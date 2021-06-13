54 Deadass Cool Things Under $15 On Amazon

While it can be difficult to pin down that elusive “cool factor,” you know it when you see it. For me, a product that’s cool is generally unique, well made, and totally effective. And what’s really great is that cool doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. There are so many awesome things under $15 on Amazon, and they’re easy to find if you know what to look for.

Among the one-of-a-kind items you’ll find on this list is a set of candles that look like miniature succulent plants (a perfect gift for yourself or others) and a handheld desktop vacuum cleaner that suctions up dust and lunch crumbs. (The best part? It’s shaped like a ladybug.) You’ll also find tried-and-true items, like a set of baking mats to keep your cookware looking brand new and a milk frother that at-home baristas swear by.

When hunting for cool, budget-friendly Amazon products, it’s also important to make sure they’re quality (because who wants $15 to go to waste?). That’s why I’ve gone to the hard work of diving into reviews to make sure you’re getting the best of the best. Below, you’ll find a ton of awesomely affordable finds on Amazon that will add a touch of cool to your life, without breaking the bank.

1 This Color-Changing Light Strip For Your Next House Party Ksipze RGB LED Strip Lights Amazon $14 See On Amazon This long strip of color-changing LED lights can stretch all the way around your living room or bedroom for an instant party atmosphere. Just apply the self-adhesive backing to any smooth, dry surface and plug it into the wall. These lights come with a remote that allow you to control the lighting by toggling between 20 colors and six different modes. Available sizes: 25 feet, 50 feet, 65.6 feet

2 A Smart Plug That Lets You Voice Control Appliances TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Amazon $12 See On Amazon With this smart plug, you can turn your electronics and appliances on and off with a simple voice command. The unit pairs with your Amazon Alexa device for hands-free control, but you can also use the accompanying app to set schedules or activate and deactivate the plug from anywhere in the world.

3 These Tea Light Candles That Look Like Mini Succulents SanSeng Cactus Tea Light Candles (Set of 6) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t be fooled by these tea light candles that look just like real succulents and cacti. Made from pure paraffin wax, each candle provides up to five hours of steady burning. This set of six delicate candles make a great gift, or you can set them up on your windowsill as a cute decoration.

4 A Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker With Fun Sound Effects VaKo Bluetooth Wireless Speaker Amazon $12 See On Amazon A portable Bluetooth speaker is a must-have for pool days, camping trips, and backyard barbecues, and this particular waterproof unit can even be used in the shower. This speaker plays music or podcasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge, and as an added bonus, it has 15 fun sound effects that play when you touch or shake the speaker. Available colors: 4

5 The Motion-Sensor Night Light For Your Toilet RainBowl Toilet Night Light Amazon $11 See On Amazon This motion-sensor night light allows you to use the bathroom without turning on all the lights and waking your partner, roommates, or family. The light’s adjustable arm securely attaches to your toilet seat, so you don’t have to worry about it falling into the water, and you can pick one of eight hues — or allow the colors to rotate on their own — for a customized experience.

6 These Combs That Temporarily Color Your Hair MSDADA New Hair Chalk Combs (Set of 6) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These hair chalk combs make it super easy to try out bold, vibrant shades on your hair, without the commitment of permanent dye. Just brush the comb through your strands, seal the color with a hair dryer, and add hairspray to lock it in place. The color lasts for up to three days and can be washed out with shampoo. Available color combinations: 5

7 A Chillable Towel That Cools You Down Chill Pal Mesh Cooling Towel Amazon $11 See On Amazon After a long workout or day in the sun, this chillable towel provides an instant way to cool down. The absorbent towel just needs to be doused in water, wrung out, and snapped to activate its cooling powers. Wrap it around your head or over your neck for cooling relief that lasts for hours.

8 This Little Jewelry Box That’s Great For Travel JIDUO Duomiila Small Jewelry Box Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep your jewelry safe and organized when you travel by using this zip-up jewelry box. Compact and portable, it has compartments for your rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, as well as a mirror. The exterior is made of durable synthetic leather that stands up to bumps and scratches that occur when traveling. Available colors and styles: 8

9 A Charging Stand For Your Smartphone & Watch Tranesca 2-in-1 Charging Stand Amazon $14 See On Amazon This sleek charging stand allows you to power your smartphone and your smart watch in one place. The sturdy aluminum unit ensures a secure connection with the charger, and you’ll also find that the two-hole design keeps your cables from getting tangled. Choose from colors like silver, gold, and red.

