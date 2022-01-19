Here’s Your Horoscope For Unconventional Aquarius Season

If the air has felt tense lately, you can rest assured that a well-deserved intermission from the theatrics is on the horizon. Enter: Aquarius season. Visionary Aquarius is setting a more unconventional tone for the collective beginning on Jan. 20, bringing fresh and eccentric perspectives inspiring all to embrace their individuality and celebrate their unique assets. What’s more, both Venus and Mercury — which have been causing a scene in friendships and professional relationships during their respective retrograde periods — will station direct during Aquarius season. The freedom-fighting air sign is bringing all the quirky and altruistic vibes, so you’re going to want to know how Aquarius season 2022 affects your zodiac sign.

Aquarius zodiac signs are known for being rebellious, unique, and innovative, so this season nudges the collective into a progressive state of mind, and encourages others to embrace the eclectic differences that make each person unique. In modern astrology, this sign is ruled by unpredictable Uranus, which hints at the likelihood of shocking truths coming into view during this Aquarius season. Thankfully, Venus stations direct on Jan. 29, and Mercury retrograde ends on Feb. 3, giving intimate and professional relationships a breather after the confusion of their backspins.

Just because the sun is entering wild child Aquarius doesn’t put the CEO energy of Capricorn season to rest. Expect the go-getter mentality to keep the party going as Mercury, the planet of communication, romance-obsessed Venus, and power-thirsty Mars will all be stationed in executive Capricorn. “This movement at the end of the month gives us the final, authoritative push we need to get sh*t done,” Lauren Ash, astrologer and writer, tells Bustle. “With these planets joining each other, we may finally find the words to express how we’ve really been feeling these last few months.”

It’s worth noting the potential for drama on Valentine’s Day Feb. 14, when Mercury enters Aquarius. This flighty air sign can be aloof and detached from their emotions, which earns them the reputation for being on the colder side — so check in on your lovers and be extra patient. “With the full moon in Leo on February 16 happening shortly after Mercury moves into Aquarius, dramatic and over-the-top romantic feelings may arise,” explains Ash.

