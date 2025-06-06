Your Tarot Reading For Friday, June 6

Today’s pull is the Three of Cups. Depicted by three women raising glasses, it’s the perfect reminder to grab your girlies and go have some fun, especially if you’ve been in a funk.

This card represents friendship, celebrations, exciting events, and community, so if you were thinking about staying in tonight, think again. While there’s nothing wrong a lazy night at home, sometimes the best self-care is the kind you get when you push past your fatigue and make yourself socialize. If you need to stop for a quick coffee on your way to the restaurant, so be it.

The Three of Cups points out the importance of gathering with people you care about to talk and connect. To curate the perfect summer evening, order a trendy Hugo spritz, rant about your week, laugh about dates gone wrong, and you should feel completely healed by the time you part ways.

If you can’t find anyone to hang out with tonight, look for other ways to bask in a sense of community and connectedness. Have a solo dinner at a busy bar, sit on a park bench with ice cream and people-watch. Tonight’s not the night to be alone in your apartment.

This card also hints at the need to feel a part of something bigger than yourself. If you’ve been searching for something to do but coming up empty — maybe you’ve been endlessly scrolling TikTok or shopping online without any real joy — this could be your cue to make a meaningful change.

An easy way to start is by being the type of friend you’d really like to have. That doesn’t mean people-pleasing or exhausting yourself, but showing up for friends in an authentic way. Did your bestie have a tough day? Ask if they need to vent. Is your old roommate directing a show? Make sure you go see it and sit in the front row. If there’s an acquaintance you’d want to bump up to a bona fide friend, be brave and ask them to hang out.

You can go one step further by getting involved in your community. Whether you volunteer for a local campaign or take shelter dogs on walks, it’ll be the perfect remedy for that foggy, disconnected feeling you’ve been experiencing lately.

