60 Funny Instagram Captions To Use When You Have Writer’s Block

So you snapped a few cute pics, edited them to perfection, and now the only thing left to do is to think of a funny caption before you post. While you’re normally hilarious IRL your mind goes blank whenever it’s time to be clever on social media — figures.

While most eyes will be on your photo dump, the perfect Instagram caption can certainly snag you a few more likes — but that only adds to the pressure. Obviously, you can always go with the tried and true options, like puns and quirky quotes. But if you want something a little more unique, check out the list below.

There are funny captions for selfies that’ll add a pop of comedy to your OOTD, captions to use when posting chaotic pics from a night out with friends, options for the photos you take with your partner, and even things to write when you’re sharing snapshots of your dog, vacation, or a slice of pizza.

If you feel like you’re about to give up and type something you’ve used a hundred times — like “living my best life” — just know that other, quippier options exist. Keep reading below for 60 funny Instagram captions that’ll get you a few more laughing emojis in your comments.

Selfie & OOTD Instagram Captions

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

1. PSA: I did not wake up like this.

2. It only took 27 tries before I took a selfie I liked.

3. Entering my caterpillar era — eat, sleep, wake up hot.

4. I got 99 problems. That’s it.

5. Obligatory gym selfie.

6. Be savage, not average.

7. I washed my hair for this pic.

8. All the rumors are true.

9. This face card won't decline.

10. MOMA, I have a submission for you.

Friend Group Instagram Captions

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

11. We're a package deal.

12. Proof that friendship is just hating the same stuff.

13. Life's short and so are we.

14. You’re the “she” to my “-nanigans.”

15. Good friends and bad ideas.

16. In squad we trust.

17. Birthdays are nature’s way of telling you to eat more cake.

18. Proof I left my house.

19. Bright futures. Brighter ring lights.

20. Sunday Funday.

Couples Instagram Captions

Frazao Studio Latino/E+/Getty Images

21. Sometimes I look at my partner and think, Damn, they’re lucky.

22. Yup, we're still together.

23. We finish each other's sandwiches.

24. We clean up pretty nice.

25. The peanut butter to my jelly.

26. Nothing to see here. Just two weirdos.

27. You've stolen a pizza of my heart.

28. My favorite person to text.

29. I’d swipe right again.

30. Here's to being my emergency contact.

Vacation Instagram Captions

F.J. Jimenez/Moment/Getty Images

31. I Louvre Paris.

32. Girls just wanna have sun.

33. Tropic like it’s hot.

34. My job is beach.

35. On airplane mode.

36. Just me and my beaches.

37. Go where the Wi-Fi connection is weak.

38. Getting some vitamin sea.

39. It’s all for the Amster-gram.

40. Suns out, buns out.

Food Instagram Captions

Johnce/E+/Getty Images

41. There’s no “we” in fries.

42. Wine + dinner = winner.

43. Brunch without champagne is just a sad breakfast.

44. I just want someone to look at me the way I look at food.

45. I'm on a seafood diet. I see food, I eat it.

46. Donut worry, be happy.

47. But first, food.

48. You can’t live a full life on an empty stomach.

49. Home is wherever I’m with food.

50. A well-balanced meal is a slice in both hands.

Pet Instagram Captions

AJ_Watt/E+/Getty Images

51. Big dog mom energy.

52. Taking a snooze before my next nap.

53. Hangin’ with my #1 today.

54. Less people, more dogs.

55. We were made fur each other.

56. Pug life.

57. Cat hair, don’t care.

58. "I'm just a baby!"

59. Sorry I’m late, I saw a dog.

60. Introducing: My sidekick.