Uranus is the unconventional innovator of the astrology world. As the planet of sudden changes, shocks, and inventions, this rebellious cosmic character is known for disrupting the status quo and bringing surprises into our lives. Between May 2018 and April 2026, Uranus will transit through the sign of Taurus, so it’s influencing Taurean matters such as money, beauty, sustainability, values, and even our stewardship over the earth. Knowing what Uranus in Taurus means will help you better understand the current astrological vibe — and perhaps make more sense of some of the financial twists and turns going on in recent years, too.

“Uranus in Taurus creates quite a distinctive energy, because these two archetypes have such radically different expressions,” astrologer Stephanie N. Campos tells Bustle. “When Uranus is in Taurus, we can expect to see Taurean topics shift drastically — and we’ve [already] seen changes related to finances, the environment, sustainability, and food production.”

Uranus is one of distant outer planets, which are sometimes called “generational” planets, given their slow-moving orbits and broad influence on the collective. It takes 84 years for Uranus to complete a full cycle through the zodiac, and it spends about seven years in each sign. Known as the great awakener, Uranus’ progressive energy zaps things like a fire bolt, sending an electric shock of innovation, inspiration, and change pulsing through everything it touches. Its vibe is all about creativity, originality, and revolution.

Thanks to its maverick qualities, Uranus tends to bring technological advancements and radical changes to the areas ruled by whatever sign its moving through — and right now, it’s in fixed earth sign Taurus territory. Uranus entered Taurus on May 15, 2018, and will remain here through April 27, 2026, with the exception of a quick dip into Gemini from July to November of 2025. The last time Uranus was in Taurus was from 1934 to 1941.

Uranus in Taurus is currently shaking up our most unshakable values, breaking the chains of the most impenetrable systems of wealth, and evolving the way we relate to the earth. By the end of this transit, it’s likely that these Taurus-ruled parts of our lives will be changed for good.

Uranus In Taurus’ Impact On Money

Uranus’ last stint in Taurus aligned with the height of the Great Depression, specifically the sweeping financial reforms that took place as a result of the economic crises and commercial banking collapses. Personal and societal relationships to money shifted in an extreme and sudden way — especially as contrasted by the indulgent freedoms of the roaring ‘20s. Because Taurus is associated with money, value, and matters of financial security when Uranus is stationed in this sign, it has the potential to shift the way we think about, relate to, and exchange money.

One of the most obvious money-related manifestations of the current Uranus in Taurus transit seems to be the meteoric rise of cryptocurrency. In the past years, we’ve seen crypto go from a fringe concept to becoming an accepted form of payment. Additionally, Taurus is ruled by Venus, planet of art and luxury, so it makes sense that NFTs have also disrupted the art-investment world since Uranus has taken residence here. Everything from the way we spend money to possessing valuable art pieces is undergoing a paradigm shift thanks to this Uranian transit.

Uranus In Taurus’ Impact On The Environment

Taurus is an earth sign, so it’s associated with nature, the land, and farming, and it’s represented by the symbol of the bull. So it’s no surprise that Uranus is catalyzing some innovative shifts when it comes to food, too. Take the rise in alt milks as an example: By the end of 2020, plant-based milk accounted for 15% of all milk sales — and experts project that percentage will double by the end of 2026. (That’s the year that Uranus will finally wrap up its stint in Taurus.) The shift away from traditional dairy toward more environmentally-friendly options is very indicative of Uranus in Taurus.

Uranus’ transit through Taurus has also aligned with radical changes in the way we think about the environment. The conversation around climate change has become even more critical since Uranus entered Taurus, spurred in part by Swedish youth activist Greta Thunberg’s powerful speech at the U.N. Climate Action Summit in 2019. (Her first ever TED Talk was in 2018, just months after Uranus entered Taurus). Additionally, the “land back movement” — which calls for the return of indigenous lands to indigenous people — has gained serious traction since Uranus entered Taurus, with numerous Native tribes reclaiming sovereignty over lands that were stolen from them.

How Uranus In Taurus Will Impact You, Personally

Uranus obviously has a significant effect on society as a whole, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t influence our personal lives, too. Taurus is associated with material possessions and worldly wealth, but it also governs our self-worth and the things we consider valuable. With Uranus in this sign, we might find that our values are being shaken up and fundamentally changing in ways we wouldn’t have expected.

“On a personal level, we may experience a shift in our value system or reconsider our role within the macro — and reducing our carbon footprint has never been so important,” Campos tells Bustle. “Learning to reconnect with nature and protect the natural world is an incredibly important theme during this time period.” The demand for sustainable goods has skyrocketed since Uranus has been in Taurus, and it’s likely that we’ll continue to grow our awareness of natural resources. With Uranus in an earth sign, it’s important to be innovative about our approach to the material world and stay open to envelope-pushing progress around land and resources.

If you want an even more personal read on how Uranus in Taurus can impact your life, looking at your full birth chart will give you the juiciest info. Find out what house in your birth chart falls in Taurus, then look at the themes associated with that house. That’s likely the part of your life where you’re going to feel Uranus’ disruptive and revolutionary influence most intensely from now through 2026. For example, if Uranus is in your fourth house of domestic life, you might suddenly relocate to a new place during this transit or make some tech-savvy advancements to your home. If it’s in your tenth house of career, you might have some professional curveballs or unexpected job opportunities thrown your way throughout this period.

Uranus In Taurus: What’s To Come

We still have Uranus in Taurus through April 2026, so there are plenty of shake-ups and surprises yet to come. However, the astrology of 2022 brings a particularly powerful point in Uranus’ cycle through Taurus, as Uranus aligns with the North Node of Destiny on July 26. Look out for flashes of insight or sudden shifts in the realms of values, money, possessions, and material goods. We might find that we’re releasing some power in a certain area of our lives, but finding greater security and comfort in unexpected places — for example, leaving behind a stable but unfulfilling job to make room for something more aligned. While Uranus and the North Node form a conjunction aspect every 15 years, the last time they did so in the sign of Taurus specifically was in 180 C.E., and the next time won’t be until 2357. Whatever new cycles are ushered in this summer will carry on through many years to come. And while the effects of Uranus’ journey through Taurus may be throwing us for a loop, it will shape our futures when it comes to finances, sustainability, and beyond.