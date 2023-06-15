24 Quotes To Use As Instagram Captions On Father's Day

Father's Day is almost here, and that means you need to start thinking of some ways to honor your dad. You’ll probably buy him a card and maybe a gift to match, but let's be honest: is it even a holiday if you don't post an ode to your dad or father figure on IG explaining why he's the best, accompanied by a photo where you happen to look amazing? Nope. All joking aside, there are plenty of ways to celebrate your dad on June 18, starting with a sweet Father’s Day message on Instagram with these caption ideas.

Even if your dad isn't on Instagram, doesn't look at it, and really has no idea what it is (dads are great that way), you're probably still going to post something about him, whether it’s a sweet shoutout or a full-on dad joke. You might unearth a photo from back when he still had hair, or take this convenient opportunity to repost the pic of him walking you down the aisle.

Below are a few ideas for Father's Day Instagram captions that’ll make your dad smile.

Shutterstock

1. “Um, I just want you to know that no matter what anyone says, you will always be our first dad.” — David Rose, Schitt’s Creek

Thanks for being the Johnny Rose to my Alexis Rose.

2. “My father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future.” — Liza Minnelli

A short and sweet Instagram caption.

3. “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me.” — Jim Valvano

A sweet sentiment that likely rings true for a lot of people.

4. “The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” — Tim Russert

Aging looks good on you, Dad.

5. “Because you loved me I overcome / And I'm so proud of what you've become.” – “Daddy” by Beyoncé

You don’t have to be an international superstar to use this one.

6. “Lately all my friends are worried they’re turning into their fathers. I’m worried I’m not.” — Dan Zevin

Don’t worry – there’s still time.

7. "I talk and talk and talk, and I haven’t taught people in 50 years what my father taught by example in one week." — Mario Cuomo

A testament to how much your dad has taught you in your life.

8. “I only hope when I have my own family / That everyday I see a little more of my father in me.” – “A Song For Dad” by Keith Urban

Shoutout to your dad for being the blueprint.

9. "No one in this world can love a girl more than her father." — Michael Ratnadeepak

This is for all the daddy's girls out there.

10. “My dad's my best mate, and he always will be." — Cher Lloyd

Simple, sweet, done.

11. "My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it." — Clarence Budington Kelland

An ode to the way your father raised you.

12. "A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely.” — Emile Gaboriau

Your dad deserves to be reminded of his importance, not just on Father’s Day, but every day.

Shutterstock

13. "Daddies don't just love their children every now and then, it's a love without end." — George Strait

Let everyone know that your dad's love is a forever thing.

14. “Father, thanks for reaching out and lovingly / Saying that you've always been proud of me.” – “Flowers for Alfred Roy” by Mariah Carey

I’m not crying, there’s just something in my eye.

15. “If there is any immortality to be had among us human beings, it is certainly only in the love that we leave behind. Fathers like mine don’t ever die.” — Leo Buscaglia

An extremely powerful sentiment, especially if you’re honoring a father figure who has passed on.

16. “A girl’s father is the first man in her life, and probably the most influential.” — David Jeremiah

Where’s the lie?

17. “When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” — Linda Poindexter

Looking for a short, genuine message? Use this caption.

18. "Being a daddy's girl is like having permanent armor for the rest of your life." — Marinela Reka

Don’t let your mom see this one.

19. “My daddy taught me how to love my haters.” – “***Flawless” by Beyoncé

Just because your dad isn’t a member of the Beyhive doesn’t mean you can’t quote the queen in his honor.

20. “A father carries pictures where his money used to be.” – Steven Martin

Sorry, dad!

21. "I love my father as the stars — he's a bright shining example and a happy twinkling in my heart." – Terri Guillemets

This one is sure to tug at some heartstrings.

22. “There will always be a few people who have the courage to love what is untamed inside us. One of those men is my father.” – Alison Lohman

He knows exactly what to say, every time.

23. “I learned from you that I do not crumble, I learned that strength is something you choose.” – “I Learned From You” by Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus

Not too sappy.

24. “Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.” – Anne Geddes

It’s the truth.