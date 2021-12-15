How To Make The Most Of December's Full "Cold" Moon

Astrology
Get your thinking caps on, because the December full moon 2021 graces the skies on Dec. 18 in the intelligent and chatty sign of Gemini, bringing our bright ideas to completion and reviving our social lives. Follow these do's and don’ts to make the most out of this lunation.
Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of the mind and communication, so this full moon is all about being candid about your feelings. Since Mercury is stationed in pragmatic Capricorn, it's important to be blunt, but be sure to think before you speak!