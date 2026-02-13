February 17’s Solar Eclipse Will Be Stress-Free For 2 Zodiac Signs

Welcome to eclipse season! The new moon on Feb. 17 doubles as a solar eclipse, and it’s bringing some electrifying shifts, upgrades, and breakthroughs. Taking place in envelope-pushing and free-thinking Aquarius, this lunation asks everyone to think outside the box and get innovative in their approach to life’s challenges. As is the case with most eclipses, some chaos could come up — but if you’re one of the signs least affected by the Feb. 17 new moon solar eclipse, then this rollercoaster may be more exhilarating than rocky.

February’s eclipse serves as a dramatic closing act to this year’s Aquarius season, peaking on the last full day of the sun’s reign in this sign. So while solar eclipses tend to bring about swift new beginnings or open unexpected doors, this one also has a culminatory energy, allowing you to take the lessons you’ve learned over the past month and apply them to your growth on a much larger scale. With rebellious and revolution-seeking Aquarius at the helm, it’s time to start questioning the norms you’re consciously or subconsciously living by — because playing by the rules probably isn’t working anymore.

The eclipse is squaring off with disruptor planet Uranus, so the status quo probably feels more burdensome than ever — whether on a personal or collective scale. You may be feeling like you’re adhering to a set of rules that don’t vibe with you anymore. Just because you’ve gotten used to something doesn’t mean it’s right for you, and the shake-ups brought on by this eclipse can help you break free of that comfortable but limiting gilded cage.

The breakthroughs taking place now are shifting you onto a new and more aligned timeline, so even if you face some challenges, there’s still plenty to feel optimistic about. Intellect planet Mercury is making a gorgeous trine aspect to lucky Jupiter during this eclipse, opening your mind to new ideas and allowing you to tackle whatever comes your way with a deep sense of hope and idealism. Sometimes it’s the unexpected twists that wind up bringing the most exciting opportunities, so don’t be afraid to go against the grain and try something new.

Eclipses are intense, but the world isn’t turning upside down for the signs least affected by Feb. 17’s new moon eclipse. However, they’ll still be able to use this liberating lunation to shake off their energetic chains. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Being organized and orderly are some of a Virgo’s many gifts, but people underestimate your ability to thrive in life’s chaos, too — and this eclipse is giving you a chance to prove it. Expect the unexpected, as some shake-ups to your schedule could throw a wrench in your usual routine. Sudden opportunities or emergent information are coming your way, so shift your focus accordingly and temporarily throw other people’s advice to the wayside. Productivity and responsibility look different for everyone, so step up your own game and do your own thing to make things happen. Remember, other people’s rules don’t have to be your rules, so write your own commandments and follow your own lead.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You’ve got a never-ending flow of opinions and ideas rolling through your mind, and this eclipse is pushing you to find less conventional means of transmitting them to the world around you. You might come upon some information or stumble into an unexpected conversation this week that clicks on a lightbulb in your mind, inspiring you to get over your hang-ups around self-expression and start opening up. Whether you’re looking to start a podcast or just be more honest with yourself, now’s a powerful time to build confidence around what you have to say. Finding your truth and speaking it for the world to hear takes courage, but with your cosmic ruler Jupiter in such a supportive alignment with communication-oriented Mercury, you’ll have all the magic you need on your side.