10 These Resistance Bands That Enhance Your Workouts Lonnie Life Resistance Bands (5-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon For about the price of a cup of coffee, you can get these colorful resistance bands that can be integrated into your workout for a greater challenge. This set includes bands in five resistance levels and comes with an accompanying e-book that gives you some ideas on how to get started. Whether it’s yoga, pilates, or conditioning, these latex bands help you increase your strength over time.

11 A Small Iron That Reseals Your Snack Bags Karidge Mini Bag Sealer Amazon $15 See On Amazon While this device looks like it could be used on your hair, it’s actually meant for your bags of leftover snacks. The bag sealer heats up in under 30 seconds, and then you can press it along the edges of your open bags and wrappers to close them back up. It creates a much tighter seal than a regular chip clip, preserving your food’s freshness for longer.

12 This Space-Saving Drying Rack That Fits Over Your Sink Ahyuan Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $12 See On Amazon Traditional drying racks can take up a lot of counter space, which isn’t always an option in a small kitchen. This roll-up drying rack extends over your sink, allowing excess water from produce, dishes, and utensils to drip into the basin below. The rack can then be rolled up and stored away when not in use. Available sizes: 5

13 A Kitchen Thermometer That Works In Seconds BBQGO Instant-Read Thermometer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Take the guesswork out of cooking meats with this kitchen thermometer that measures temperatures in mere seconds. The battery-operated pen thermometer digitally displays the temperature for a quick and easy read in either Fahrenheit or Celsius, and then folds up for compact storage. You can also use it for hot water, milk, and making candy.

14 This Car Escape Tool For Emergencies Resqme The Original Emergency Car Escape Tool Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you find yourself trapped in your car (which, hopefully never happens), you can use this safety tool as a seatbelt cutter and window breaker so you can escape your vehicle. It’s lightweight and can be hung on your keyring, so you’ll always have it with you in case of an emergency.

15 A Magnetic Knife Holder That Saves Counter Space Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $15 See On Amazon Ditch the knife block and switch to this magnetic knife bar that affixes to your wall, saving you significant counter space. The heavy-duty holder features a powerful magnet that keeps your knives and metal kitchen utensils in place and at arm’s length for easy access. Use it in the garage for tools, too. Available sizes: 10-inch, 16-inch, 24-inch

16 The Goo That Cleans Nooks & Crannies PULIDIKI Cleaning Gel Amazon $8 See On Amazon This cleaning putty is a hassle-free way to dislodge dust and debris from your car’s vents, stereo, and cupholders, and you can also use it on your computer keyboard. Just press the slime into the nooks and crannies and let it lift away the dirt and grime to reveal a clean surface. When you’re finished, you can store the goo in a cool place until the next time you clean.

17 These Wooden Spoons That Are A Kitchen Must-Have Kutuloo Wood Cooking Spoons (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon An underrated kitchen essential, wooden spoons are generally sturdier, longer-lasting, and more versatile than most cooking utensils. This set of six is made from high-quality beechwood, and they’re great for everything from browning meat to mixing batter to stirring risotto. Plus, their sweet packaging also makes them a great housewarming gift.

18 A Convenient Way To Sharpen Your Kitchen Knives KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener Amazon $6 See On Amazon Sharpening your knives doesn’t have to cost a lot of money, and it can drastically lengthen the lifespan of your blades. This sharpener has coarse carbide blades for dull and damaged knives, as well as fine ceramic rods for polishing knives that are already sharp. It works on both straight and serrated edges, and it’s small enough to fit in your drawer.

19 This Outlet Shelf For Smart Assistants & Easy Charging WALI Wall Outlet Shelf Amazon $8 See On Amazon You can replace any outlet cover with this ingenious shelf that provides you with the perfect platform for smart assistants and charging your devices. There’s even a small opening on the bottom that allows you to string your charging cords through to avoid any tangles. Available in black and white, the sleek, easy-to-install unit looks great anywhere in your home, whether it’s in your bedroom, bathroom, or kitchen.

