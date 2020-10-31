45 Genius, Cheap Products That Can Prevent Bad Stuff From Happening

We live in stressful and uncertain times, so when it comes to finding comfort and solutions, we get it where we can. When it comes to safety and the small things that are really annoying (like when food falls between the stove and countertop), the good news is that there are tons of innovative and easy-to-use items that can help make your home safer and better. These genius and cheap products that can prevent bad stuff from happening are a great place to start.

From labeled cutting boards that reduce the risk of cross-contamination to a dryer vent cleaning brush that gets all those stray lint pieces, every item on this list is exponentially helpful around the house. Plus, many of these items will help in multiple ways around the house, too: Motion-sensing lights help you safely navigate those midnight trips to the bathroom while keeping electricity bills low; cable clips eliminate trips hazards and keep things looking tidy; and flameless candles give your home all the ambiance you want without the danger of an open flame or the expense of having to buy wax candles over and over again.

And when it comes to the wonderful world of Amazon, all you need are a few days with Prime to make your home far safer and more comfortable.

1 These Labeled Cutting Boards That Reduce The Risk Of Cross-Contamination Olivivi Thick Labeled Cutting Boards (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Color-coded to minimize the risk of cross-contamination, these cutting boards are also labeled, so you always know which one to use in a snap. Made from BPA-free plastic and food-grade silicone, these boards are lightweight and flexible. They’re heat resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, and when it’s time to clean up, just toss them in the dishwasher.

2 This Rain Hat That Protects Your Hair & Makeup Hairbrella Rain Hat Amazon $35 See On Amazon Umbrellas are great and all, but for a fashionable alternative that takes up less space and really protects your hair, you may want to give this rain hat a go. It’s lightweight, 100% waterproof, and lined in satin, so all your styling efforts aren’t wasted. What’s more, the PVC visor protects your face and makeup. You can choose between black, cranberry, and gray, and there are two-pack options as well.

3 These Produce Savers That Keep Food Fresher Longer Bluapple Produce Savers (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These produce savers were designed to absorb odors and ethylene gas to keep your fruits and veggies fresher longer. Just toss them in the crisper and replace the carbon filters every three months or so. One reviewer wrote: "I put one of these little apples in my fruit bowl in the fridge, and it's made a big difference in the life of the produce, especially red peppers. Normally red peppers get that weird wrinkly skin after just a few days in my refrigerator, and I've had one of these apples in there for a week and no wrinkles!"

4 These Razor Protectors That Protect The Blade & Your Fingers Bonfit America Razor Protector (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon With anti-rust zinc strip protection, these razor protectors keep your blades sharper longer, not to mention you can now handle your razor without the fear of cuts. Great for traveling (and everyday use), these covers work with most disposable and cartridge razors. Plus, they couldn't be easier to use: Just pop it on, and you’re all set.

5 These Blue-Light Blocking Glasses That May Improve Screen Time MEETSUN Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon While screens may be great and all, the blue light they give off can hamper your sleep. So when you’re checking on your social feeds or watching your favorite show before bed, try one of these blue-light-blocking glasses. With thousands of five-star reviews, it’s probably safe to say that customers love them. One reviewer shared: “I started wearing them while playing with my phone before bedtime, and it seems like I’m winding down quicker and having less trouble getting to sleep, which for a night shift worker is a pretty wonderful thing.”

6 This Dryer Vent Cleaning Brush That Keeps Fire Hazards At Bay Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaning Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This dryer vent cleaning brush keeps your unit operating at peak performance, and it helps mitigate the risk of a dryer fire. At $8 for two and some peace of mind, it's a steal. What’s more, this flexible steel brush is long enough to help you with other jobs around the house like cleaning under heavy furniture and large appliances.

7 These Blind-Spot Mirrors For A Safer Ride LivTee Blind Spot Mirrors (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These blind-spot mirrors expand your view and eliminate blind spots for a safer ride. Installation is super easy using the included 3M adhesive. The mounting bracket gives you the flexibility to find the best viewing angle, and each mirror rotates a full 360 degrees. These mirrors are rust-resistant, and there’s no haze to impede your view.

