Meet Venus: planet of love, romance, luxury, beauty, money, aesthetics, and pleasure. Yep, she's a fun one! Get ready to put your love life on lockdown, because Venus entered Capricorn on Nov. 25, and it's shifting our collective focus in love toward commitment, building a foundation, and getting real. Venus in Capricorn will affect your love life in different ways depending on your zodiac sign, but it'll make all of us feel like investing in the long-term — in both love and money.

Let's talk about Venus' recent shenanigans. Venus was last in happy-go-lucky, free-spirited Sagittarius, which was a wild ride for all of us (and can definitely qualify as "shenanigans"). Venus in Sagittarius made us feel all-around more adventurous in love — giving us the urge to say "yes" to new opportunities in the romance department, and to spice up our love lives with some flair and flavor (whether we were in committed relationships or not). Venus in Sag wanted to go on spontaneous weekend getaways with a new boo, try new exotic restaurants, hit every worldly museum exhibit in town, and stay up all night getting lost in mentally-stimulating philosophical conversations.

Venus in Capricorn, however, is much more reserved. While Sagittarius is an optimistic, passion-driven fire sign, Cap is a realistic, sense-driven earth sign, and Venus takes on these qualities as she takes up residence in each. Venus in Capricorn wants stability, longevity, realness, and is seeking romantic partnership with someone who's in it for the long haul. While Venus was in Sag, we got our fix of jumping into romance just for the thrill of it. Now that Venus is in Capricorn, we'll likely be inspired to seek something deeper.

Venus in Capricorn doesn't seek someone to dazzle them for a single weekend alone — it's much more willing to spend the time and put in the work on a slow-burning but longer-lasting affair with substance. So from Nov. 25 through Dec. 19, when choosing a potential partner or evaluating our current ones, we're likely to consider things like how they fit into our future, whether their life trajectory lines up with ours, what we're willing to compromise, and of course, whether they're worth putting in the hard work that you know you're willing to in order to make things work.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who shares, "Venus in Capricorn will make us all work hard for affection — even making us feel love sick or taxed at times as well." And here's the deal with Capricorn: It literally never does anything half-assed. This sign is willing to work hard and won't stop until its goals are met.

As an earth sign, Capricorn also highly values financial stability. So given that Venus rules things like money and aesthetics, we'll likely find ourselves gravitating toward the finer things in life — high-quality things that are built to last. This, of course, can also be applied to the relationships we choose during this period. "We will learn the value of our hearts," continues Stardust. And what an important thing to take stock of the value of, right?

Bustle chatted with Stardust and the astrologer Six to get the scoop on how Venus in Capricorn will affect each sign's love life through the holiday season.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

"A promotion at work will leave you riding high — as long as you don’t forget to pay attention to your boo," shares Stardust. Venus in Capricorn inspires all of us to work a little harder to get what we want — especially a driven sign like you! Just don't get so caught up in your work life that you forget to put an equal amount of discernment and effort into your love life, too. Living large at work is great, but anything in excess can disrupt the balance you need for a well-rounded life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You've been going through all sorts of evolution this past year, Taurus, and you've been separating the wheat from the chaff, getting closer to the heart of what you really want in a relationship. "Your high minded vibe will bring you to new heights and inspire you to move towards love," explains Stardust. Don't settle for a lower-vibe than you've worked for. You deserve partnerships with people who are on your level when it comes to spiritual and emotional growth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, a planet that loves restrictions and boundaries, so with Venus sailing through its territory this year you're going to feel the need to set some up yourself. "Creating boundaries will allow your love life to run smoother and more fluidly," explains Stardust. We stan a boundary-setting babe, and you know exactly what you need to be able to do your thing — so don't be afraid to state those needs with any and every romantic prospect. If they're right for you, they'll understand.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's not hard for you to get swept away on the ride of romance, Cancer, but with the healthy romantic boundaries you've set for yourself, you'll likely get more out of the partnerships you choose to engage in now than ever before. "You’re giving your all to love right now, which will boost your heart to new levels," explains Stardust. You're learning more about yourself in love every day, so keep exploring what's healthy and safe for you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You love to be adored, so bringing an extra discerning eye to all of your romantic exploits might prove exhausting this year. But while it may be tiring, it's absolutely worth it for you to put in the work and not settle for less than the stellar standard you set for yourself all the time. "Treat yourself to [some] R & R to decompress and rest," advises Stardust. Self-care and rest is the perfect antidote to feeling busy and overwhelmed all the time, so put in extra effort when it comes to getting to know your needs.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

While you're not always the over-emotional type, Venus traveling through a fellow earth sign is putting an extra sprinkle of romance into your holiday season and helping you get a little more vulnerable with the right person. "You may be wearing your heart on your sleeve — which will bring love your way on a deeper level," shares Stardust. If you want something real, putting in the work is necessary — and that means emotional work, too!

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Venus is Libra's ruling planet, and during its stint in stability-seeking Capricorn, you might find yourself feeling more domestic in relationships, building a family unit, or spending more time in the home. "Libra is going to spend Venus in Capricorn finding fun and pleasure within their home and with their family members," explains Six. "[S]ome might even take some time to explore their heritage." Embrace the urge to make your romantic life more homey.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Venus in Sag was about trying everything. Venus in Cap is about putting in work to attain what you know you want. "It's time for Scorpio to take the values that they learned and possessions they attained during Venus in Sagittarius, and use them to better help them express themselves," explains Six. Emotional and aesthetic expression is important in your relationships, so work on letting that shine and stepping into your true self.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Venus just left your sign after a magical jaunt, but you'll still be feeling its loving energy — only in a slightly new way. "Sagittarius will be spending Venus in Capricorn learning about and indulging in their values," explains Six. "Don't be surprised if you make new friendships or develop some new hobbies [too]." Your love life is always a roller coaster (as you like it to be!), but now, you're focused on values, too.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

With lovely Venus taking up residence in your sign through the holidays, prepare to feel more romantic and self-confident in love. "Having Venus in the home sign of Capricorn is calling for Capricorns to fall in love with themselves all over again," explains Six. "This transit is bringing in a deeper and stronger appreciation of themselves." If you want to love someone else, you really have to love yourself first — so develop a deep sense of confidence and then bring that to the table in romance.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Venus in Cap is still a sort of exploration for you, Aquarius, as you're getting in touch with your higher self to help you define the bounds of what you're looking for in romance. "Aquarius might be re-exploring experiences that they've previously forgotten about, and they could even find many of their old dreams and desires coming back to surface," explains Six. This sort of resurfacing is OK! Embrace your desires and don't be afraid to give things a second chance.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A more well-rounded, holistic love is what you're looking for this year, Pisces. "Pisces is spending Venus in Capricorn engaging with the community, as well as learning how to strengthen communal ties and develop stronger and longer-lasting feelings of belonging," explains Six. Look for partnerships that can help solidify your place within a community or larger movement, as these will feel much more fulfilling to you now.