If you've ever thought your partner was cheating on you — even when they weren't — you're not alone. It can be a very stressful situation to find yourself in. And while it may seem like trust issues are what's leading you to constantly worry your partner is cheating, experts and research say it could point to something deeper than that.

Typically, people develop a constant paranoia about cheating for three reasons, Susan Golicic, Ph.D., a certified relationship coach and co-founder of Uninhibited Wellness, tells Bustle. Trust issues are certainly one of them, but it may also mean you're struggling with confidence, or projecting your own behavior and fear onto them.

Here, a deeper look at those three potential root causes, as well as what you can do about them to ease that cheating paranoia.

1. You Have Cheated In The Past

If infidelity has been an issue before, projection might be a factor in your current insecurities. "Projection is a very low-level coping skill," Dr. Paul DePompo, PsyD, ABPP, a clinical psychologist and author of The Other Woman's Affair, tells Bustle. "People that do things themselves like cheat, think about cheating, or have cheated in the past, project these thoughts of desire onto their partners. Their mind ends up creating a reality that their partner is cheating as well."

In fact, a recent small study of 96 heterosexual couples, published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships of 96, found we project our attraction towards other people onto our partners. When the participants in the study were attracted to someone outside their relationship, they were much more likely to say their partner was attracted to others, too, even if they really weren't.

If you cheated in the past, are currently cheating, or are even thinking it, chances are you'll believe your partner is cheating, too. It may be a subconscious way to "justify" your own behavior, Golicic says. Because if you convince yourself your partner is cheating, the logic goes, it makes your potential transgression less severe. Obviously, it doesn’t really work that way.

"When these [thoughts] are driving the paranoia, there doesn't have to be any actual evidence that cheating is occurring," Golicic says. "[You] will still manufacture them and cling to the simplest sign." If your partner receives a text at night, for example, you may assume it's a sign of an affair because you're also receiving texts late at night.

How to stop worrying about it: It's a slippery slope, but the good thing is you can overcome it. "Couples can work through trust issues together by discussing past hurts and mistakes, and coming to an understanding of each other's wounds," Emily Pfannenstiel, LPC, LMHC, a therapist who focuses on relationship issues, tells Bustle. This may be the time to air all the dirty little secrets, and make honesty a new rule, possibly along with a therapist. "A supportive counselor can help in facilitating healthy communication and boundaries, and can help each individual understand the root of his or her sense of lack, mistrust, and related behaviors," Pfannenstiel says. Danielle Forshee, Psy.D and LCSW, adds that this type of disclosure would be especially prudent if you've realized your fears are impacting the overall health of the relationship. "Let's say that the projection causes fights and problems and the other party has no idea why. Then it's probably a good idea to say something." After all, you don't want to leave your partner guessing why you've become so anxious or even accusatory. But, she explains, if you're able to rein in your concerns with solo therapy or other tactics, it's not always necessary to share every detail of your romantic past with a current partner.

2. You Struggle With Trust Issues If you have trust issues, it only makes sense you'd assume your partner is lying, cheating, and going behind your back. You inherently don't trust others, Golicic says, possibly based on past experiences, like being cheated on by an ex, or even betrayed by parents and friends. In many ways, whatever was modeled to you as a child is often how you'll relate to others as an adult, Meredith Prescott, LCSW, a psychotherapist in NYC, tells Bustle. If your parents cheated on each other, she says, you may be more likely to expect the same in your own relationships. And the same is true if a past partner let you down, as that experience can be a very difficult one to overcome. Forshee echoes the importance of those formative moments: "Those experiences impact how we view the world, how we view our relationships, and how we interpret situations that we are exposed to in life. It's a filter that we have on that automatically creates trust issues in a situation where they may be none." How to stop worrying about it: "Finding a couples therapist would be a great way to work through issues around cheating and betrayal," Prescott says. You can go together, or find a therapist of your own to work through your past, so it no longer has a negative impact on your current relationship. In addition to therapy, Forshee explains that you can work on some of the physical manifestations trust issues might be causing. "A lot of times when people have trust issues ... they also have an emotional response that's really distressing. And that emotional response usually leads to panic, increased heart rate, and a lot of anxiety." She recommends strategies to help relax yourself, like diaphragmatic breathing or listening to a guided meditation on your phone, particularly ones that focus on progressive muscle relaxation.