Your local farmer’s market is the best place to be on a Saturday morning, especially when you’re in the mood for homemade jam, artisanal lip balms, and chats about local honey. And while going IRL is a great ritual, some people were clever enough to recreate the good vibes at home.

On TikTok, farmer’s market-themed parties are going viral, and it’s a trend that feels so right for this time of year. If you’re looking for an excuse to hang out with your friends, invite them over and ask that they each bring something homemade. Just like that, you’ll have your own farmer’s market right there in your kitchen or backyard.

Creator @mags.livingston went to her friend’s farmer’s market birthday party in early April, and it was a whimsical girl’s dream come true. Unlike a potluck, where everyone brings a dinner food to share, the items were varied — and some weren’t even edible.

The friends showed up with kombucha, beaded keychains, granola, crocheted crafts, lemon curd, homemade body scrub, cinnamon swirl muffins, and plant stems in little glass jars to propagate. Here’s why it’s a wholesome way to gather with your people.

This Is So Girlhood

Whether you’re looking for a birthday party idea, or just want to hang out with friends in an ultra-cozy setting, this idea will be a hit.

“It was the sweetest, most girlhood morning ever,” @mags.livingston says of the event. In her comments, someone wrote, “Please, I’m crying at all of the things brought.” Another said, “Stop, this is so CUTE.”

In February, creator @nat_thurman shared her at-home farmer’s market too. Her friends brought popcorn kernels and seasoning, herb bundles, homemade mustard, sourdough crackers, and vanilla simple syrup. In true farmer’s market fashion, each item came adorably packaged in glass jars, brown paper, or gingham cloth.

This party theme is not only a sweet way to gather with your besties, but it also allows you to lean into your crafty, grandma hobbies. If you’ve been looking for motivation to try a new sourdough recipe or make your own hand lotion, here it is.

“This was such a fun idea, and I got to go home with so many fun little things,” @mags.livingston went on to say. “I totally recommend for your next girls’ event.”

Hosting A Farmer’s Market Party

To host your own version of a farmer’s market party, get a final headcount and ask that all of your guests bring enough to share. So if it’s a group of eight, everyone would bring seven jars of jam, flower seed sachets, or muffins — you get the idea.

At the party @mags.livingston went to, the host also set up a coffee bar and even made personalized stickers that said “Emma’s Farmer’s Market.” The friends sipped cold brews as they set out their items on a table.

As the morning went on, they each shared what they brought and how they made it, mirroring the types of chats you’d have at a farmer’s stall.

As you decide what to make, think about the random little corners of a truly great farmer’s market. The more clever you can be, the better. Muffins and bread are the most obvious, but you could also bring a crocheted craft, pressed flower bookmark, or homemade ice cream. Whatever analog hobby you’re obsessed with right now is a good jumping off point.

At a similar party hosted by @arielraeee, there were pickled carrots, tomato jams, citrus from someone’s backyard, and hand-painted wooden hairbrushes.

At another, @madeby_mattie’s pals brought homemade items and vintage finds to share with one another. While one person arrived with homemade bouquets for everyone, another brought a set of thrifted teacups with the intention to swap. If you want to simply exchange items, which could be a bit more budget-friendly, that works too. All your guests get to go home with something new.

To lean into the theme even more, put down a cute tablecloth — gingham will be so Instagrammable — and set out glass vases with flowers. As a finishing touch, have a few recycled bags ready to go so everyone can tote home their wares, because everyone knows the best part of a farmer’s market is the haul afterward.