Pumpkin Spice Latte Season Is Here, According To Greggs

Heatwave? What heatwave!? Despite an unseasonably balmy August, the vibes over at Greggs are decidedly autumnal, with the much-loved bakery chain bringing back their Pumpkin Spice Latte much earlier than usual. "It might still be summer, but it’s time to spice things up…” the brand posted on Instagram on Aug. 24. “Pumpkin Spice Latte is back in Greggs shops from tomorrow." The bakery also riffed on the somewhat unusual timing with an amusing photoshoot, showing a pair of caffeine-swigging revellers toasting with their cosy coffees (and Greggs-branded sliders) on the beach.

Fancy getting your hands on a slice of gourdy goodness? The Greggs Pumpkin Spice Latte is priced at £2.20 – a substantial increase from last year’s price of £1.95. It’s worth noting that the thrifty among us can secure a free bev by downloading the Greggs app, and Greggs have also confirmed that fans of the drink can beat the crowds and order ahead on Click + Collect.

According to the Newcastle-founded bakery chain, their take on a Halloween classic is “made with a blend of freshly ground coffee, pumpkin spice flavour syrup and steamed milk – all topped with sweet, tasty cream and a sprinkle of spiced sugar,” according to a press release. 100% fairtrade, the blend of “Fairtrade Arabica and Robusta coffee beans from Peru, Colombia, and Tanzania” makes for a “extra-flavoursome brew”.

In the game to conduct some vital market research, or a scientific comparison of the finest squash-scented beverages out there? Fortunately Starbucks have also confirmed that their own take on the cult classic will be returning soon, too. Pret and Costa’s versions can’t be far behind. May the best Pumpkin Spice Latte win.