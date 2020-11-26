The Age Of Aquarius Will Be Less Intense For These 3 Zodiac Signs

December 2020 brings more than just the ending to a crazy year. It's also serving up one of the powerful astrological events of the decade, known as the Great Conjunction in Aquarius. This heavy-hitting planetary aspect takes place on December 21 and refers to the alignment of Jupiter and Saturn, which only happens once every couple decades. When these two cosmic giants come together, we can expect significant shifts to take place on a global level — especially given that they're linking up in the community-oriented sign of Aquarius. While most of us will feel the shake-ups intensely in our personal lives, the few zodiac signs least affected by the Great Conjunction 2020 will likely manage to stay out of the heart of the storm.

While Saturn and Jupiter align to form a Great Conjunction about every 20 years, this is first time in hundreds of years that this aspect has taken place in Aquarius — which is part of why many astrologers consider this cosmic event to be the kick-off to the Age of Aquarius. Aquarius is the fixed air sign of the zodiac, and its energy is all about embracing uniqueness, technological innovations, and bringing us together through the power of community and collectivism. With mind-expanding Jupiter and boundary-enforcing Saturn coming together in this forward-thinking sign, we can expect our shared focus to shift toward community-building, unconventional thinking, and rebelling against the status quo.

We're all going to feel the push-and-pull of Jupiter and Saturn's upcoming entanglement, but for the few zodiac signs the Great Conjunction 2020 will affect least, it'll be easy to step outside the intensity and keep a little perspective over the coming year. Read on to find out if you're getting off easy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The Age of Aquarius' fresh energy will be easy for you to manage, Gemini, since it's inspiring you to do more of what you love: learning, seeking out new information, and embracing your curious side. The Great Conjunction will bring about some difficult moments of reflection (with a small side of identity crisis), as you'll be focused on challenging your own philosophical beliefs. But, that will ultimately give your worldview more structure, and the struggles will be outshined by the excitement that comes along with expanding your mind and broadening your horizons. This is a great time in your life to embark on new studies, well-planned travel (once there's an effective vaccine, of course), and lots of reading.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The Great Conjunction will catalyze shifts in your life just like it will everyone else's, Cancer — and as the zodiac's crab, you've got a trusty shell that offers a solid line of defense and safe retreat from other people's drama. Don't be afraid to use it! One of the major themes the Age of Aquarius serves you is about boundaries, and you're learning ways to get more vulnerable with other people, as well as ways to strengthen your hard limits against unwelcome trespassers to protect your sensitive inner self. You'll spend the coming year redefining your boundaries and hand-picking the people in your inner circle with more discernment.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The energy of the Great Conjunction is a subtle-yet-powerful force for you, Pisces, and perhaps the biggest challenge will be to maintain a quiet, spiritual space in your life so you can listen to your inner invoice. This marks a period of immense, soul-level healing — you're ending toxic relationships, facing fears, and cleaning the dust out of your spiritual closets — so it's extra important to listen to your heart and make sure you're processing your feelings. If possible, slow down your pace and up your rest and relaxation time to maximize on the mind/body/soul healing that's taking place in your life.