20 A Milk Frother For The Perfect At-Home Latte Zulay Original Milk Frother Amazon $13 See On Amazon Making your own café-style drinks is actually pretty easy with the help of this milk frother. The battery-powered device can whip up foam in seconds to create cappuccinos, lattes, hot chocolate, or matcha tea. It’s much more efficient than a traditional hand whisk, saving you time, energy, and money at the coffee shop. Available colors: 30

21 A Mini Griddle That’s Great For Small Kitchens Dash Mini Electric Round Griddle Amazon $10 See On Amazon This miniature electric griddle is great for small kitchens, dorms, and RVs. Weighing just over a pound, this unit can make pancakes, eggs, cookies, and grilled cheese in just a few minutes. The pan is just 4 inches in diameter, which makes it easy to store away in a drawer or on a shelf. If you don’t have the space for multiple pans, this griddle will do the trick. Available colors: 6

22 This Bedside Organizer Made From Sturdy Felt Kernorv Bedside Caddy Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep all your essentials close to your bed with this felt organizer that hooks onto your bed frame or slips under your mattress. With several interior pockets, there’s plenty of space for your phone, journal, laptop, remotes, and anything else you want to have within reach, and the anti-slip straps secure the caddy in place. Available colors: 3

23 A Classic Facial Toner With Skin-Soothing Aloe Thayers Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a way to tone skin without drying it out, check out this facial toner made with witch hazel and aloe vera. The alcohol-free formula tightens pores, controls acne, and reduces inflammation, all without stripping your skin of moisture and softness. And it really works — more than 10,000 reviewers have given it a five-star rating.

24 A Scalp Brush That’s So Relaxing MAXSOFT Scalp Care Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Exfoliate your scalp with this silicone brush that deeply massages without damaging your skin or hair. Using this simple tool will break down product buildup and stimulate blood flow to your scalp area, which can reduce dryness and itchiness. The waterproof brush has a handle that keeps it from slipping out of your hand in the shower, even when your fingers are slippery with soap.

25 This Natural Pumice Stone That Gently Exfoliates Your Feet KuuCare Pumice Stone Amazon $6 See On Amazon Made from natural volcanic lava, this pumice scrubber eliminates calluses and smooths rough skin without causing further irritation. Bring it into the bath or shower to give yourself an at-home pedicure. The stone is also fitted with a nylon rope for easy hanging on the included suction hook.

26 This Glass Spray Bottle For Cooking Oil Woohubs Oil Sprayer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Here’s a tool that will instantly upgrade your kitchen: a glass spray bottle that can be filled with cooking oil, vinegar, or even soy sauce. It allows you to evenly dispense just the right amount of oil with every pump, making it perfect for salads, grilling, and baking. Plus, it looks great sitting on your kitchen counter.

27 A Collapsible Fan That Fits In Your Pocket JISULIFE Pocket Handheld Fan Amazon $15 See On Amazon This travel-size fan is collapsible, so you can fit it in your pocket or purse, and whip it out any time the temperatures rise. The USB-powered unit has two different speed settings and can run for up to 21 hours on a single charge. It even has a flashlight feature that can be used when the fan is not running.

28 A Portable Umbrella You Can Take Wherever You Go TradMall Mini Travel Umbrella Amazon $13 See On Amazon No matter where your travels take you, it’s a good idea to be prepared for all kinds of weather. This miniature travel umbrella shields you from both the rain and UV rays, and it collapses into a small size that easily fits in your suitcase, glove compartment, or everyday tote. Available colors: 9

29 This Luxurious Hand Cream That Smells Like Fresh Peaches TONYMOLY Peach Hand Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon Treat yourself to soft, supple hands by using this K-beauty hand cream that smells like fragrant peaches. Made with moisturizing shea butter and peach extract, the formula is designed to keep your hands feeling fresh and hydrated. It comes inside a cheeky, peach-shaped container that can fit in the palm of your hand.

30 An Essential Oil Roller With Relaxation Benefits Bliss Bound Wellness Roll-On Essential Oil Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made with therapeutic-grade ylang ylang, lavender, and cypress essential oils, this roll-on applicator is specifically designed to give you stress relief when tensions are high. A natural and effective way to promote relaxation, these oils can be applied to your pressure points for an instant calming effect. Use it right before you go to bed, as part of your meditation ritual, or when you’re stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

31 These Nonstick Mats For Fuss-Free Baking Amazon Basics Nonstick Baking Mat (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instead of dealing with messy cooking sprays or wasting rolls of parchment paper, simply place one of these silicone mats onto your baking sheet for mess-free results. The oven-safe mats can withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, and they can be wiped and rinsed clean after you’re done.

