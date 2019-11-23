Is it just me or has Christmas crept up on us reaaaal quickly this year? Seriously, last December seems like five minutes ago, but after the year we’ve had, thank god the next one is arriving so promptly. However, there's still plenty of time to get looking for gifts. I have several friends who are big into all things astrology, meaning I've been eyeing up some celestial goodies. From my research, I have found nine gifts that the astrology fan in your life will love.

My selection of gifts cater to all different types of people, too. I am personally a big fan of celestial-style jewellery, so have included some pieces with zodiac signs on and printed stars and moons. However, there are also ideas for people who like journaling or keeping a paper diary, and for the big beauty fans in your life. I've picked out options for all age groups, tastes, and budgets.

So without further ado, here are the nine hottest gift ideas for the astrology fan in your life, from jewellery to tech, book lovers to makeup lovers, and every person in-between. Enjoy!

2 Silk Zodiac Sleep Mask Look Fantastic Yes this may seem pricey, but the super high quality silk this is made with makes it worth it. Seriously, your face will thank you. £50 See on Look Fantastic