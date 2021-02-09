Here's Your Horoscope For Today: February 9, 2021

In this daily horoscope for Feb. 9, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon finishes out her stay in grounded and practical Capricorn today, putting us in the mood for a slow and steady kind of a pace. If we've been feeling stressed or burned out, the moon in Capricorn encourages us to take some time to find our footing. With the moon teaming up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces in the wee hours of the morning, we can ease into the day rather than rushing into it.

Come the afternoon, the moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which pushes us to confront our fears. This Moon-Pluto combo also lends us the determination we need to tackle a big challenge or an obstacle. Later this evening, the moon leaves Capricorn and enters friendly, innovative Aquarius. With the moon in Aquarius, we're moved to find community, excitement, and the off-beat path.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If impostor syndrome is gnawing at you today, know that your career trajectory isn't supposed to look like everyone else's. You're here to set the trend, not follow it. Embrace your originality.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be making some big moves now in your professional life. Just make sure that you don't compromise on your core values or convictions. Lead by example.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling moodier than usual today. If so, don't try to rush yourself out of it. Your emotions could be trying to key you into something important. Welcome the insight.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Someone could be acting a little too pushy or demanding today, giving you the need to pull back a bit and assess the situation. Don't feel pressured to give into what they want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If there's been a task on your plate that's been giving you difficulty, you could find the focus and the drive needed to solve the problem. Don't underestimate the power of constructive criticism.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

An intriguing stranger could catch your eye today. If seeking a connection, take your time in getting to know them. Don't rush the connection, but don't give up entirely on it either.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A personal- or family-related matter could have you in your feelings today. Be mindful of taking things too personally or getting pulled into someone else's drama. Guard your joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your words may pack more of a punch than usual today, which is why you'll need to be intentional in how you use them. If your circuits are fried, take some time out for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might feel the itch to spend some big money today, but make sure what you want is really worth having. On a similar note, if you feel like you're not getting your due, say something.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don't let self-doubt or the fear of rejection get in your way today. Trust that you're amazing and loved exactly as you are. In what ways can you better embody the power you possess?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not be feeling as bright and chipper as you'd like now. As such, don't discount your need for rest and replenishment. You'll be back to feeling like yourself soon enough.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might seem like some of your friends or peers are in a better place than you are, but looks can be deceiving. Instead of focusing too much on the future you, how can you love you now?