32 A Lightweight Power Bank That’s Easy To Carry POWERADD Portable Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you find yourself with a dead phone battery and no outlet in sight, this portable charger will save the day. The slim power bank is roughly 4 inches long, so you can easily stash it in your bag and take it with you anywhere. When you plug your phone into it, it offers a full charge in just under two hours.

33 These LED Tea Lights With Built-In Timers Homemory Battery Tea Lights with Timer (12-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These tea lights look just real candles, without the melting wax and open flames. What makes them unique, however, is their built-in timers that automatically shut them off each night. The LED lights flicker just like real candles, and can run for up to 150 hours on a single round of batteries.

34 A Spiralizer That Turns Your Veggies Into Noodles Fullstar Vegetable Spiralizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Here’s an affordable way to transform your veggies into noodles and spirals of different sizes. This spiralizer works with zucchini, carrots, cucumbers, and more, giving you a creative way to incorporate nutrient-dense foods into your diet. Just place your vegetable against the blade and twist, and the container will catch the noodles below.

35 This Fun-Sized Vacuum For Desktop Messes E ECSEM Mini Desktop Vacuum Amazon $11 See On Amazon Little messes don’t require a full-size vacuum. Take care of the hair, crumbs, and dust on your desk and tabletop using this tiny vacuum cleaner that runs on batteries. Shaped like a cartoon ladybug, this device is great for quick touch-ups. Available colors and styles: 4

36 A Cult-Favorite Facial Mist Made With Soothing Aloe Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater Amazon $7 See On Amazon Mario Badescu products are an affordable luxury, and the brand is known for their natural, effective ingredients. This facial mist is formulated with soothing aloe, herbs, and rosewater for an all-over glow you can spritz on your skin throughout the day. Beloved by skin-care devotees, more than 30,000 buyers have given this a five-star rating on Amazon.

37 This Toilet Spray That Actually Smells Great Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t waste your time with air fresheners in the bathroom. Rather, give a spritz of this spray before you use the toilet. Made with a blend of natural essential oils, Poo-Pourri’s toilet spray stops odors in their tracks, so they don’t even have a chance to escape the bowl. Choose from several heavenly scents, including lavender vanilla and tropical hibiscus. Available scents: 19

38 A Silicone Mold That Makes Large Ice Spheres Samuelworld Large Sphere Ice Tray Mold Amazon $9 See On Amazon Impress your guests by dropping these large ice spheres into their cocktails. This silicone mold makes four spheres at a time and has openings in the top for pouring in water. These larger spheres melt more slowly than traditional cubes, so they won’t dilute your drink as fast as standard cubes.

39 These Multi-Blade Scissors That Chop Herbs Fast Chefast Herb Scissors Amazon $15 See On Amazon Chopping up herbs doesn’t have to be time-consuming, and you don’t even need a knife and cutting board to do it. These scissors are equipped with five blades that mince your herbs with just a few snips. You’ll also get a cleaning comb that is very useful for getting little bits of plant matter out from in between the blades.

40 These Under-Eye Masks Made With 24K Gold Brouger Collagen Eye Masks (20 Pairs) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Any product that includes 24-karat gold as an ingredient sounds like it would be expensive, but these under-eye masks are affordable and effective. Infused with skin-restoring collagen and hyaluronic acid, the pads work to reduce dark circles and moisturize dry skin. Several reviewers noted they saw results after just one use.

41 A Whimsical Way To Separate Your Egg Whites & Yolks The Paragon Mr. Sneezy Egg Separator Amazon $13 See On Amazon Meet Mr. Sneezy, the hilarious kitchen tool that easily separates egg yolks from egg whites. Crack the egg into the top of the chamber, and watch as the whites drip out of his nose-shaped spout and into your bowl. It might look a little disgusting at first, but once you see how quickly he gets the job done, you won’t use anything else to separate your eggs.

42 A Nourishing Oil That Revitalizes Your Cuticles With Milk & Honey Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon Give your hands a spa-worthy treatment with this cuticle oil made with skin-softening milk and honey. The lightweight formula deeply penetrates nails and skin, repairing cracks and strengthening your nail beds. Several reviewers have complimented this oil’s long-lasting effects and pleasant fragrance, and it’s earned a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 80,000 reviews.

