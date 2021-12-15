Astrology

How To Make The Most Of December's Full "Cold" Moon

Brr.

The December 2021 full moon arrives on Dec. 18.
Natacha Lor / 500px/500px/Getty Images
By Brittany Beringer

Get your thinking caps on, because the December full moon 2021 graces the skies on Dec. 18 in the intelligent and chatty sign of Gemini, bringing our bright ideas to completion and reviving our social lives. Follow these do's and don’ts to make the most out of this lunation.

Studio4/E+/Getty Images

DO: Speak Your Mind

Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of the mind and communication, so this full moon is all about being candid about your feelings. Since Mercury is stationed in pragmatic Capricorn, it's important to be blunt, but be sure to think before you speak!

Studio4/E+/Getty Images

