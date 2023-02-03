7 Dos & Don'ts For The February 2023 Full Snow Moon

Astrology
Here's how to harness this moon's confident vibes.
Arriving on Feb. 5, the February Full Snow Moon ingresses in self-assured Leo. The lion's fun-loving vibe inspires our creativity, making it a perfect time to finish your art projects and channel your inner child. Follow these dos and don'ts to harness these confident vibes.
Self-reflection is ideal under the magnetic vibe of the full moon. Since Leo is known to be invested in themselves, this is a powerful moment to focus on self-development.