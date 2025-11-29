Your December Love Horoscope

Grab someone special and get under the mistletoe, because the astrology of December promises all sorts of sweetness and excitement in romance. With the communication clashes of November’s Mercury retrograde officially behind everyone, it’ll be much easier to smooth over any disagreements and move forward in love with a lot more clarity — and your December love horoscopes will give you the low-down on how to work with the vibes.

To start, love planet Venus and sex planet Mars are lighting things up together in thrill-seeking Sagittarius during the first half of the month, bringing a more adventurous and open-minded energy to relationships. Exploring new dynamics, being more spontaneous, and embracing different perspectives on romance will serve you well during this period, so shake off the seriousness and try to have some free-spirited fun. The full moon in flirty Gemini on Dec. 4 is a great time to put this energy into practice.

Both Venus and Mars will positively connect with wounded-healer comet Chiron during the two weeks following the full moon, allowing people to push past insecurities and soothe the sore spots in relationships. Facing your fears can help you heal. By the time the new moon hits on Dec. 19, you’ll probably feel ready to embark on some new romantic adventures, so try to broaden your horizons as you set intentions for the year ahead. You never know what exciting new experiences your love life has in store for you.

Capricorn season on Dec. 21 highlights everyone’s desire for stability, and this is amplified by the square-off between amorous Venus and get-serious Saturn that’s happening on the same day. Everyone’s balancing their need for security with their need for freedom now, so you may have to work through some emotions to get the clarity you need. Once Venus joins the sun in Capricorn on Dec. 24, you’ll feel much more capable of taking care of your own needs. Committed relationships become much more important now, so you may find yourself losing interest in shallow situationships or temporary flings. Finding longer-term investments for your love will be the bigger priority as the year comes to an end.

