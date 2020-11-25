December 2020 Horoscopes: Virgo Zodiac Signs

Here's Your December 2020 Horoscope For Virgo

Virgo, are you taking the time to ground yourself during this transitional time? Being a mutable Earth sign, you’re no stranger to having the earthquake at your feet. It may feel like you’re constantly at a point of stop-and-go. If you’re able to, go outside and remain as active as possible, especially during these remaining days of Jupiter and Saturn in Capricorn. Saturn, the planet of blocks and boundaries, and Jupiter, the planet of higher learning and travel, trine your natal sun for significant portions of this year. Capricorn can be a difficult energy to work with, as it expects a level of service excellence that you may think you’re not capable of achieving. Keep your head up, Virgo. It’s through pressure that diamonds are formed — and there’s nothing wrong with starting off as a diamond in the rough.

What December 2020 Has In Store For Virgo’s Relationships

Virgo, sometimes in life we have rough patches and times when things don’t go according to plan. In those moments, be mindful of not just yourself, but those closest to you. It’s not uncommon for stress and anxiety to be projected onto the people closest to us, even if it’s unintentional. It doesn’t serve your purpose to skip out on emotional management. Recognize what upsets you and determine healthy methods of moving forward. With Mercury, the planet of communication, entering Sagittarius at the beginning of December, take time to reflect on how your family members communicate. You may have a caregiver who expresses themselves in a way you find distasteful, but have you considered how you might have inherited some of their more "toxic" traits? As Neptune, the planet of dreams, continues its transit through your house of relationships, you may have difficulties seeing yourself clearly — even more of a reason to take note of your behaviors.

Tarot Card of the Month For Virgo

The Magician: All you need already exists within you, Virgo. Wield your gifts and you’ll succeed.