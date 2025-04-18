Every day, Bustle’s tarot writer Carolyn Steber turns to her deck to answer readers’ questions.

Q: When will I feel less lonely?

A: Nothing’s worse than a pang of loneliness. It might hit when you check your phone and don’t see any texts, when you head into the weekend without any plans, or when you scroll social media and see other people having the time of their lives with friends. Why does it seem like everyone on the planet has a giant social circle except for you? And hey, why do they all have partners, too?

While this feeling strikes everyone on occasion, you might start to wonder when you’ll be less lonely if it happens week after week, month after month, and maybe even year after year. It can be tough to find “your people” — aka the pals who truly get you and a partner who’s there for you no matter what.

If it makes you feel better, one in three Americans feel lonely at least once a week, according to a poll by American Psychiatric Association, and 10% say they feel lonely every day. That’s a lot of folks who are also staring out windows, checking their phones, and sitting at home with nothing to do.

When Will I Feel Less Lonely?

While it’s impossible to zero in on an exact timeframe, the 10 of Pentacles suggests you’re currently prioritizing other areas of your life besides friendship, like your career or settling into your home. If that’s true, it might be a while before you snag yourself a social circle.

This card represents family, foundations, and stability, which is a sign you’re thriving in these areas or working really hard to make them great. If you just moved out on your own, settled somewhere new, or got a different job, it’s possible you’re too busy or tired to make or maintain connections.

It isn’t ideal, but this could be your era of hustling as a party of one.

How Can I Feel Less Alone?

The Fool is one of the most fun cards in the tarot deck. It reminds you to not take life so seriously and to seek out adventure. If you’re feeling lonely, bored, or stuck, embrace The Fool by doing things solo, like taking yourself on a date.

The person on this card would 100% go dancing by themselves, or bring their dog to the beach, or people-watch in the park. Just because you’re alone doesn’t mean you need to be lonely.

The energy of this card could also be a sign that you need to take some risks. If you’re truly sick of being on your company, then look for groups to join — think volunteering, book clubs, classes, workshops, etc. — or get brave and swipe extra hard on dating apps.

It might take a second to meet someone or establish yourself in a community, but promise yourself that you’ll keep trying. This won’t last forever.

