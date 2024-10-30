In some cultures, it’s believed that the veil between the worlds of the living and the departed is thinner during the Halloween season, making other realms more accessible. That’s why so many celebrations that relate to honoring those who have passed on happen to coincide with the date of Halloween. Think Day of the Dead, All Saints’ Day, and Samhain, which is also known as the Witches’ New Year. It’s the perfect time of year to consult some mystical energies for advice — especially with a spiritual new moon on the horizon — so I pulled three tarot cards to offer some insight on what vibes you’ll be working with come Oct. 31.

All Hallow’s Eve is known for its tricks and treats, and your Halloween tarot reading embodies this dichotomy almost perfectly. With a combination of cards that denotes dramatic endings and auspicious new beginnings, all at the same time, now’s a time to embrace both the light and the dark with open arms.

Here’s your Halloween 2024 tarot reading to help guide you through the final moments of spooky season.

Card 1: Ten Of Swords

Something has ended, and whatever it is, there’s no resuscitating it. The imagery on the Ten Of Swords is appropriately spooky for Halloween, depicting someone face down with a row of swords in their back. Whether you’ve recently been betrayed by someone you trusted, gone through some sort of loss, or realized that a certain endeavor is no longer viable, you might be feeling the sting of it all come Halloween, and it’ll probably become clear that you need to leave the past in the past.

Fortunately, the worst of this situation is already over, so now your biggest challenge is to simply accept your losses and move forward. Whatever it is that’s now gone was inevitably going to come to an end anyway, and you probably already knew that. Failure and loss can be some of the greatest teachers, so take this as a life lesson. And based on the rest of this tarot reading, there’s plenty of reason to feel hopeful, too.

Card 2: Nine Of Cups

You were promised some Halloween treats alongside the tricks, and the Nine Of Cups is here to deliver. It’s an interesting energy to appear alongside the Ten Of Swords because, unlike the endings-focused meaning of that previous card, the Nine Of Cups is all about your wishes coming true. It’s sometimes dubbed the “wish card” of the tarot. Hold your breath, focus on your intention, and blow out the metaphorical candles — because this Halloween, the universe wants to help turn some of your fantasies into a reality.

The satisfied-looking character depicted on the card sits happily in front of an abundant collection of cups, symbolizing pride, fulfillment, and a genuine appreciation for all he possesses. If you’re familiar with the law of attraction, you may know that gratitude is an important element of manifestation. Right now is a time to actively feel thankful for your blessings, which will attract even more positivity into your life.

Card 3: Temperance

Between the Ten Of Swords and the Nine Of Cups, there are some powerfully contradictory energies at play this Halloween, and they’re pushing you to simultaneously mourn what’s in the past, find contentment in the present, and hold high hopes for the future. And there’s arguably no more appropriate card to tie these intentions together than the final card in your Halloween tarot reading, Temperance. Halloween may seem like a lighthearted holiday, but it’s got serious and meaningful roots — and right now, you’re fully capable of seeing through the veil and alchemizing the highs and lows of your experiences. Approaching things with balance is key.

On a more literal level, this card may also be a reminder not to indulge too hard this Halloween. Whether you’re treating yourself to candy or cocktails or all of the above, be mindful not to do so in excess. With pleasure planet Venus opposing party-hardy Jupiter on Halloween, there’s certainly an urge to be a bit hedonistic now, but exercising some restraint instead of going all out will serve you best today. No need to deprive yourself or overly spoil yourself. Find a happy medium.

Key Takeaway

Overall, when it comes to navigating the vibes of Halloween 2024, embracing the moderation of the Temperance card will help you balance the opposing energies of the Ten Of Swords and the Nine Of Cups. Sensitivities are high, and for many, there’s a soul-level awareness of what’s been lost recently — grief is a little more present now than usual. But there’s also plenty to be thankful for, and you may even encounter some mini-miracles that’ll sprinkle some dream-come-true magic over your day.

Remember: with the darkness comes the light. The energy of Halloween is all about acknowledging both. So like the angel on the Temperance card, keep one foot firmly on the ground, but also be willing to dip the other into the mystical waters of the unknown. It’s Scorpio season, after all, so allow yourself to feel every last drop of your experiences.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.