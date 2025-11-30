Welcome to the final month of 2025. With unpredictable and boundary-pushing Uranus dancing through its final degrees of materially-driven Taurus, this year is wrapping up an important storyline about financial innovation. The astrology of December brings lots of these lessons to the surface, allowing you to take control of your career and finances in a new way as you wrap up the year. Of course, this manifests for everyone a little differently, so you’ll want to know your December money horoscope.

December is automatically off to a good start in the finance department, as logistical planet Mercury is freshly off its retrograde period as of Nov. 29. Logistics and mental matters can be handled with much more clarity now, and the full moon in quick-thinking Gemini on Dec. 4 is a great time to push forward on your plans. You may even discover some pivotal pieces of information that could reshape your career or money goals.

There’s plenty of processing potential during the week following the full moon, so you’ll be able to mentally integrate everything you learned during this lunation. That’s thanks to some powerful alignments between Mercury, the abundant planet Jupiter, and no-BS Saturn. Sudden breakthroughs or unexpected “a-ha” moments could strike around Dec. 10, as Mercury will oppose changemaker Uranus, activating some unconventional ideas.

Ambition skyrockets mid-month, as go-getter Mars enters disciplined and driven Capricorn on Dec. 15. Paired with communication-forward Mercury entering rainbow-chasing Sagittarius earlier in the week, now’s a time when you can make serious strides toward your loftier aspirations. Capricorn’s focused pragmatism combined with Sagittarius’ optimistic faith is a combination built for making miracles happen — and the new moon on Dec. 19 is the perfect opportunity to start planting some of those seeds.

The down-to-business energy of Capricorn season swoops into the cosmic scene on Dec. 21, making everyone a little more focused on their material goals. Value-oriented Venus follows the sun into this earth sign a few days later, inspiring a desire for higher-quality investments. This helps to wrap up the year on a sensible and straightforward note, allowing you to set 2026 money and career intentions that are ambitious and realistic.

Read on for your December 2025 money horoscope.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) New areas of potential interest and study emerge throughout the first half of December — and once go-getter Mars hits your professional sector mid-month, you’ll feel ready to get the ball rolling on your professional goals. What new career paths could open up for you if you pursued a higher degree or certification? Take some steps during the new moon on Dec. 19. Capricorn season ushers in a highly ambitious month ahead, shifting your focus onto professional matters and lighting up your leadership skills. Spend the last days of the year visualizing what you’d like to build in 2026.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) The full moon on Dec. 4 is the perfect time to get granular with your finances, drilling into the little details of your budget and figuring out specific steps you’d like to take to make your money goals happen. It’s easy to get caught up in day-to-day spending, but don’t forget to look at the big picture and focus on what you want your bank account to look like in the future. The new moon two weeks later brings potential windfalls or investment opportunities, so if you need to pursue a business loan or ask for a financial favor, this could be a helpful time to make a move.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) This month brings loads of exciting opportunities to reorganize your work routine and subsequently boost your income, and it all starts with an invigorating full moon in your sign on Dec. 4. Let go of self-doubt and focus on your goals. The whole week following is full of lucrative alignments, so step up your game at work and tighten up your schedule. Business partnerships could flourish throughout the latter half of the month, and meaningful connections might emerge around the new moon on Dec. 19. However, you’ll have to do some problem-solving to ensure you’re on the same page. Don’t commit to working with anyone until you can align on your shared goals.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) If you need to clean up your calendar, organize your workspace, or get started on a new project, the first half of the month is the time to make it happen. Tightening up your routine now can lead to more productivity. Implement stronger work habits under the new moon on Dec. 19, and you’re likely to see some lasting results. The last third of December has you thinking more deeply about what potential career paths actually captivate your interest. Even if you can’t immediately pivot fields, how can you start incorporating small changes into your daily groove that push you in a more aligned direction?

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) The first half of the month brings lots of energy to your passion projects, lighting up the potential for a fun side hustle. The second week of December specifically could bring something unexpected that impacts your professional life, so brace for curveballs and embrace flexibility around this time. Kick off a creative endeavor under the new moon on Dec. 19, and it may pay off, especially if you’re willing to keep working on it when the going gets tough. Capricorn season on Dec. 21 kicks you into high gear when it comes to your work ethic and daily routine, allowing you to realign your schedule to be more supportive of your goals and productivity in general.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) The full moon on Dec. 4 is lighting up your career, showing you the little details you need to either sort out or stop obsessing over. It’s easy to get caught up in your day-to-day tasks, but make sure you keep your eye on the prize when it comes to your professional goals. There’s no need to fight every petty battle that comes your way. The week following the full moon is great for networking and strengthening your connections, so reach out to anyone you need to get on your side for a money-making endeavor. Passion projects take a front seat during Capricorn season, so pour your creativity into a side hustle.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) If you choose to, you can do a whole mental overhaul of your finances this month. Look at the ins and outs of how your money is coming and going, and make a plan to get things in order. The days following the full moon on Dec. 4 will feel especially professionally productive, and sorting out your next steps could align with some major career opportunities, too. The latter half of the month pushes you to get your work life more organized, but you might feel torn balancing other people’s advice with your own instincts. Prioritize the steps that need to be taken to for your professional responsibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Money is on your mind this month, and not just because you plan to shower your loved ones with holiday gifts. Get your finances sorted and make moves toward boosting your income, whatever that looks like for you. The full moon on Dec. 4 is a great time to examine your debts and get a payment plan in order, and number-crunching will get even clearer once mental Mercury hits your finance zone on Dec. 11. The new moon on Dec. 19 is one of the most powerful moments of the year for manifesting money, so set some intentions around your career and cash flow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) For the whole first half of December, you’ll feel especially in tune with your goals and passions, so use this time to get clear on what you want to manifest in your material life over the year ahead. You’ll feel especially motivated to make money moves mid-month, as ambitious Mars hits your finance zone, giving loads of focus and stamina to help pursue your goals. The new moon in your sign on Dec. 19 is your chance to set intentions and plant seeds that’ll grow over the long term — and once Capricorn season starts two days later, you’ll have a clearer idea of how to push these endeavors forward.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) The full moon on Dec. 4 illuminates your work routine, allowing you to see the bad habits that are keeping you from being as productive as you could be. Let go of unnecessary calendar clutter so you can focus on more important professional responsibilities. Once the middle of the month rolls around, you’ll be extra motivated to go after whatever goals you put your mind to — whether they’re career-related or purely money-driven. Your birthday season starts Dec. 21, so own your leadership skills and let your confidence shine. Your talents are sure to impress the right people now.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You’ve learned a lot of lessons about money in recent years, and this month you may be challenged to put them to the test — and you’ll probably be pleased to see how far you’ve come. Creativity is buzzing under the full moon on Dec. 4, so use this inspiration to problem-solve any issues that arise at work or with finances. Beware of trying to keep up with the Joneses mid-month. There’s no reason you need to splurge on the newest trends. Instead of following the pack, you’ll want to network your way into new ones — and the new moon on Dec. 19 is the perfect time to connect with professional contacts.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Your career is a major focus right now, and the first half of the month is the most ambitious period of all. Use this time to push forward on your professional pursuits and confidently take the lead on any big projects that come your way. The second week of December onward could bring some work-related challenges that force you to own your responsibilities and step up your game. If you rise to the occasion, your hard work will pay off tenfold. The new moon on Dec. 19 is your chance to manifest some serious career magic, so think big when it comes to what you want to accomplish in the year ahead.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.