Most people are chronically online. The morning starts with a scroll, the day is spent sending emails, and to wind down at night, it’s second nature to stream music, podcasts, or audiobooks. Screen time is a habit baked into many people’s lives, and it’s starting to make the world feel... a little unreal.

It’s why TikTokers are leaning into the analog life for 2026, with many sharing all the ways they plan to enjoy tangible, physical media in the year ahead. In a video posted Jan. 4, @notshaughnessy listed all the ways she’s going analog in the new year, meaning she has the goal to rely less on digital things and lean more into an offline lifestyle.

Instead of streaming TV shows, she’ll be watching them on DVD. She also got a landline phone to make calls, instead of constantly texting. And instead of scrolling or playing games online, she picked up a physical crossword puzzle book to do by hand.

In her comments, one person wrote, “I love living a 90s-coded life.” Another said, “Love thisssss, what a lifestyle!” Across the app, all things analog are trending as others show off their collections of books, journals, film cameras, and more. Here’s why it feels so right for 2026.

The People Are Going Analog

In a society that’s all about chasing the latest and greatest tech, using dusty old DVDs instead sounds pretty good. On Jan. 2, creator @sweetpostsociety posted a video that showed her popping a cassette tape into a stereo and playing music the old-fashioned way.

In her caption, she noted that she started her analog journey after dealing with stress-related health issues. To reclaim her time, she plans to return to simple, tangible rituals, like writing letters, reading real books, baking something cozy, and letting quiet moments exist without needing to be captured, she wrote.

On Dec. 27, creator @sarah.hayroyan showed off her physical album of real photos, a Sudoku book, and a paper planner — all things she hopes to use more often in 2026. In her caption, she wrote, “The way I’ve been craaaaving a digital detox. Here’s to my fellow pen and paper girlies who want to do more creating than consuming this coming year.”

On Jan. 3, @imdaven pointed out that an analog life also means leaning into boredom — or at least avoiding constant, overwhelming stimulation. “Sometimes we just need to sit in the park and think,” she said. “Possibly feed the birds. Let’s bring back sitting on porches and just... looking around. People watching.”

Why It Feels So Right

According to Dr. Stephanie Steele-Wren, a licensed psychologist, the dream of living an analog life likely stems from the loss of creativity that comes from staring at screens 24/7. Instead of dabbling, creating, and living IRL, we hold our phones and watch life happen to someone else instead. Digital gadgets also provide a sense of instant gratification, she says, and it can make life feel a little too fast-paced and stressful.

“There’s something about the weight and texture of an object that can shift you out of the urgency that digital media contributes to and into being more present in the moment,” she tells Bustle. “Physical media can seemingly bring more purpose with it, which can positively impact your day to lead with more intention.”

The analog lifestyle is steeped in nostalgia, too. Millennials have childhood memories of film cameras, landlines, and VHS tapes, so bringing it all back feels fun. For Gen Z, going analog often means trying these things for the first time — and the thrill of it clicks instantaneously. “There is nothing like holding a real book,” she adds, but imagine physically owning your movie collection, too? It’s unmatched.

When switching to analog — even if just for a few things, like real books versus e-readers — you might feel more relaxed, grounded, and connected to what you’re doing, says Steele-Wren. It also encourages you to enjoy more of what you already own, as well as what your community has to offer, like parks and the local library.

How To Live A More Analog Life

According to Steele-Wren, there’s a happy medium between going full analog and staying connected to the modern world. You still have to answer emails, and you’ll likely want to use your GPS, but there are ways to lean into a non-digital life more often. To start, pinpoint what stresses you out and then set a few boundaries.

If you hate doom-scrolling at night, for example, that’s your cue to grab your fave pen and write in a journal or complete a crossword puzzle instead. She also recommends setting a goal to use one type of physical media a day, such as reading a book or finding an old boombox from when you were a kid and flipping through your binder of CDs. “It’s all about intention and finding ways to connect with yourself that feel right for you,” she says.

Here are a few more ideas for living your best analog life:

Listen to CDs, tapes, records, & radios.

Read real magazines, books, & newspapers.

Pay for things in cash.

Get a landline phone to call your family & best friends.

Avoid screens in the morning. Give your brain a break.

No more phone games! Use a crossword puzzle book instead.

Get a film or Y2K digital camera & use it to take more pics.

Print your photos and put them in albums.

Switch to an old-school alarm clock.

Write down your fave recipes instead of saving them on Pinterest.

Take notes & write lists with paper and pen.

Use a physical planner instead of a digital calendar.

Wear a real watch.

Send letters & postcards.

Meet up with friends in person more regularly.

Pick up a cozy hobby, like baking or completing a puzzle.

Go outside & have more experiences. Visit museums, libraries, etc.

Source:

Dr. Stephanie Steele-Wren, licensed psychologist