According To TikTok, 2026 Is The Year Of Casually Hosting Parties

The people yearn for community. It’s why everyone’s looking for a third space, hosting look-alike contests as an excuse to gather in a park, and attending watch parties at bars for their favorite TV shows. And in 2026, that yearning will look like hosting more get-togethers at home.

On TikTok, creator @madelinemariejg said, “Something we need to bring back as a society is having people over to your house.” And it doesn’t necessarily mean hosting a major party or fancy dinner, either. Instead, the vibe for the new year is all about “inviting people over for tea, for coffee, for lunch,” she said, and not making a big deal about it.

In her comments, one person wrote, “I heard someone say ‘you can’t have a village without being a villager’ and I’m claiming that energy for 2026. Come over dirty, clean, lived in, whatever it may be — COME ONE COME ALL.”

Another said, “Love going over to my friend's place just to lay on the couch and chat,” while someone else wrote, “Growing up my mom and her friends always went over to each others homes for coffee or breakfast. And it wasn’t necessarily this whole ordeal of cleaning and prepping the house. It was just a cute get together.” Low pressure, high reward.

Here’s what to know about the hosting trend that may define the year, as well as how to host a gathering of your own.

Casual Hosting Is In For 2026

According to creator @veronafarrell_, 2026 is “the year of the host.” Not only is TikTok packed with hosting energy, but the trend is also backed by data. The Pregame Report by Evite, which surveyed 5,000 users, found that smaller, meaningful gatherings are on the rise, like casual dinners, book clubs, and even pet birthday parties. Anything can be an excuse to get together — and no, you don’t need a huge space or an expansive home to host either.

The survey also noted that people are more budget-conscious than ever, which tracks with the viral party ideas on TikTok as of late, like admin nights and vision board bingo craft nights — both simple, affordable ways to see your friends.

It’s a nice change from meeting a big group at a crowded bar or attempting to wrangle your busy besties for a prix fixe brunch. In 2026, it’s all about keeping your social life more low-key by inviting people over to watch movies, sip tea, and talk on the couch. And if you can do it last-minute and keep it casual? Even better.

By hosting more often, you essentially build your community, create a sort of third space, and lean into cozy, homebody energy, which is perfect for winter and beyond. As @madelinemariejg said in her TikTok, hosting can also deepen your friendships, especially if you invite people over when your place is a mess. “There’s just something so authentic about having people over when you weren’t expecting them,” she said.

Hosting 101

While hosting can include throwing lavish parties and perfectly-timed dinner parties, this trend reminds you to have people over “just because” more often. That might mean encouraging friends to ring your doorbell when they’re passing by, inviting someone over for coffee, or seeing if your BFF wants to watch a movie.

Encourage An Open Invite

In @madelinemariejg’s comment section, someone said, “I want my people coming through like it’s an episode of Friends or Seinfeld, like they’re expecting an audience applause.” In other words, they want their friends to stop by at random or without much notice. Remember being little and ringing your neighbor’s doorbell to see if they could come play? Channel that.

This tip can also mean inviting people over and saying something loose and inviting like, “Bring whoever!” Be open to a friend stopping by with their new boyfriend. The candid nature is what makes it fun.

Don’t Clean

To make it easier to host, let go of the idea that your house needs to be spotless for someone to stop by. Be OK with guests seeing dishes in your sink or unfolded blankets on the couch. In many ways, that makes the get-together even more welcoming, and it also removes a barrier that might have prevented you from hosting in the past. Good friends don’t expect perfection all the time.

Let People Come & Go

Unlike a punctual 11 a.m. brunch and fancy dinner party, where people feel like they need to stay for a certain amount of time, have people over “whenever.” If a friend only wants to stop by for 15 minutes, that’s OK. If they arrive late, no big deal. It’ll normalize the welcoming feeling of being a good host and remove a lot of stress for all parties.

Set A Theme

Want a little more structure for your get-together? Evite suggests setting a theme, like a Coffee Talk where people come over for a warm beverage or a ‘90s Nostalgia Night where you eat old-school snacks and watch movies from when you were a kid. In these cases, everyone knows what to expect, and you can also have fun decorating and gathering food.

Figure Out Your “Why”

On TikTok, @wellbritt recommended finding your “why” as a host. Why do you want to have people over? “What is the purpose of you gathering people together? Is it about connection with old friends? New friends? Is it about celebration? Or is it about ritual? Is it something you want to start doing this year, like a quarterly girls’ dinner?” Figuring out your answer can inform how and what you plan.

Get Something On The Books

Figure out your why, then look at your calendar and see what’s coming up — a birthday? Galentine’s Day? A random Tuesday? — and design a get-together around it. “Once you know your purpose, let it be your north star,” @wellbritt said.

It’ll help you create the perfect party, whether it’s a big get-together with fancy food and decor or a cozy gathering with tiny bites and dim lights. It’ll also be fun to have something to look forward to.

Send Invites

Even if you’re only expecting one friend to come over for a chill movie night, go ahead and send them an invite. It will make it feel more exciting and also give them something cute to add to their calendar. Remember, the goal is to socialize more often.

Don’t Be A No-Show

According to Evite, 62% of survey respondents said they’ve had guests RSVP “yes” to a party and then not show up. If you’re invited to someone’s house, even if it’s just for coffee, make it a point to go! Hosting may be the vibe for 2026, but it’s just as important to be a good guest, so say yes and make it a point to show up.