43 A Glowing Night Light Made From Himalayan Salt Pursalt Himalayan Salt Night Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon Himalayan salt lamps are soothing addition to any bedroom, but if you don’t have room for one on your nightstand, this night light offers the same healing benefits, at just a fraction of the size (and cost). The bulb plugs directly into your wall, where it emits a warm glow and negative ions that help promote feelings of relaxation.

44 An Avocado Slicer That Also Removes Pits OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Avocado lovers, rejoice: this three-in-one kitchen tool has everything you need to split, pit, and slice your avocados to perfection. The knife cuts the avocado in two, while the stainless steel pitter allows you to remove the pit with one easy motion. Finally, use the built-in slicer to divide each half into seven even sections.

45 These Exercise Cards That Switch Up Your Workout Fitdeck Exercise Cards Amazon $11 See On Amazon Feeling uninspired at the gym lately? These workout prompt cards will challenge you to switch things up in a fun way. Each card features a detailed illustration and instructions — shuffle them up and see which workout you should try first. With different sets for core training, yoga, and even basketball, you’ll never run out of different combinations.

46 This 6-Pack Of Stretchy Bikini-Style Briefs Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Briefs (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These jersey cotton bikini briefs are super soft and stretchy, so they’ll hug your body without ever digging in. They offer moderate coverage and are available in several colors and patterns, so you can stock up on different neutrals and fun prints. Fans love them — they’ve garnered more than 50,000 five-star ratings from reviewers. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

47 A Light-Up Mirror That Attaches To Your Car’s Sun Visor Jetec LED Car Visor Mirror Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re the kind of person who’s always touching up their makeup in the car, this light-up mirror will make your life so much easier. It attaches to your car’s sun visor, so you can easily access it whenever you need. There are six built-in LED lights that illuminate your face, so you can better apply your cosmetics while in your vehicle.

48 This Budget-Friendly Pack Of Charging Cables YUNSONG 6-Foot Lightning Cables (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon For a very reasonable price, you can get three 6-foot power cables that can quickly charge your iPhone and tablet. The braided nylon coverings protect the cords from damage, making them more durable than regular iPhone chargers. These are also great to have as a backup while traveling, in case you accidentally leave a charger behind.

49 These Satin Pillowcases That Protect Your Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Silky Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Protect your hair and skin with these silky satin pillowcases. The smooth material reduces the chance of hair breakage and prevents pillow creases, while giving you a comfortable night’s sleep. Soft and luxurious, they’re more affordable and easier to care for than silk. You can choose from a ton of vibrant hues, from beige to burgundy. Available sizes: 20 x 26 inches, 20 x 30 inches, 20 x 36 inches, 20 x 40 inches

50 A Foaming Bubble Bath With Rave Reviews Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt and Lavender Amazon $5 See On Amazon Dr. Teal’s Foaming Bath is formulated with pure Epsom salt and lavender extract to create a relaxing bath-time experience that releases muscle tension and relaxes the mind. With an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon, it’s clear that people love the results. Several reviewers gushed about the long-lasting bubbles and soothing scent, as well as the budget-friendly price.

51 A Mini Popcorn Maker That Works In The Microwave Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Amazon $13 See On Amazon Here’s a fun way to make popcorn that doesn’t require a prepackaged bag or a stovetop. This miniature kettle is made with heat-safe glass and has a lid with a tray for melting butter onto your popcorn. Available in two sizes and six colors, it works in just three minutes, so you’ll have a bowl of popcorn ready to go by the time the movie starts.

52 A Sweat-Wicking Tee That Keeps You Feeling Fresh Hanes Cool Dri Performance Tee Amazon $11 See On Amazon This long-sleeve shirt is made with Hanes’ Cool DRI technology which wicks sweat and eliminates odors in the process. You can wear this shirt on a hike, to the gym, or on a run and be confident that you won’t overheat while still protecting your skin from UV rays. The slim cut is non-bulky, so you can have a wide range of movement, no matter what you’re doing. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

53 This Adorable Ring Holder For Dog Lovers Umbra Ring Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon This playful ring holder is a perfect gift for the dog lover in your life — or maybe that dog lover is you. The dachshund-shaped holder has a long body that holds several rings in its velvet padded base, which also protects your jewelry from wear. The metal holder has a shiny chrome finish that looks great on any dresser.