Nothing could be more nerve-racking than eating in a restaurant alone except for a solo vacation. How scary would that be? Or imagine being spotted at the movies without a partner or going to a pottery class without a friend to talk to. Are you breaking into a cold sweat yet?

It’s generally frowned upon to do things alone. Many people think it’s embarrassing, lonely, or downright terrifying, but on TikTok, creators are proving it isn’t so bad by going places alone and then rating the experience.

In a viral video posted Jan. 6, creator @zoereaganne went to the movies, read a book in the park, ate lunch in a restaurant, worked out at the gym, and went on a ski trip and then rated each outing on a scariness scale that ranged from zero to 10. Her scores? Every single experience was a 0/10, which means it was not scary at all. “Hope that helps,” she said at the end of her video as if to say there’s no need to be afraid.

In her comments section one person said, “Did this just cure my anxiety?” Another wrote, “It’s so important to be independent,” while someone else said, “Everyone is too involved in their own lives. People barely notice the person doing things alone.” The consensus seemed to be that it isn’t actually scary to go out by yourself — or at least it shouldn’t be. In many ways, it’s even on trend to be your own best friend.

Doing Things By Yourself Is Cool

It can be tough to nail down a time, date, and location for a get-together with friends. Vacations rarely make it out of the group chat and it’s also becoming increasingly common to cancel plans at the last minute. When you want to go out on a Friday night, start a new hobby, go on a trip, or try a new restaurant, waiting for others to say “yes” can be incredibly frustrating.

Instead of missing out as you wait around for someone to join you, this TikTok trend suggests pushing through your anxiety and going anyway. Get tickets to the art museum, grab a drink, take a trip to the beach — your outings can be big or small, as long as you go. Showing up alone is rarely as embarrassing or awkward as you’d expect, and it can even become your preference once you try it.

As @zoereaganne said in her TikTok, the biggest takeaway is that no one else will GAF that you’re there alone. “The perception of doing things alone has shifted significantly in recent years,” says Dr. Patricia S. Dixon, a licensed clinical psychologist and life coach based in Tampa Bay, Florida. “Instead of feeling embarrassed, people now view solo activities as a personal challenge and an admirable pursuit.”

“This approach allows you to truly live in the moment, rather than putting your life on hold.”

Not only does it feel good to push past your fears, but going out alone also has a lot of benefits. It helps you build a relationship with yourself and makes you less reliant on others. “People are beginning to understand that spending time alone is integral to emotional well-being,” Dixon tells Bustle. “Solo activities are seen not as a sign of loneliness but as a testament to one's self-esteem and confidence.”

It also allows you to check things off your bucket list. “While sharing activities with friends and family can be enriching, you don’t need company to enjoy life,” she says. “If someone can't join you at the moment, go ahead and pursue your interests. This approach allows you to truly live in the moment, rather than putting your life on hold.”

How To Do It Alone

While @zoereaganne enjoyed multiple solo outings without an ounce of anxiety, it’s also OK if you try it and feel awkward or nervous about being judged. Creator @bentsennn went out to lunch alone and said she was literally shaking at first, but the longer she sat there the more natural it became.

Meanwhile, creator @micahscamino went on a boat trip while on vacation and rated the experience a 2/10 on the scariness scale. She said she felt weird at first but soon relaxed and enjoyed the views — and even made friends with other people on the boat.

According to Dixon, it’s natural to be scared. “Many people fear looking foolish or not knowing how to navigate an activity on their own,” she says. “There's also a genuine concern about feeling lonely during the experience.” But she notes there’s a big difference between being alone and feeling lonely — which becomes more apparent the more you branch out.

“Once we take that initial step, we often realize that our fears are unfounded.”

If you want to do things alone, she recommends starting small. Think of going to a movie or grabbing a quick lunch in a cafe. Then you can slowly build up to bigger trips or even vacations if you want.

“Our minds often tend to exaggerate fears, leading us to catastrophize the idea of doing things alone,” Dixon says. “But once we take that initial step, we often realize that our fears are unfounded. The anxiety of anticipation is often more intense than the actual experience, highlighting the importance of breaking the ice and engaging in those solo activities.”

Instead of missing out or staying home because you’re afraid of feeling lonely or scared, view this trend as a free pass to have more experiences and tick things off your to-do list. While you can still go out with friends or a partner when they’re free, this is your ticket to have even more fun.

Source:

Dr. Patricia S. Dixon, licensed clinical psychologist, author, life coach