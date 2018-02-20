Relationships

How To Stop Worrying About A Partner Cheating On You Once & For All

Plus, a deep look at three reasons you constantly feel this way.

Experts reveal how to stop worrying about a partner cheating on you.
LaylaBird/E+/Getty Images
By Kristine Fellizar, Carolyn Steber and Ali Drucker
Updated: 
Originally Published: 

If you've ever thought your partner was cheating on you — even when they weren't — you're not alone. It can be a very stressful situation to find yourself in. And while it may seem like trust issues are what's leading you to constantly worry your partner is cheating, experts and research say it could point to something deeper than that.

Typically, people develop a constant paranoia about cheating for three reasons, Susan Golicic, Ph.D., a certified relationship coach and co-founder of Uninhibited Wellness, tells Bustle. Trust issues are certainly one of them, but it may also mean you're struggling with confidence, or projecting your own behavior and fear onto them.

Here, a deeper look at those three potential root causes, as well as what you can do about them to ease that cheating paranoia.

1. You Have Cheated In The Past

If infidelity has been an issue before, projection might be a factor in your current insecurities. "Projection is a very low-level coping skill," Dr. Paul DePompo, PsyD, ABPP, a clinical psychologist and author of The Other Woman's Affair, tells Bustle. "People that do things themselves like cheat, think about cheating, or have cheated in the past, project these thoughts of desire onto their partners. Their mind ends up creating a reality that their partner is cheating as well."

In fact, a recent small study of 96 heterosexual couples, published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships of 96, found we project our attraction towards other people onto our partners. When the participants in the study were attracted to someone outside their relationship, they were much more likely to say their partner was attracted to others, too, even if they really weren't.

If you cheated in the past, are currently cheating, or are even thinking it, chances are you'll believe your partner is cheating, too. It may be a subconscious way to "justify" your own behavior, Golicic says. Because if you convince yourself your partner is cheating, the logic goes, it makes your potential transgression less severe. Obviously, it doesn’t really work that way.

"When these [thoughts] are driving the paranoia, there doesn't have to be any actual evidence that cheating is occurring," Golicic says. "[You] will still manufacture them and cling to the simplest sign." If your partner receives a text at night, for example, you may assume it's a sign of an affair because you're also receiving texts late at night.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

How to stop worrying about it:

It's a slippery slope, but the good thing is you can overcome it. "Couples can work through trust issues together by discussing past hurts and mistakes, and coming to an understanding of each other's wounds," Emily Pfannenstiel, LPC, LMHC, a therapist who focuses on relationship issues, tells Bustle.

This may be the time to air all the dirty little secrets, and make honesty a new rule, possibly along with a therapist. "A supportive counselor can help in facilitating healthy communication and boundaries, and can help each individual understand the root of his or her sense of lack, mistrust, and related behaviors," Pfannenstiel says.

Danielle Forshee, Psy.D and LCSW, adds that this type of disclosure would be especially prudent if you’ve realized your fears are impacting the overall health of the relationship. “Let's say that the projection causes fights and problems and the other party has no idea why. Then it's probably a good idea to say something.” After all, you don’t want to leave your partner guessing why you’ve become so anxious or even accusatory. But, she explains, if you’re able to rein in your concerns with solo therapy or other tactics, it’s not always necessary to share every detail of your romantic past with a current partner.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

2. You Struggle With Trust Issues

If you have trust issues, it only makes sense you'd assume your partner is lying, cheating, and going behind your back. You inherently don't trust others, Golicic says, possibly based on past experiences, like being cheated on by an ex, or even betrayed by parents and friends.

In many ways, whatever was modeled to you as a child is often how you'll relate to others as an adult, Meredith Prescott, LCSW, a psychotherapist in NYC, tells Bustle. If your parents cheated on each other, she says, you may be more likely to expect the same in your own relationships. And the same is true if a past partner let you down, as that experience can be a very difficult one to overcome. Forshee echoes the importance of those formative moments: “Those experiences impact how we view the world, how we view our relationships, and how we interpret situations that we are exposed to in life. It's a filter that we have on that automatically creates trust issues in a situation where they may be none.”

How to stop worrying about it:

"Finding a couples therapist would be a great way to work through issues around cheating and betrayal," Prescott says. You can go together, or find a therapist of your own to work through your past, so it no longer has a negative impact on your current relationship.

In addition to therapy, Forshee explains that you can work on some of the physical manifestations trust issues might be causing. “A lot of times when people have trust issues ... they also have an emotional response that's really distressing. And that emotional response usually leads to panic, increased heart rate, and a lot of anxiety.” She recommends strategies to help relax yourself, like diaphragmatic breathing or listening to a guided meditation on your phone, particularly ones that focus on progressive muscle relaxation.

Ol'ga Efimova / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

3. You Don’t Feel Worthy of Love

If you don't have enough self-confidence to feel worthy of love, Golicic says, there's a greater chance you'll look for reasons to tell yourself that your relationship isn't working. This can stem from low self-esteem, as well as the two problems listed above.

When it comes to the connection between self-worth, trust, and cheating paranoia, Forshee explains a common thought process one might have: “If I don't love myself fully, because I don't believe that I'm capable of it, how could it be possible that someone could love me the way in which I cannot?” Believing you’re worthy of love therefore becomes a critical component in trusting someone else’s affections — and their fidelity.

How to stop worrying:

"Telling your partner about the work you need to do for yourself will let them know this is a past wound that you want to heal to have a better relationship," Golicic says. "It also helps to be vulnerable and share any insecurities you have in a relationship. Your partner may be able to help you work on that and feel more secure."

When it comes to working on your self-worth and self-confidence, there’s also lot you can do on your own that might gradually allay cheating fears over time, Forshee explains. “Go out there and be be productive. Do something that makes you feel good about your abilities, your skills, or your competence. Get a job or do some charity or volunteer work that makes you feel utilized,” she says. “Setting small goals for yourself over time and accomplishing them helps generate a more fulfilling sense of self worth.”

Whatever the root cause may be, if you find yourself always wondering, “Why am I so paranoid about my girlfriend cheating on me?” or, “Why do I always think my boyfriend is cheating?” it's always possible to reframe how you view yourself and the world.

Sure, sometimes the feeling your partner is cheating might stem from legitimate truths. But other times it's more about you and your perception of the situation. The important thing is to recognize your feelings, talk it out with your partner, and above all, trust yourself to find the truth behind the situation.

Study:

Neal, A. M. & Lemay E. P. (2017). The wandering eye perceives more threats: Projection of attraction to alternative partners predicts anger and negative behavior in romantic relationships. Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, Oct.10, pp. 1-19. DOI: 10.1177/0265407517734398

Experts:

Susan Golicic, Ph.D., certified relationship coach and co-founder of Uninhibited Wellness

Dr. Paul DePompo, PsyD, ABPP, clinical psychologist and author of The Other Woman's Affair,

Emily Pfannenstiel, LPC, LMHC, therapist

Meredith Prescott, LCSW, a psychotherapist

Dr. Danielle Forshee, Psy.D, and licensed clinical social worker