8 This Ergonomic Mouse To Take Some Pressure Off Your Wrists Anker Ergonomic Mouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon This ergonomic mouse keeps your hand in a neutral handshake position to alleviate pressure and strain. The optical tracking is smooth and precise, and “forward” and “back” buttons add another measure of convenience. What’s more, this mouse has a power-saving mode that kicks in after the mouse has been idle for eight minutes. One reviewer commented: “I can’t recommend this enough, it’s a life-changer for people who work on the computer all day, and I don’t say that lightly. I was forever getting wrist problems, buying supports, and all that jazz. After I got this, not a scrap more wrist trouble.”

9 These Fridge Liners That Keep Food Fresh For Longer Pelapola Fridge Liners (7-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Line your refrigerator shelves with these mats to keep foods fresh for longer (and shelves cleaner, too). These nonslip liners are made from a porous foam, and they’re lightweight and easy to clean. Plus, they double as great shelf and drawer liners as well.

10 This Furniture Cat Shield That Protects Your Stuff From Clawing & Scratching Stelucca Furniture Cat Shield Amazon $26 See On Amazon With six trimmable, adhesive sheets and push pins to secure them, these cat shields will protect your furniture from clawing and scratching (dog owners have also been happy with their performance). These sheets are extra-large, so they cover plenty of surface area, they’re flexible enough to bend around corners. One reviewer noted, “We are so pleased to have found this product, as we have [dealing] with our cat scratching our furniture - and that can get old really fast! Other products have proven to be ineffective. But Amazing Shields held up just fine.”

11 These Cut-Resistant Gloves That Keep Kitchen Accidents To A Minimum NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves Amazon $12 See On Amazon Maneuvering around the kitchen with any kind of speed can be a bit dicey, so protect your hands with these cut-resistant gloves. Four times stronger than leather, these gloves are still lightweight, and there’s no loss of precision either. These gloves are ideal for use with mandolin slicers, graters, or even while shucking oysters. If they get dirty, just toss them in the washing machine.

12 This Shoe & Clothing Waterproofer Spray That's So Easy To Use Sof Sole Waterproofer Spray Amazon $7 See On Amazon With a quick-drying fluoropolymer compound, this waterproofer spray puts an invisible (but breathable) barrier on your shoes, jackets, and more that repels water, dirt, and oil. This waterproofer is easy to use: All you have to do is spray it on, and you can also use it on your hats and more.

13 These Cable Clips To Organize & Cut Down On Tripping OHill Cable Clips (24 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These cable clips keep cords neat and out of the way, so you don't have to worry about tripping on them. These clips are self-adhesive, so they’re easy to use, and each 24-pack has an assortment of sizes.

14 A Mini Dehumidifier That Keeps Your Stuff Dry & Odor-Free Eva-Dry Wireless Mini Dehumidifier Amazon $14 See On Amazon Humidity can be pretty damaging, not to mention the odors it can cause, so keep it under control with this mini dehumidifier. The silica beads have a 6-ounce absorption capacity, and it can last anywhere from 20 to 30 days before it needs to be recharged. Plus, recharging is as easy as plugging it into a power outlet. It is quite compact, so you can add it almost anywhere, including closets and cars.

15 This Anti-Fog Spray That Keeps Glasses & Mirrors Clear Optix 55 Anti-Fog Spray Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep glasses fog-free with this anti-fog spray. Just spray it on, let it sit for a moment, and wipe it with a soft cloth. Not only does this anti-fog spray work for glasses, you can also use it on bathroom mirrors, swim goggles, snorkeling masks, and windshields.

16 These Motion-Sensor Lights That Safely Guide The Way AMIR Motion Sensor Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon With built-in motion sensors, these LED lights can guide the way, so you’re don’t have to stumble around in the dark. An auto-shutoff function turns the lights on when you’re within 10 feet, and it automatically shuts off after 15 seconds when no motion is detected so no battery is wasted. These lights are perfect for closets, stairs, hallways, and bathrooms, and they’re easy to install — just use the built-in magnet or the adhesive strips.

