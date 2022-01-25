Astrology
Let your freak flag fly.
The February new moon moves into quirky Aquarius on Feb. 1 (but Jan. 31 outside of eastern time), and the air sign is bringing all the innovative vibes. This lunation is about experimenting and rebranding, so follow these do's and don'ts to manifest your most unique self.
Aquarius is about all things new and improved, and this new moon happens to fall on the Lunar New Year. This cosmic combo makes it the perfect occasion to innovate. Experiment with your wardrobe and home, or add fun habits to your routine like a mid-day dance break.