Read on for your December 2025 love horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) You’re craving variety, excitement, and new experiences, so branch out and explore something new in your romantic life — whether that’s a spicy position in bed or a new perspective on relationships. The middle stretch of the month is a powerful time to heal from past heartbreaks. Old triggers probably don’t have the power over you that they used to, and you’ll feel that it’s time to move forward. The new moon on Dec. 19 is a time to embrace new adventures in love and expand the horizons of your heart. Any sparks that fly now could beget an exciting new relationship journey.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Last month’s Mercury retrograde triggered all kinds of relationship tensions, but the first week and a half of this month is ideal for smoothing over disagreements and talking through your feelings. Open up and be real about what you want. Your honesty will be rewarded with a deeper sense of connectedness. Speaking of depth, you’re probably craving more intimacy with your lovers this month, and you can bridge that gap by exploring new adventures in the bedroom or simply sharing some secrets with someone you want more closeness with. The new moon on Dec. 19 is a rich time for raw and unfiltered connections.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Relationships are a major focus for you throughout the month, so if you’re partnered, use this opportunity to ensure you’re on the same page. If you’re single, start considering what matters to you as far as commitment goes — because your needs aren’t static! The full moon in your sign on Dec. 4 can help connect with your true feelings and let go of what’s not working. The week following the full moon sparks romantic conversations and deeper intellectual connections in love, and the new moon on Dec. 19 is the perfect time to turn over a new leaf with your lovers.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Romance is plentiful throughout the first third of the month, so have some fun playing the field if you’re single, and up the flirt factor to spice things up if you’re in a relationship. The whole week following the full moon on Dec. 4 is full of magic, and good luck could easily strike your love life. Things get extra steamy once sultry Mars hits your relationship zone mid-month. Take the lead in the bedroom and beyond. Once Capricorn season hits on Dec. 21, you’ll be ready to cozy up with someone special and consider deeper commitments. Getting clear about what you want romantically in the long-term will help shape your decisions in the moment.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Your love life is red hot this month, and the first week kicks things off on an especially sexy note. You’ll be sailing into the full moon on Dec. 4 with heart eyes and butterflies. Watch a romance movie, go on dates, and get a little more playful in the bedroom. You’ll have lots to talk about with your lovers as the middle of the month approaches, so send some flirty texts. The full moon on Dec. 19 is bursting with romantic potential, so it’s a great time to spark up a connection with someone new or find ways to bring more passion and spice into an existing relationship.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) You’ve learned some important lessons about relationships over the past couple of years, and this month, you’ll have numerous opportunities to step up and put your growth to the test. The full moon on Dec. 4 heralds in a week of deep emotional connections that’ll strengthen any existing partnerships and help you see their long-term potential. Mid-month brings a fuel-up to your sex and dating life, inspiring you to take more initiative and chase your passions. Once Capricorn season starts on Dec. 21, romance will flow, and you’ll feel much more in tune with your heart’s desires throughout the rest of the month. Have some flirty holiday fun.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Opening up and being more vulnerable with your lovers can help you heal old wounds, especially during the emotional swells of the full moon on Dec. 4. Share what’s on your heart instead of keeping it bottled up inside. You’ll find that you can break through to the other side when it comes to processing painful memories of past relationship struggles. You’ll powerfully feel the heart-healing energy under the new moon on Dec. 19, and old triggers probably won’t have the power over you they once did. You’re growing, changing, and learning to honor your needs in relationships. Your love life will benefit when you speak your truth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Pleasure is plentiful all through the month, so lean into the sensual side of intimacy. The full moon on Dec. 4 helps adjust relationship boundaries and work through any repressed fears or issues in love that’ve been shoved to the back burner — all of which will allow you to enjoy your physical connections even more deeply. Unexpected changes of heart or sudden relationship twists could prompt some perspective shifts during the middle of the month. Keep an open mind, as this ultimately makes room for growth. The last week of December is especially flirty, making it much easier to put your affections into words as you wrap up the year.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) With amorous Venus in your sign for most of the month, you’ll undoubtedly be the center of attention. Use your irresistible charm to win over a crush or make a partner fall in love with you all over again. The full moon on Dec. 4 allows you to zoom in on your relationships, picking up on details about your lovers that you may have overlooked. Your craving for sensuality skyrockets during the latter half of December, so take charge of your pleasure and pursue what feels good. You know what your body likes best, so state your needs to anyone who has the opportunity to meet them. Manifest your romantic little heart out during the new moon in your sign on Dec. 19.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Your heart has been expanding when it comes to relationships over the past months, allowing more space for emotional connection and depth — and this month is full of meaningful growth and lighthearted magic alike. The full moon on Dec. 4 ushers in a week full of lucky romantic opportunities, so connect with a lover or flirt your way into a cuffing season fling. Passion goes through the roof mid-month, as red-hot Mars starts lighting up your sign with its sultry and sexual energy. You’ll feel more confident when it comes to pursuing what you want out of love. Once your birthday season starts, you’ll feel even hotter and more empowered to make some bold moves.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) December kicks off with some red-hot intensity, and you might find yourself fantasizing about the future with someone special. The full moon on Dec. 4 is steaming things up with even more sexiness and passion — so whether you’ve got a new flirtation or long-standing connection, trust that romance will start ramping up. Amorous Venus is lighting up your social life for most of the month, bringing potential for a friends-with-benefits situation to emerge or simply creating more harmony between your partner and your crew. If someone wants to be your lover, they’ve got to get with your friends, and the full moon on Dec. 19 is the perfect time to make that happen.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Romance is alive and well this month, and the full moon on Dec. 4 opens the doors to some beautiful opportunities in the realms of sex, relationships, and dating. You’re learning to say yes to what feels good and allow more passion into your relationships, all of which will make your love life a lot more fun. The whole week following the full moon will bring fresh sparks and lucky connections, some of which may very well have some long-lasting potential. The latter half of the month will challenge you to balance your dreams with your relationships. Consider how you can prioritize your goals while also making time for romance.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.