17 An Outlet Cover & Power Strip In One Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover Amazon $25 See On Amazon This outlet cover hides unsightly and unsafe plugs while adding three outlets. Just attach it like an ordinary plug. With its unique slim design, this outlet cover blends effortlessly into the background, and with the adhesive strip (included), you can even secure the cord to the wall. One reviewer shared: "After searching for something that can help with the look of the wires in my living room, I am glad to have come across this socket! I love [love] it. I just installed it last night, I’m extremely happy with the look, and the adhesive works really [wel]l. I highly recommend.”

18 This Handy Sponge That Cleans Your Makeup Brushes Without Water TailaiMei Color Removal Cleaner Sponge Amazon $4 See On Amazon This cleaner sponge is a convenient way to switch between eyeshadow colors without water and the need for drying time. Plus, it’s easy to use, just swipe your makeup brush over the cleaner sponge a few times. The scrubbing sponge removes the color from your brush, so you’re ready for the next. With its clever packaging, you can also toss this brush cleaner into your bag when you’re on the go, and it’s washable to boot so everything stays sanitary.

19 This Keyboard Rest & Mouse Pad That Relieves Wrist Discomfort Gimars Keyboard Rest And Mouse Pad Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made with a memory foam gel, this ergonomically designed keyboard rest and mouse pad relieves the discomfort and pressure that inevitably comes with a long day at work (or marathon gaming). The non-skid rubber base keeps both pieces in place, and the Lycra case is breathable and soft to the touch.

20 These No-Tie Shoelaces So You’ll Never Trip Again Lock Laces No Tie Shoelaces Amazon $8 See On Amazon With its innovative no-tie lacing system, these shoelaces turn any pair of lace-up shoes into slip-ons. What’s more, these no-tie elastic laces conform to your feet for a customized fit. Originally designed for triathletes, these laces are great for everyone. Plus, they are easy to install and easy to use. Choose from 13 colors.

21 This Pet Car Seat Cover To Keep Your Seats Clean & Dry Active Pets Car Seat Cover Amazon $25 See On Amazon When it’s time for your pup to come along for the ride, you’ll want to keep your car seats clean and dry. So try this car seat cover that offers a waterproof barrier that protects your car seats from hair, dirt, mud, and even pet accidents. This car seat cover attaches to your seats with easy-to-use headrest buckles and seat anchors, and cleanup is as easy as wiping with a damp cloth or vacuuming.

22 These Gap Covers That Keep The Space Between Your Stove & Countertop Clean CozyKit Stove Counter Gap Cover (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon When crumbs, noodles, or anything else falls into the gap between your stove and counter, you can bet it will be there for the next year or so, give or take. So stop the mess before it happens with these clever gap covers. Made from food-grade and heat resistant silicone, these covers will stop these accidents in their tracks. Plus, they can be trimmed to fit and when you need to clean them, just toss them in the dishwasher.

23 A Cool-Mist Humidifier With 4,000+ Reviews Magictec Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $27 See On Amazon To keep dry skin at bay and moisturize the air, try this cool-mist humidifier in any room. With a generously sized tank (over a half gallon), you won’t be waking up for refills. A 360-degree nozzle spray covers the entire room. Moreover, you can adjust the mist output, and this humidifier has a convenient auto-shutoff function that kicks in when the water runs low.

24 This Cable Protector That Prevents Tangles & Fraying VizGiz Cable Protector (12-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon These spiral sleeves protect your cords from tangles and fraying that could damage them. Sold in a pack of 12, you can use these cable protectors for every cord in your home and office without missing a beat because they don’t impede flexibility. And coming in under $5, these are a steal.

