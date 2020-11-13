The Great Conjunction Is Coming & It's A Big Deal For All Zodiac Signs

Whether it's been via astrologers on Instagram or that groovy late-60s jam, you've probably heard of the Age of Aquarius at one point or another. There are lots of interpretations about what actually signals the dawning of the Age of Aquarius in astrology, but many astrologers believe that it refers to 2020's rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn, aka the Great Conjunction. This monumental cosmic event takes place within the sign of Aquarius on December 21, 2020 — and it's the first time in nearly 400 years that we'll experience this particular alignment. This conjunction indicates intense shifts on horizon for all zodiac signs, so you'll want to know how the Great Conjunction in Aquarius will affect you.

Jupiter and Saturn are the two largest planets in the solar system, representing the expansion of horizons and strict boundaries, respectively. Saturn will enter Aquarius for the first time in decades on December 17, and Jupiter will follow two days later — so on December 21, when they align at zero degrees of Aquarius to form the Great Conjunction 2020, it's a big deal. "Great Conjunctions happen every 19-20 years, so it will be the first time these two planets have aligned since 2000," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. However, this will be the first time these these two cosmic giants will be meeting in the innovative, open-minded air sign Aquarius since 1623 — and this connection will inspire rebellion, unconventional thinking, and brighter visions for the collective.

For the entirety of 2020, we've been dealing with the intensity of having both Saturn and Jupiter in Capricorn, right alongside powerful planet Pluto — which has served up a whole lot of Capricorn's rule-oriented, structured, and authoritarian energy. But as these planets move into airy Aquarius, they'll usher into a new age of more freedom. "This is a time where great shifts can occur in our lives, even though we could be confused about how to move forward," Stardust says. "The lesson is to trust yourself and lean into your dreams."

Check out how the Great Conjunction in Aquarius will affect your zodiac sign so you'll have a little guidance on the vibes in store through 2021 and beyond.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're a fiery and independent spirit, Aries, but the Age of Aquarius will inspire you to seek closer connections to your friends and do more work within your community. You'll learn that you can build something bright and beautiful when you're willing to collaborate with others with the ultimate goal of benefitting the collective. Position yourself as part of a group and watch the magic unfold.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your career is coming together in ways you never expected now, Taurus, but the Age of Aquarius will ask you to take risks in order to secure your true calling. While you prefer to do things in your own tried n' true way, you're learning that sometimes you have to think outside the box in order to build a more solid foundation. Create new boundaries that stretch your comfort zone when it comes to professional endeavors.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Get ready to level up, Gemini, because the Age of Aquarius will feel more like an age of enlightenment for you. You're discovering unconventional new horizons and unexpected boundaries within your spiritual ideals and belief systems — and you're hungry for any knowledge that can help to expand and inform your views. Don't take shortcuts to your philosophical destinations. Read books, take classes, and relish in the beauty of learning new things.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The Age of Aquarius is asking you to find new ways to be vulnerable while also maintaining boundaries, Cancer. You may have to learn some tough lessons when it comes to relying on other people over the coming year — whether it's financially or emotionally — but these challenges will also allow you to strengthen your resolve by developing your inner warrior. Be open to new ways of healing and connecting with others.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The Age of Aquarius will inspire freedom in all of us, Leo, but you're going to feel this most deeply within your love life. If you're in a relationship, be ready to get unconventional and redefine the rules of your partnership, as this energy shift will bring up questions that require creative solutions. If you're single, be open-minded — you're learning tough lessons about compromise what you need to feel free in love.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Take a deep breath, Virgo, because the Age of Aquarius is about to pack your schedule with more responsibilities than you can imagine. You're being blessed with amazing work opportunities, but saying yes to everything would come at the expense of your well-being. Find ways to break out of your usual routine in order to make room for your new duties and endeavors.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The Age of Aquarius is asking you to get serious and dream big when it comes what brings you pleasure, Libra. There's potential for growth in the realms of love and creativity this year, which bodes well for anything from budding love affairs to passion projects. But remember, nothing thrives without some structure and discipline, so be willing to put in the work to make those dreams come true.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Prepare for an intense trip down memory lane, Scorpio, as the Age of Aquarius will ask you to get serious about examining the foundations of your home life, family, and childhood to figure out what's working and what's not. Once you're able to fix those issues, though, you have a beautiful chance to rebuild your idea of safety and connection. You can choose your family — and come out feeling more stable than ever.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your fiery personality loves to connect, share ideas, and sound off on opinions — but as we approach the Age of Aquarius, rethink your approach, Sag. Doing more listening than talking can help you pick up on information you may have overlooked otherwise, and this can lead you to making important breakthroughs. Open your mind to new ways to connecting with the people and things around you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Both Jupiter and Saturn have been clustered together in your sign all year, so their shift into Aquarius may feel like a weight off your shoulders — but don't get too comfortable. Sharpen your earth sign sensibilities when it comes to finances, Cap, because while you may experience some major luck in these areas, you can only capitalize on that good fortune if you're disciplined about managing your money. Keep your checkbook tight.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you're an Aquarius at the dawning of the Age of Aquarius, prepare for some major blessings, life changes, and intense lessons to come. Saturn will only grace your sign a few times in a lifetime, so listen closely to its teachings now and try to view challenges and failures as opportunities to grow. While some heavy shifts are afoot, you're feeling more confident and powerful than ever, so ride the waves of change knowing that you're exactly where you should be.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

For you, Pisces, the Age of Aquarius marks a period of quiet but steady growth, expansion, and clean-up. It's time to dust out your spiritual and subconscious closets and get rid of any past baggage that's been weighing on your soul — whether these are limiting beliefs, unhealed emotional wounds, or toxic relationships. Be willing to listen to your higher self and trust that your heart knows what's best.