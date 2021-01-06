Refuge

Refuge helps thousands of people everyday by offering advice, finding new homes, and advocating for people who have experienced abuse. Their website has information on recognising abuse and the different support available to you.

Women's Aid

The Women’s Aid website has a whole section on COVID-19 and why lockdown may pose a threat to you. They work closely with survivors to establish how best to get you to safety and have a handbook which offers advice on practical matters like housing and speaking to the police.

Galop

Galop is the LGBTQ+ anti-violence charity. They offer confidential support for people who have experience sexual abuse and domestic violence and also have a dedicated Trans Advocacy Service.

Southall Black Sisters

Southall Black Sisters is a not-for-profit, secular and inclusive organisation that focuses on gender-related violence and have campaigned for proficient support services that allow people to leave their abusers. They have a resource centre in West London but work nationally.

Safe Lives

Safe Lives works with organisations across the country to provide safe and effective support for survivors. Their website has resources on the different types of abuse and the places to get immediate support.

National Domestic Violence Hotline

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is a discrete search engine that will help you find the answer to questions like “what are the different obstacles to leaving” and “what is gaslighting.” You can use their website in incognito mode and it has information on immigration and finding shelter too.

Respond

Respond supports people with disabilities who have experienced abuse or trauma. Their blog has information on the pandemic and how it may affect your situation, places to turn to for immediate help, and therapy services you can contact.

Stonewall

Stonewall is a leading charity that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights. They have a number of resources on their website about what abuse is, red flags to look out for, and the myths and barriers often associated with abuse.

Ashiana Project

The Ashiana Project supports people aged 16-30 who are at risk of domestic abuse. They work closely with people from South Asian, Turkish, and Iranian communities offering shelter, advice, and support. They also have counselling and youth services.

Rise

Rise is based in Sussex and advocates for people who have been affected by domestic abuse. They have resources for young people and children and focus on the impact abuse can have on your mental health.

Cassandra Centre

The Cassandra Centre raises awareness for domestic abuse in young relationships. Their website has information on counseling, workshops to build community, and free meal delivery services. During 2020 they have aspired to bring people together so you know you’re not alone.