25 This Non-Adhesive Rug Gripper That Prevents Slips & Falls Gorilla Grip Rug Gripper Amazon $12 See On Amazon Place this rug gripper under your area rugs to keep them in place and prevent household accidents like slips and falls. While these pads are non-adhesive, they still provide enough grip to keep rugs stationary. They can be trimmed to fit, and they’re vacuum friendly. One reviewer wrote: “I have rugs over hardwood laminate flooring. The rugs would slide from people walking on them or the dogs running around on them. This works perfectly [and stops] that from happening!”

26 This Splatter Screen That Stops Popping Oil & Misting Zulay Frying Pan Splatter Screen Amazon $13 See On Amazon Fried foods may be delicious, but the mess they make all over the stove (and floor) is less than ideal. So, keep the mess to a minimum with this handy splatter screen. While this screen stops oil splatter and misting, it still lets the stream out, so your food stays crispy and delicious. This splatter shield is dishwasher safe and it can also be used as a strainer or a cooling rack.

27 This Silicone Mat That Protects Your Counters From Hot Styling Tools Lessmon Heat Resistant Silicone Mat Pouch Amazon $6 See On Amazon This silicone mat (or pouch) is perfect for resting hot styling tools without the fear of damaging your countertops. It’s heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, easy to clean, and the wave texture prevents your tools from sliding around. What’s more, this pouch is perfect for tossing hot tools into your travel gear without the usual safety concerns.

28 This Jar Warmer That Heats Candles Enough To Release Their Fragrance Darice Large Jar Warmer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Candles are great for kicking up the ambiance in your home, but open flames are also a safety hazard. This jar warmer, however, warms your candles up enough to release their fragrance, so you can enjoy your favorite scents without an open flame. The heater plate is just over 4 inches in diameter, and it has felt feet to prevent scratches, so you can also use this warmer on your desk to keep hot drinks (or soup) warm.

29 These Door Stoppers That Protect Your Walls Ducki Store Door Stopper (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Use these door stoppers to protect your walls from incoming door handles and keep the crashing noise to a minimum. This four-pack of gel door stoppers are self-adhesive, shock absorbent, and reusable. “These are very bouncy, solid and sticky. I love them. I especially love that they are clear, which makes them pretty inconspicuous on the walls,” one customer raved.

30 This Toothbrush Sanitizer That Gets Rid Of 99% Of Germs SARMOCARE Toothbrush Sanitizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This toothbrush sanitizer uses UVC light to tackle up to 99% of germs. Suitable for most types of toothbrushes (including electric toothbrushes), this toothbrush sanitizer has a rechargeable battery, is good for about 30 uses on a full charge, and is wall mountable. Using this sanitizer is easy, too: Simply put your toothbrush into the case. A blue light indicates that sanitizing is in progress, and it turns off automatically when the cycle is complete.

31 This Windshield Sunshade That Keeps Your Car Cool A1 Shades Car Windshield Sun Shade Amazon $15 See On Amazon While this windshield sunshade keeps your car cool during the warmer months, it also protects your car’s interior from damaging UV rays. There are seven sizes to choose from (just be sure to measure your windshield), and it comes with a handy storage pouch.

32 This Double-Sided Fashion Tape That Prevents Unwanted Surprises Fearless Tape Fashion Tape Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep wardrobe malfunctions at bay with this double-sided fashion tape. Loaded with 50 adhesive strips to help you prevent unwanted surprises, these strips are skin- and fabric-friendly. Even better, these strips are residue-free, so there’s no sticky mess to deal with later.

33 This Sink Splash Guard That Keeps Your Clothes Dry Blue Ginkgo Sink Splash Guard Amazon $30 See On Amazon Designed to stick to smooth granite, laminate, and other solid surface countertops, this sink splash guard protects your clothes while you’re doing the dishes and other chores. This splash guard is made from soft silicone and features a wave design. Choose from four colors.

34 These Heel Protectors That Make Your Heels Safe Again GoGoHeel Heel Protectors (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Worn heel tips can scratch floors and make a lot of noise. Replace your worn heel tips or stop new ones from wearing out with these heel protectors. These heel protectors are easy to apply, and they blend to almost any heel shape. These protectors are available in black or taupe, and you can choose from an assortment of sizes. One reviewer wrote: “I walked around in the shoes a bit to test the caps, and the shoes feel much safer now than they did before. The caps also make the shoes much quieter. No more noisy clicking with every step.”

