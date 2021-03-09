Here's Your Horoscope For Today: March 9, 2021

In this daily horoscope for March 9, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The air is abuzz today as the moon moves to excitement-loving Aquarius in the wee hours of the morning. When the moon is in Aquarius, we usually find ourselves in the mood to connect with our friends or engage in activities that stimulate. With the Aquarius moon teaming up with active Mars in curious Gemini in the morning, it’s a great time to host meetings, brainstorm ideas, and make clear-headed decisions. Joint projects and team efforts are also encouraged.

By the afternoon, when the moon in Aquarius faces off with unpredictable Uranus in Taurus, we can expect a few surprises. The best way to handle the energy is by remaining flexible and being open to change. With cool-headed Saturn in Aquarius also in the mix, we’re reminded to exercise some chill and avoid letting unnecessary drama get under our skin.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're encouraged to help your community. Know that you can make a difference by taking the lead and embodying the change you want to see. On another note, executing a plan calls for a fresh approach.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be ready to exit a job, or at the very least, you're ready to go into a new direction. As you move forward, be confident in your worth and what you have to offer. Opportunity knocks.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling restless or anxious today, but you may need find more productive ways to redirect the energy. Hint: Invest the energy into your self-care. Be a little selfish.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A friend could do something that upsets you today, or you could find yourself experiencing Zoom or social media fatigue. Either way, pull back from the crowd and regroup.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You and your partner or someone close to you could be in disagreement with a shared goal. You can find common ground if you work together. Challenge yourself to do things differently.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may be excited to jump on a new project, but you may need to gauge if this opportunity is truly for you. Do things you’re passionate about, not just for the sake of staying busy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A romantic connection could go left today, and it could leave you feeling a bit shaken. Take heart, as what's being exposed is a truth you need to face head on. Confront your fears.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

A family member or roommate could rub you wrong today, but you're being pushed to respond to the situation differently from how you usually would. Making different choices can empower you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Improving how you communicate with others means working to break some bad habits in how you connect with others. You don't have to give up your freedom, but more thoughtfulness is needed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may be watching your pennies today, but with all that may be going on around you, you're encouraged to splurge a little. Treat yourself to something that’s fun and functional.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You could be feeling easily agitated or triggered today, making it necessary for you to nourish yourself and be more uncompromising when it comes to your joy. Creativity is an outlet.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

While you could have a breakthrough today, it might be hard for you to get the rest your mind and body needs. Exercise or a home or family project could help you burn off the extra energy.