody expects you to be an expert on every subject.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) There’s no denying that the past has shaped who you are in the present. Instead of attempting to outrun your challenges, embrace what you’ve gone through and make it a part of your success story.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) If you ignore your deeper feelings, they will surface in unconscious ways, disrupting the harmony in your relationships. Open-hearted communication is the pathway to healing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Feeling overwhelmed? Take small steps toward progress rather than pushing your limits to make up for past mistakes. Treat yourself with care.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your fear of judgment is causing you to hide the parts of yourself that make you special. Dare to express yourself authentically and you will attract people who love you for who you are.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Resist your defensive instincts when you’re feeling sensitive. If you aren’t receiving support from your family, nurture your inner child and give yourself the reassurance you need.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) There’s no right way of thinking or a correct opinion to have. Release the pressure you feel to say the right thing. Your honesty is enough.