35 This Draft Stopper That Keeps Cold Air Out GroTheory Draft Stopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Affix this draft stopper to the bottom of your doors to prevent drafts, lower your cooling bills, reduce noise levels, and maybe even keep small pests out. This draft stopper can be trimmed to fit, and an adhesive strip makes installation super easy. Choose between black or white.

36 These Flameless Candles That Look Like The Real Deal Without The Fire Hazard Vinkor Flameless Candles (9-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made with real wax, these flameless candles look like the real deal, but they’re battery-operated, and there’s even a remote control with a timer function. This set comes with an assortment of candle sizes, and each candle runs on two AA batteries. Plus, there are also birch-effect and burgundy options to choose from.

37 These Door Bumpers That Dampen Slamming Doors GorillaGrit Cabinet Door Bumpers (100-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These bumpers dampen the loud noises from slamming cabinet doors and drawers. They are self-adhesive, and they stick to almost any surface, including glass, wood, metal, and granite. Plus, each pack contains 100 bumpers, so there’s plenty to go around.

38 This Cell Phone Holder That Works With Magnets LISEN Car Phone Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon This car phone holder clamps on to your car’s air vent, and with six powerful magnets, it keeps your phone securely attached, even on the bumpiest roads. This car phone holder is almost universally compatible, and users only need one free hand to use it. Plus, it rotates a full 360 degrees for optimal viewing.

39 These Anti-Vibration Pads That Keep Your Washer Stationary Steadylizer Anti-Vibration Washing Machine Pads (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Slip these anti-vibration pads under your washing machine to protect your floors, reduce the noise level, and minimize “walking” on the spin cycle. Made of durable rubber, these pads fit all types of machines, and, as an added bonus, they raise your washing machine off the ground just over an inch so that you can clean under them with ease.

40 These Furniture Protection Pads That Stop Scratches & Scuffs X-PROTECTOR Furniture Protection Pads (133-Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Use these furniture protection pads to save your floors from scratches and scuffs. With a strong adhesive, these felt protectors will stay where you put them, and each package comes with 133 pieces, so you’ll probably have enough for all your furniture. You can even use these on tabletop items.

41 This Waterproof Pad That Protects Your Mattress MagicHome Mattress Protector Amazon $16 See On Amazon Your mattress is a big investment so protect it from accidents and sweat with this mattress protector. This mattress pad is 100% waterproof, and it’s vinyl-free, so there’s no noise when you move about. It is breathable, machine washable, and deep elasticized pockets accommodate mattresses up to 18 inches.

42 This Lumbar Pillow That Improves Your Posture & Supports Your Back Winjoy Lumbar Support Pillow Amazon $23 See On Amazon This lumbar pillow's contoured shape aligns your spine to improve your seated posture and relieve pressure points in your back. Made with high-grade memory foam, this lumbar support pillow offers breathable support in your office, car, or anywhere else you sit for a while. The nonslip exterior and built-in straps keep it stationary, and the mesh cover is both removable and washable.

43 This Shower Mat That Prevents Slips & Stays In Place SlipX Safety Shower Mat Amazon $16 See On Amazon With 140 suction cups that attach securely to your tub, this shower mat seriously prevents slips. Made with high-quality natural rubber, this mat is resistant to both mold and mildew. When you need to clean it, just toss it in the washing machine and leave it to air dry. Choose between gray, tan, or white.

44 This Shower Curtain Liner That's Mildew Resistant LiBa Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made from nontoxic PEVA material, this shower liner works with most standard-size tubs, and best of all, it’s mildew resistant. With thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, this liner is clearly a customer favorite. One reviewer shared, “I have waited [six] months to write this review, and my original liner looks as good as the day I hung [it—no] mildew or rust. The magnets have weight and stick well to the bath. So I replaced the liner in my other bathroom with another one of these.”