In this September 1 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon enters dreamy and compassionate Pisces in the early morning. With the Moon in Pisces, we should find ourselves in the mood to slow down, reflect, and tend to the more private parts of our lives. Since today's Moon in Pisces will be leading us up to tomorrow's Full Moon in Pisces, we might find ourselves feeling extra sensitive and compassionate now. As such, it's a good time to seek out the people and spaces that can offer us some kindness or a much-needed timeout. At the same time, we're also called to offer comfort and kindness to others in whatever way that we can.

By the evening, analytical Mercury in Virgo teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which could give us the fast-thinking and problem solving needed to move past a challenge or follow through on an idea. With the Moon in Pisces bringing our feelings to the surface, this Moon-Pluto combo can also help us with finding the right words or doing the right thing to foster healing within ourselves and our relationships.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You're reminded to have faith in your dreams today, as you might be closer to making them come true than you think. Plus, you have both the smarts and the skills needed to move past any obstacle. Stay flexible.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You're encouraged to give back to your community or pay it forward today. Perhaps it may involve sharing your talents or gifts. You have the power to make a true impact. Be the change you want to see.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You're focused on your goals and ambitions today and when it comes to making big moves or decisions, your instincts are spot on now, so follow them. Too, don't look to others for validation. Trust yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may have a big idea that you'd like to bring to life now and to do it, you're going to need the help of others. Today, you're reminded that if you ask, you can receive. You've got people in your corner.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You're focused on your finances today and if there's anything that concerns you, taking a pragmatic and proactive approach will help you find a solution. On another note, money could be coming your way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Doing something to help others could help you feel better about the world and your place in it. You know just what to say and do to inspire or encourage people now. All you need to do is shine your light.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might have a lot on your plate today, but before you end up taking on too much, you're encouraged to take some time out and give yourself a break. Self-care is what's needed most. Protect your energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You're on fire today when it comes to your creative ideas or talents. And losing yourself in a creative project could be just the thing you need, especially when it comes keeping your spirits up. Stay hopeful.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You're never short on words and opinions but today, try to be more thoughtful about what you say and when, as your words carry impact. Meanwhile, opportunity could come knocking. Make sure your heart is in it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You've got just the right words and ideas today that can make big things happen, especially when you speak from the heart. As such, be confident in what you have to share. You never know who's listening.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have the power of persuasion today, which can help you with getting your point across or getting things done. This can be of great help to you when dealing with your finances. Ask for what you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Don't be shy about putting your needs out there today as people are listening and eager to help or assist you in some way. In fact, now might be a good time to call in some favors. Make your connections work for you.