How will the free-spirited water bearer inspire you to crush your goals and celebrate your unique flair? Read on to reveal how Aquarius season 2022 affects your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Saving the world seems to be on your mind, Aries. With Aquarius season lighting up your eleventh house, aka Aquarius’ ruling house, you’re thinking about the big picture and pondering how you can make a positive impact, so take action through community service and getting involved in your neighborhood. “Expect some big shake-ups in how you see yourself connected to the greater whole. There’s an incredible amount of social and career pressure on you right now, Aries. The influence of rebellious fixed sign Aquarius will have you feeling ready to burn it all down and make way for something bold and new,” explains Ash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Taurus, Aquarius season is bringing in all the professional vibes as the water bearer spends time in your professional and public domain. It’s a good time to reflect on your career and how you want to create your ideal lifestyle. “With the Lunar North Node of destiny, purpose, and karmic growth moving into Taurus on Jan. 18, 2022, your burnout is finally causing you to look for an exit. The old ways aren’t working for you anymore! Expect some big decisions surrounding your career. Now is the time to establish yourself as a leader and share your ideas for how to build a more efficient system. Though Aquarius’ unconventional and rebellious nature may have some of you finally telling that job or boss exactly what you really think as you make some big decision over where your future is headed,” explains Ash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re itching for a deeper meaning, Gemini, and Aquarius season, you’ll feel inspired to explore new places. And with the cosmos smiling on your curiosity, this time is all about manifesting your dreams. “Over the last two years, the eclipse season happening across the Gemini and Sagittarius axis has pushed you further toward exciting new adventures. You’ll feel breezy optimism surrounding your communication and relationships during Aquarius season. But you’ll feel especially energized to explore new and unusual hobbies in your pursuit of chasing your passions,” explains Ash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Hidden truths and revelations are coming your way, Cancer, so be prepared to face major transformation during Aquarius season. It’s a good idea to spend this time getting intimate with yourself through introspection, shadow work, and evaluating your physical assets and personal relationships. “Big changes and even bigger decisions are heading your way this month. While the rebel energy of Aquarius will have other signs exploring their outward connections, you’ll be feeling drawn to retreat inward and dive deep. For some of you, this will mean exploring your darker emotional side with someone you’re trying to get to know better. For others, you’ll finally gain clarity by cutting toxic ties that may be holding you back,” explains Ash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Leo, it’s time to check in on your relationships, because Aquarius season is asking you how much sincere effort is being put toward restoring balance in your life. If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed lately, this might mark an ideal time to evaluate your relationships and take actionable steps in improving them through introspection. “This month will bring huge opportunities to explore your long-term connections and partnerships Leo, so it’s time to get serious. You may feel a strain on old relationships and obligations as you work to turn your creative dreams into a sustainable reality or from trying to balance love, work, family, and your career all at once. The world is calling for your creative talents - now is the time to buckle down and work!” explains Ash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If ever there was a time to take a solo vacation, Virgo, it’s now. This season is all about self-care and regenerating yourself with some bubbly TLC. “Aquarius season will bring an air of much-needed independence, so it’s OK to go hermit mode and reestablish your routine. The cloud of the double retrograde in Venus and Mercury lifting this month will give you the clarity needed to forge ahead. Now is the time to recenter yourself and decide if the people, jobs, and environments you find yourself in are truly fulfilling to you. And remember — don't be afraid to explore independent interests even as you find yourself exploring new romantic relationships this year!” says Ash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Balance is calling, Libra, and it’s time now to pour equal focus and attention into your deepest desires and interests. This month, reserve a day or two each week to solely focus on a project, skill, or creative hobby. “Libra, it’s time to invite a little fun back into your life. With these transits crossing your fifth house and Jupiter in Pisces occupying your sixth house of structure and routine, it’s time to get in touch with the things that bring you unbridled joy. This carefree energy may help you attract a new romantic connection after Jan. 18, when the lunar North Node shifts into Venus-ruled Taurus and your eighth house of sex and intimacy. Whether you’re exploring new relationships, moving to a new city, or expanding your friend group, it’s important to seek out situations that ignite your inner passion,” says Ash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Buckle up, Scorpio. Sentimental vibes along with changes and revelations are headed your way, and it’s happening in a very personal part of your chart. This month, expect to do serious introspection as you evaluate your security as well as your concept of home and family. “ The Lunar South Node — the point of sorting out karmic past life lessons — will be traveling through Scorpio from Jan. 18, 2022, until July 17, 2023. You can expect some big revelations around the things that make you feel nurtured and safe. Aquarius season is the time to set clear boundaries in your relationships and pour your energy into the people who respect your needs,” says Ash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Aquarius season is uplifting your spirits as it encourages you to embrace the philosophical globetrotter you are. Focus on strengthening your mindset, exploring esoteric practices, and most importantly — speaking up for yourself. “Since May 5, 2020, you've been dealing with the Lunar South Node in your sign, causing transformations with your sense of self-worth and identity. With this cycle ending on Jan. 18 and worldly Aquarius sitting in your house of communication, you’ll be feeling empowered to share your big ideas. This month will bring you many opportunities to find your voice and influence the ideas of those around you and may help you secure new job opportunities as you bring the lessons you learned during your eclipse cycle to the light,” explains Ash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Good news, Capricorn, Aquarius season is seeing to it that you reap the rewards of the hard work you put in during your birth month. This month is focusing on your securities and values, so be prepared for major self-construction. “Ready or not, you’re about to spend some time in the spotlight during 2022. Between Venus retrograde in finally ending this month and Aquarius [season], the financial block you’ve been experiencing is coming to an end. With Mars and Mercury spending some time in Capricorn near the end of the month, you’ll find yourself in the position to position yourself as a leader, speaker, or expert in your respective field. This month may feel like a bit of a pinch but your hard work will pay off in a big way as profitable opportunities [are] headed your way around the upcoming Apr. 30 eclipse,” Ash explains.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Full main character vibes ahead. Aquarius, you’re celebrating your season with soul searching as you head for a huge rebrand. Use your birth month to boost your self-esteem, indulge in your interests, and innovate a stronger, more courageous you. “This month is all about putting yourself first. You’ve been moving to escape the rat race over the last two years while trying to find your voice as your native planet, Uranus, which encourages new ways of thinking, has been retrograde since Aug. 19, 2021. With Uranus finally going direct on Jan. 18, these previous feelings of being held back or stalled in a major area of life will finally find a resolution,” explains Ash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Who uplifts you even in your not-so-hot moments, Pisces? Aquarius season is starting all the challenging, deal-breaker-type conversations, so it’s best to dive deep into what your needs are and how you can feel more supported in your spiritual growth. “The energy of free-spirited Jupiter in Pisces paired with fixed air-sign Aquarius will bring about the completion of karmic cycles — so, if you’ve been putting off any tough conversations or boundary-setting in your personal life, now is the time to get things hashed out. The conversations you have post-Mercury retrograde may be tough but will ultimately clear the way for new blessings to sweep through your life during the rest of the year. Be sure to take extra time for self-care and reflection during the month and stay connected to the people you make you feel most seen,” says Ash.